Tesco unveils new perk for Clubcard holders who are seeking beach break rewards

Tesco has announced a new partnership with one of Europe’s biggest holiday operators, allowing loyalty card holders to swap their points for beach getaways or city breaks.

The supermarket unveiled a major addition to its Clubcard scheme, revealing it has partnered with easyJet. Members will be able to turn the points they collect while shopping into money off a selection of family beach holidays or city breaks.

People will be able to get two times the value of their Clubcard vouchers when they exchange them with easyJet to travel to any of the more than 100 destinations on offer.

The holiday hotspots include locations in Europe and North Africa, such as sandy beach breaks to Antalya, Majorca and Tenerife to city trips like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and Rome.

EasyJet’s newest destinations are also up for grabs, including Cape Verde, Dusseldorf and Tromso.

Clubcard members need to make an easyJet holidays account to transfer their points (Getty Images)

Tesco Group loyalty director, Shama Wilson, said they are “delighted” to have added easyJet to its holiday roster.

“Now, when customers do their weekly shop, they will not only be able to get great savings with their Clubcard, they can also put double the value of their Clubcard Points towards beach holidays and city breaks with one of the leading names in the holiday business,” she said.

Chris Brown, head of marketing at easyJet holidays, added that they are “thrilled” Tesco Clubcard users will be able to exchange their points for holiday credit.

“We offer packages to thousands of Europe’s most loved hotels, with availability right the way up to October 2026, giving maximum opportunity to Tesco Clubcard holders to collect and exchange points to put towards a well-deserved getaway.”

To make sure Tesco Clubcard members can take advantage of the rewards, customers must also create an easyJet holidays account using the same email they used for their Tesco Clubcard membership.

Their exchanged points will then appear as a credit on their easyJet holidays account, which will then be valid for six months after the exchange.

