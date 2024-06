Reuters

Canadian police blamed on Wednesday the driver of a small bus for a crash that killed 17 elderly people last year, saying he had pulled out in front of a speeding truck when it was not safe to do so. Authorities said they would not charge the driver, since he had suffered a traumatic brain injury. The driver of the bus, carrying senior citizens to a casino, entered a highway intersection "when it was unsafe to do so" and the truck then smashed into the vehicle, police superintendent Rob Lasson told a press conference.