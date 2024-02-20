Tesla eyes up business park for car servicing base

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, is taking over a new unit in the city

Tesla is planning to take over a new warehouse and create a hub for servicing its cars.

The EV giant's plans have emerged in planning documents to City of Wolverhampton Council.

It has been given approval to make external alterations to a recently-constructed unit in Mammoth Drive at Wolverhampton Science Park, just off Stafford Road.

Founded in 2003 by Elon Musk, the company plans to install a wash bay for cars and a series of EV charging points.

The unit Tesla will occupy is on Wolverhampton Science Park

Kevin Ayrton of ELG Planning, acting on behalf of Tesla, said it was "one of the most valuable companies in the world".

“They are at the cutting edge of the knowledge industry as one of the earliest developers of electric vehicles. Their profile and operation fully complement the technology-focused business park at Wolverhampton Science Park."

Senior planning officer Phillip Walker said the planned changes to the building and layout were "acceptable in visual appearance and character terms".

Tesla sold a record 1.8 million cars in 2023, up nearly 40% from 2022.

It came after the firm repeatedly slashed prices to keep demand up.

The firm has, however, predicted a sharp sales slowdown this year.

