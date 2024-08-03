Tesla adding more jobs at South Buffalo Gigafactory
Tesla is adding more jobs at its South Buffalo Gigafactory as part of a revamped deal between the electric automaker and New York State.
The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to overturn Governor General Mary Simon's appointment can move forward and be heard on its merits.Justice Marie-Hélène Dubé dismissed an application by the attorney general of Canada to have the case thrown out, giving the plaintiffs — two Quebec language rights groups — their second win in the case.The court challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court in 2022, argues that Simon, who took over as the King's representative in Canada in 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL.
NEW YORK (AP) — Antitrust tensions are heating up in the chipmaking industry. Rivals have accused Wall Street darling Nvidia of abusing its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence — and the U.S. Justice Department is now investigating these complaints, technology news site The Information reported.
CALGARY — The CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. said the company's recent debt repayment milestone will not mean changes to its near-term strategy.
CALGARY — Canada's largest oil and gas producer is postponing the start of production from some of its planned new natural gas wells due to persistent low prices.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has outlined his wish list of leadership skills that the next U.S. president should possess, but stopped short of endorsing a candidate. In a Washington Post op-ed published on Friday titled, "Our next president must restore our faith in America," Dimon emphasized the need for the next leader to unite the nation instead of pandering to extremes. Dimon, who has run JPMorgan since 2006, is among a group of financial CEOs whose names have been floated for senior economic roles in government, including Treasury secretary.
(Bloomberg) -- Some leading US shale producers are planning to pump more oil this year than originally projected, a sign national supply could exceed the modest growth expectations many companies had pledged.
The fund cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares. CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A worldwide tech outage on July 19 following a software update by CrowdStrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.
An oil refiner backed by activist investor Carl Icahn and a group of creditors holding claims against Venezuela are competing in the last mile of a U.S. court auction for Citgo Petroleum, according to three people familiar with the matter. A total of 18 creditors holding rulings for debt defaults and expropriations in Venezuela totaling $21.3 billion are pursuing proceeds from the auction of shares in Citgo's parent, organized by a federal court in Delaware. An investment group that includes miner Gold Reserve and a unit of conglomerate Koch Industries have offered about $9 billion in combined cash and claims against Venezuela, two of the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said.
Apple's China sales fell in the June quarter, and although chief executive Tim Cook was optimistic about prospects over the long term, mainland Chinese sales will not get a boost from Apple Intelligence, which is not being rolled out to local users yet. The California-based tech giant's revenue in the Greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, was US$14.73 billion in the June quarter, a 6.5 per cent decline compared with the same period last year. However, the company noted that
(Bloomberg Law) -- The company that used to be known as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sued Ryan Cohen and his company, RC Ventures LLC, to recover $47 million they made from alleged insider trading in 2022.
The supermarket chain is changing its freezer temperature in 10 stores from -18C to -15C in a trial.
DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors is changing the way it rates the performance of its salaried employees in the U.S. in a move to better reward high-performers and put pressure on low-performers to improve or leave. "To ensure GM has the talent needed to achieve our ambitious goals, a more intentional process is required that sets clear expectations for performance and holds people accountable," according to the memo, which was first reported by Reuters. Legacy automakers like GM and Ford have been tweaking their performance evaluation systems for U.S. salaried employees to better compete with the stock-heavy pay packages of EV rivals like Tesla and Rivian.
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge in California on Thursday threw out a $4.7 billion verdict against the National Football League in a lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade. The ruling by Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez followed arguments by the NFL that the verdict was unjustified and the result of a "runaway" jury. The NFL in a statement said it welcomed the judge's ruling.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and battery makers are continuing to expand their presence in emerging markets like Latin America - despite heightened political resistance from the European Union and United States - as the country looks to cement its leading position in the industry. EV giant BYD and battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), two firms among many in the rapidly expanding field, have announced plans to make inroads into overseas markets. The former signed a mu
From online banking, to Instagram and TikTok, data centres process the flow of information using rows upon rows of power-hungry computers.
Unveiling the Strengths and Challenges: A Deep Dive into ConocoPhillips (COP) SWOT Analysis
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said the US government's antitrust lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market "bears no relation to reality" and should be tossed out by a federal judge.
The reward to staff comes after the business, which makes jet engines, posted strong profits.
A federal judge tossed out a jury’s $4.7 billion judgment against the NFL over the price of its NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions, concluding that the experts put forth by the class action plaintiffs were using faulty economic models. U.S. District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez granted the league’s motion for judgment as a matter of …