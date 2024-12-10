Tesla Model Q – baby Tesla back on the 2025 agenda at £30,000

The cheaper Tesla is rumoured to take much of its design inspiration and tech from the recently announced and fully autonomous Tesla Cybercab (Tesla)

The long-rumoured Tesla Model Q – a small and more affordable Tesla – is back again, with fresh speculation circulating that the new supermini-sized car could soon be given the green light by Elon Musk.

There was no mention of the new Tesla model during the announcement of the Tesla Cybercab and Robovan back in October, leading many to believe that the Tesla Model 2 – as it was then thought to be named – had been canned.

But new reports coming from Chinese media suggest that the Tesla Model Q was discussed during an investor meeting with Deutsche Bank, attended by Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations. The name Model Q was allegedly mentioned, as was a starting price of “less than $30,000 after subsidies”.

According to the latest rumours, the Tesla Model Q will come with two battery sizes – 53kWh and 75kWh – with a maximum claimed range of over 300 miles. That’s plenty for a supermini-sized model that would mostly be used around town.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tesla reporter, Becky Peterson, claimed in a social media post to have seen the report from Deutsche Bank.

I got a copy of the Deutsche Bank report.



Here's what it does say:



1. @travisraxelrod met with DB for its Autonomous Driving Day on December 5 in NYC.

2. DB describes "the new Tesla model" which it calls "Model Q".

3. DB says it will launch in the first half of 2025, and… — Becky Peterson (@beckpeterson) December 9, 2024

Tesla Newswire also posted details of the rumoured Tesla Model Q, alongside a rendering of a supermini-sized model with styling cues from the recently announced Cybercab.

🔥🔥 Tesla is rumored to launch the “Model Q” for under $30K in the first half of 2025!



Reportedly, new details were shared during an investor meeting with Deutsche Bank, attended by Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations, Travis Axelrod:

✅ Codenamed “Redwood”

✅ Starting at $25K… pic.twitter.com/JRbJgnQSBU — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) December 9, 2024

Tesla itself has previously mentioned its ambition to develop a smaller and cheaper Tesla. The company’s expansion plans include a new Gigafactory in Mexico, which it says is geared towards the production of cheaper, smaller cars.

The original plans for a smaller Tesla model, codenamed Redwood, were for a vehicle built on a new platform. Since the announcement of the fully autonomous Cybercab, however, it’s possible we’ll see much of the same technology found in Tesla’s upcoming taxi used in the rumoured Tesla Model Q – albeit with a steering wheel and pedals.