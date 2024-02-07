Advertisement

Tesla Cybertruck driver uses Apple VR headset while driving

KameraOne

A video of a man wearing an Apple Vision Pro VR headset while driving a Tesla Cybertruck at high speed down a road has gone viral. The video, posted on February 3, even caught the attention of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who posted a warning in response. The driver of the Cybertruck later confirmed that the video was a "skit" made with friends.