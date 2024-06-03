Tesla, Ford, Jaguar, Volkswagen, among 289,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls over the last week, including notices for over 125,000 Tesla vehicles for an issue with the seat belt warning system.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from May 26 to June 1.

Mercedes-Benz recall for battery that shuts down unexpectedly

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 14,912 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the luxury vehicle company said the battery management system software may cause the high-voltage battery to shut down. This defect can cause a sudden loss of drive power. A loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the battery management system software. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on July 23. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled Mercedes-Benz vehicles:

2024 EQE 350 4MATIC

2024 EQE 350+

2024 EQE 500 4MATIC

2024 EQS 450 4MATIC

2024 EQS 450+

2024 EQS 580 4MATIC

2024 AMG EQE 53 4MATIC

2024 AMG EQS 53 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQE SUV 350 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQE SUV 350+

2023-2025 EQE SUV 500 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQS SUV 450 4MATIC

2023-2025 EQS SUV 450+

2023-2025 EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

2024-2025 EQS SUV 680 4MATIC

2024-2025 AMG EQE SUV 53 4MATIC

Volkswagen recall for incorrect headlight software

Volkswagen is recalling 17,797 of its 2022-2024 Q4 E-TRON and Q4 E-TRON Sportback vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said the incorrect headlight control module software may have been installed on the vehicles. This issue can cause the parking lights, headlights and turn signals not to function properly. This will interfere with the vehicle's visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment,” the NHTSA said.

To resolve this issue dealers will update the headlight control module with a new data set. All services will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 12. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 941L.

Recalled Audi vehicles:

2022-2024 Q4 E-TRON

2022-2024 Q4 E-TRON Sportback

Jaguar recall for rearview camera not displaying

Jaguar is recalling 22,268 of its 2018-2022 Range Rover Sport vehicles that are equipped with a surround camera system. The luxury vehicle company said that water may enter into the rearview camera causing the display image not to appear or show a distorted image. When a rearview camera image does not display properly it can decrease the driver's visibility and increase the risk of injury or crash, the NHTSA report said.

The NHTSA also revealed that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

If you have an affected vehicle the dealer will inspect the rearview camera for damage. Depending on what the mechanics finds, a free service will be conducted to seal, replace or calibrate the camera. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on July 19. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N901. These vehicles were previously recalled under 24V-023 for this same issue and will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2022 Range Rover Sport

Ford recall for distorted rearview camera image

Ford is recalling 109,283 of its 2020-2024 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the accessory protocol image module (APIM) can be affected by electromagnetic interference with a cell phone in the vehicle. As a result this can cause the rearview camera image to flicker or become distorted. If a driver has a flickering or distorted rearview camera image, it can reduce the driver's rear visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Right now, Ford is asking owners of the affected vehicles not to use their cell phones while reversing until a remedy is completed. Dealers will install shielding on the APIM for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 8. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S35.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2024 Lincoln Aviator

Tesla recall for seat belt malfunction

Tesla is recalling 125,227 of its vehicles. When a driver is unbelted, the seat belt warning light and chime may fail to activate. If a vehicle fails to notify that a driver or their passengers are unbelted, it can increase the risk or injury during a crash, the NHTSA report said.

The NHTSA report said that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection."

To resolve the issue Tesla will release an over-the-air software update. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 27. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-008.

Recalled Tesla vehicles:

2012-2024 Model S

2015-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2020-2023 Model Y

