Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Tower in possible terror attack

Elon Musk has suggested the exploding Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was terror-related.

One person died and seven others were injured after the electric vehicle went up in flames and exploded at the entrance of the luxury hotel.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person and Tesla CEO, said in a statement: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.

“All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

Writing on X, he added that the explosion “appears likely to be an act of terrorism”.

Mr Musk said the Cybertruck had been rented from Turo, the same site the New Orleans attacker is believed to have used to hire the truck for the suspected terror attack, adding: “Perhaps they are linked in some way.”

There has been no official confirmation the attack was terror-related or that it was linked to the New Orleans attack.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking into a “vehicle fire and explosion” at the property and advised the public to avoid the area.

A source told ABC News that the car contained firework-style mortars and that officers are trying to determine whether the driver intended to set off the explosion.

The police are treating the explosion as possibly criminal or an act of terror until a motive is determined. During an evening press conference, authorities confirmed they would release the deceased driver’s name once they had notified the next of kin.

They also confirmed they knew who had rented the Cybertruck in Colorado before driving it to Las Vegas, an hour before the explosion. It appeared Mr Musk had also been assisting investigations because of his knowledge of the Tesla vehicle.



Videos showed the Tesla Cybertruck in flames outside the lobby of the luxury Trump Tower hotel in Nevada.

In one clip the vehicle is seen engulfed in flames amid the sound of sirens and several loud bangs.

The driver had pulled into the valet area of the hotel before the vehicle exploded, Mr McMahill, the sheriff of the Las Vegas police said.

Mr McMahill said: “We’re very well aware of what has happened in New Orleans with the event that occurred there.

“As you can imagine, with an explosion here on an iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe.”

He added: “Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump Hotel, there’s lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward.”

However, he said that there did not appear to be a threat to the public.

Writing on social media, Eric Trump said: “Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

Mary Lescano Paguada, 43, who was visiting the hotel from Texas to celebrate the New Year, told NBC News that she heard an explosion in the early morning.

When she and her husband reached the lobby they could hear screams and were told to leave by hotel staff.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement: “We are investigating a vehicle fire at the entrance to Trump Towers. The fire is out. Please avoid the area.”



Mr Musk has grown close with Donald Trump since he endorsed and helped fund his presidential campaign.



He is set to co-lead Mr Trump’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency in the upcoming administration.



The Telegraph contacted Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Trump Organisation for comment.