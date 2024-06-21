Tesla charging adapters for Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning delayed by supplier issue

Customers crashed the order system when Ford announced it would provide free Tesla charging adapters for use with Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning vehicles, and while shipments are underway, customers are experiencing delays because of a supplier issue, the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, has learned.

"The supply is constrained," said Ford spokesman Marty Gunsberg. "Sales are up and customers continue to reserve their complimentary adapter. We keep getting reservations."

Ford customers waiting for their adapter have received emails saying shipment dates are delayed.

This is not an issue of Ford underestimating demand, Gunsberg said. "We’re not overwhelmed. This is what we anticipated. While we’re shipping weekly, reservations continue to come in."

Ford is sending adapters for Tesla's DC fast charging network to its EV owners.

The best-ever Mach-E sales month was in March, Gunsberg said. Mach-E sales through May this year were up 88%, to 18,737 vehicles, compared with the first five months last year, he said.

The Mach-E is the second bestselling electric SUV, behind the Tesla Model Y.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle charging at a Seattle-area Tesla DC charger.

This adapter change will more than double the number of fast chargers available to Ford EV drivers nationwide, the company said in January. Tesla owns and operates the largest global fast-charging network in the world with more than 50,000 Superchargers, according to the Tesla website. The network allows drivers to recharge vehicles up to 200 miles in 15 minutes, the website says.

Ford will continue to ship the complimentary fast-charging adapters in the order reservations are received, Gunsberg told the Free Press.

The latest delivery estimate is available on the customer’s order status page.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work on getting their fast-charging adapter to them," Gunsberg said.

Ford declined to discuss which company is delaying the delivery process. "We aren’t providing details on which supplier is constrained," Gunsberg said.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV improved power, range and charging time.

The top three states, in order of reservations to date, are California, Texas and Florida, he said.

Ford was the first automaker to reach an agreement with Tesla for its EV customers to access its Superchargers, rapidly improving access to dependable public charging. An estimated 150,000 Ford customers qualify.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last year, "It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla Superchargers."

Ford has not provided its cost details associated with the adapter purchase. The Dearborn automaker said it depends on how many people request the adapter.

