Tesla adding more jobs at South Buffalo Gigafactory

DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors is changing the way it rates the performance of its salaried employees in the U.S. in a move to better reward high-performers and put pressure on low-performers to improve or leave. "To ensure GM has the talent needed to achieve our ambitious goals, a more intentional process is required that sets clear expectations for performance and holds people accountable," according to the memo, which was first reported by Reuters. Legacy automakers like GM and Ford have been tweaking their performance evaluation systems for U.S. salaried employees to better compete with the stock-heavy pay packages of EV rivals like Tesla and Rivian.