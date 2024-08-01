Tesla driver refuses to let typhoon flooding get in his way

Storyful

Over 50 people have been killed and hundreds are feared trapped after massive landslides and flash flooding struck in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, July 30, amid heavy rain, The Hindu reported.India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) released video from the location of the landslides in Wayanad. A large amount of water can be seen rushing down a muddy area with large chunks of debris brushed to the side of the water flow. Some buildings and vegetation can be seen damaged but still standing.Over 100 people had been rescued my emergency teams, according to The Times of India.The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said 8 inches of rain fell in the space of 24 hours on July 29, combined with wind gusts over 30 mph on Tuesday.Similar amounts of heavy rainfall were set to impact Wayanad district on Wednesday, according to the KSDMA.India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed” by the news of the landslides. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured,” he wrote on X. Credit: NDRF via Storyful