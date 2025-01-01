Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas: 1 dead, 7 injured

LAS VEGAS — One person is dead and seven others were hurt after a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded near the covered entrance of Trump International Hotel Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

“We were told that a 2024 Cybertruck pulled up to the front of the hotel, and in fact I can tell you it pulled right up to the glass entrance doors of the hotel,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference. “We saw that smoke start showing from the vehicle and then a large explosion from the truck occurs.”

He said a person inside the EV died and seven people sustained minor injuries, but there did not appear to be any further threat to the community.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X Wednesday afternoon.

First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck is a battery-powered EV and Tesla’s first truck. The vehicle gained attention for its post-apocalyptic styling. It was marketed as having a "bullet tough" stainless-steel frame and "basically rock-proof" armored glass, according to previous statements from Musk.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a vehicle fire outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Jan. 1, 2025.

The explosion happened just hours after 10 people were killed and more than 30 others were hurt in an attack involving a truck in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, prompting increased scrutiny from law enforcement in Las Vegas.

"We're very well aware of what has happened in New Orleans with the event that occurred there, and the number of victims there and the additional IEDs. So as you can imagine, with an explosion here on iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe," McMahill said.

Musk speculated that the explosion may have been an act of terrorism. The incident was being investigated as a possible act of terror, CNN and ABC News reported citing officials with knowledge of the investigation.

"I know you're looking for a lot of answers," Jeremy Schwartz, acting Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Las Vegas, said during the press conference. “We just don't have a lot of answers. We're going to continue to work as hard as we can over the next 24 to 48 hours to hopefully get more to you."

A Tesla Cybertruck is seen parked outside of the xAI facility in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

'We were worried'

Colette Robertson, from Orlando, Florida, said she was in a hotel room on the 38th floor of the Trump International Hotel Wednesday morning when she heard explosions from below.

"All we could see was pluming smoke coming out," Robertson said, standing on the Las Vegas Strip near where police had set up a blockade. "We were worried."

Robertson said she headed downstairs to investigate and could see a Cybertruck parked in front of the hotel's front doors. Robertson said she and other guests were evacuated from the hotel about an hour later.

"We were supposed to fly out at 2:30," Robertson told USA TODAY shortly before noon Pacific Time, pointing out that her luggage and rental car were still at the hotel. "I don't know how that's supposed to happen."

Tricia Boyer, who was staying at the Trump hotel with her family, said she initially dismissed the explosion as fireworks left over from New Year's Eve celebrations.

"We thought for sure that some random firework didn't go off last night and just randomly went off," Boyer, of Phoenix, Arizona, told USA TODAY. But "it was quite the boom."

When Boyer later left her hotel room on the 30th floor to let her French bulldog outside, she said the elevator smelled like smoke, the air was "a little hazy," and she was ushered outside once she reached the lower level. She said her husband and five kids remained in the hotel, along with her wallet and other belongings.

"I'm still in my pajamas," she said. "Everything's in the room. I don't even have socks on. I have nothing on me — I just have my phone, and one of the nice security guards over at the Wynn gave me some water. So we're working it out."

The public is being asked to stay away from the area. Investigators say most guests have been moved to nearby Resorts World Las Vegas.

"The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response," Trump Las Vegas posted on X.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas