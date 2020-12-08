Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Musk moves to Texas

Tesla said Tuesday it is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The announcement came on the same day CEO Elon Musk said he has moved his home to Texas from California.

The stock sale is the second for the electric-vehicle and solar-panel company in three months. In September, Tesla said it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect.

Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, saying that California has taken innovators for granted.

He also could be moving because Texas has no income tax. Musk's 18% stake in Tesla is worth billions.

The newspaper didn't say where he had moved in Texas, but it's likely to be close to Austin, where Tesla is building a new factory. SpaceX, another Musk-led company, has operations nearby. Musk told the newspaper he’s been working on the move for months.

Musk had threatened to relocate Tesla's Palo Alto, California, headquarters and future manufacturing to Texas earlier this year during a high-profile spat with county officials over whether Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should stay closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

On the stock offering, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing that the sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.

Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla's stock has exploded this year, rising more than 600%. It closed Tuesday up 1.3% at $649.88.

The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and outside of Austin. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.

The company posted a $331 million net profit for the July through September period, its fifth straight quarter of profitability. But as in previous quarters, the company relied heavily on $397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.

Tesla could post its first full-year profit when it reports fourth-quarter earnings early next year.

AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • New Brunswick should ditch time change: Liberal leader

    Some New Brunswick politicians are calling for an end to the twice annual time change, calls which come after Ontario passed legislation to do so and a recent poll indicated New Brunswickers were overwhelmingly in favour of the practice.  “Time change has become nothing but a hassle for most people. Changing all the clocks in your home twice a year has become a very outdated practice with little to no benefits,” said Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson. “The negative effects outweigh any positive aspects of this practice. For the week following either the autumn or spring time change, the most common type of small talk becomes how difficult it is to mentally or physically adapt to the new time.”  In a Narrative Research Poll, support across Canada was also significant, with 85 per cent of Canadians indicating they like the idea of making daylight time permanent. New Brunswickers responded positively in even more significant numbers, with 91 per cent supporting the concept. Psychologists have also indicated it would be a good idea. Dr. Geneviève Desmarais, a Mount Allison University psychology professor said it’s more than sleepy grumbling. “The switch is downright nasty from a physiological and psychological perspective,” she said, adding that data on accidents in the spring following the change make it a clear public safety issue.  With research indicating that time change can have a negative impact on a person’s physical and  mental well-being, as well their productivity, the Liberal leader said he wonders why we still abide by this practice.  Several provinces have led the way in not messing with their clocks. “We aren’t the first to consider doing this. Yukon eliminated time change earlier this year, Saskatchewan eliminated it in the 1960s, and the Ontario Legislature just passed a bill doing the same thing,” said Melanson. “As the Maritime provinces are so closely connected, I would encourage Nova Scotia and P.E.I. to also consider abolishing the time change.”  The Times & Transcript requested comment from Premier Blaine Higgs, but calls were not returned by press time. The Narrative poll was conducted online from Nov. 11 to 13, with 1,231 Canadians 18 years of age or older from the Logit Group’s Canadian Omnibus. Data was weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age, and region to reflect these population characteristics in each province. As a non-probability panel sample, a margin of error is not applied. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • La SQ rappelle l’importance du respect du corridor de sécurité

    SÉCURITÉ. La Sûreté du Québec désire faire un rappel concernant le respect du corridor de sécurité par les automobilistes auprès des premiers répondants ce qui inclut les opérateurs de dépanneuse et les signaleurs routier. Les contrevenants s’exposent à une amende de 200 $ plus les frais et la contribution, pour un total de 314 $, et l’ajout de 4 points d’inaptitude au dossier de conduite. «Nous constatons que la grande majorité des automobilistes respectent le corridor lorsqu’il s’agit d’un véhicule policier, pompier ou ambulancier, mais il y a encore des situations qui nous sont rapportées envers les opérateurs de dépanneuse et signaleur routier», indique le corps policier. Ainsi lorsqu'un véhicule d'urgence, une dépanneuse ou un véhicule de surveillance est immobilisé et que sa flèche jaune lumineuse, ses gyrophares ou ses feux clignotants sont actionnés, le conducteur qui s’apprête à le dépasser doit respecter un corridor de sécurité. Il doit ralentir et s'éloigner le plus possible du véhicule immobilisé, après s'être assuré de pouvoir le faire sans danger. Notons que le corridor de sécurité permet d'assurer la sécurité des premiers répondants (policiers, pompiers, ambulanciers, contrôleurs routiers, opérateurs de dépanneuse, employés de la voirie, agents de protection de la faune) lorsqu'ils travaillent au bord de la route et de toute autre personne qui se trouve au même endroit (par exemple, les occupants du véhicule immobilisé).Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

  • L'Hôpital de Granby aura un nouveau rituel de deuil périnatal

    COMMUNAUTÉ. Sous la thématique de l’étoile filante, la Fondation du CHG et le CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS offriront un rituel de soutient pour les parents touchés par la perte de leur enfant. Une étoile portant symboliquement le nom de l’enfant sera ainsi remise aux parents afin de graver à tout jamais son souvenir dans le ciel étoilé. «La Fondation est très fière de financer complètement ce magnifique projet sur lequel quatre services de l’Hôpital de Granby ont travaillé conjointement avec nous, soit les soins spirituels, la maternité et pédiatrie, l’urgence et les services psychosociaux. Nous avons pour priorité de contribuer à humaniser les soins de santé de l’Hôpital de Granby, et l’humain ne peut pas être plus au cœur de ce projet», souligne Suzanne Surette, directrice de la Fondation du centre hospitalier de Granby. Dans le respect des règles sanitaires en vigueur, le rituel de fin de vie se déroulera comme suit:    Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

  • Mountie says he updated FBI on Meng arrest, but he was working for the RCMP

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer who was tasked as a point person for U.S. investigators during the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport says he didn't see himself as working for them. Sgt. Ross Lundie told the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday that he updated the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the Huawei executive was arrested but he didn't see anything wrong with that. "At the end of the day, I'm not there to provide information or act on behalf of the FBI," Lundie said. "I'm there working as an RCMP member."Meng returned to court Monday for the evidentiary hearing in her extradition case after a media report last week said the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada's absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests in China have been widely linked to Canada's detention of Meng. Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations. There was no mention of the talks in court on Monday as witness testimony resumed.Court has heard that Lundie was a senior officer in a satellite RCMP office at Vancouver's airport and had previously worked for a national security team that brought Mounties together with Canada Border Services Agency officers and other investigators. He told the court he offered to work on his day off when Meng was arrested to ensure things went smoothly. He suggested the border agency complete its customs and immigration process before the arrest because he didn't want to step on the organization's toes. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, read an email from a senior Mountie that identified Lundie as an RCMP contact for the FBI. Lundie agreed that was true but said he never saw himself as a lead on the case, only as assisting the unit tasked with Meng's arrest. "Assisting the FBI, given my background and what I'm used to, this is a very uncomfortable position to be in. This is not what we do," Lundie said. "But you did," Peck said.Lundie agreed that he communicated with the FBI that day. Lundie has testified that in his previous role with the national security team, it was normal to work with other investigative units, but his duties changed when he moved to the Richmond detachment, which operates the satellite office at the airport. "I'm in a different role here. I worked for a detachment, so that's different," he said. Peck asked him if he had any concerns about the information he shared with the FBI."I didn't pass information I shouldn't have."Meng's lawyers are seeking evidence through the hearings to support an abuse of process claim. They allege that the RCMP and border officers conducted a covert criminal investigation at the behest of U.S. authorities under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Lundie told the court that during a meeting between the border agency and RCMP officers before Meng's arrest, he spoke about a legal avenue through which the RCMP could request information related to a border exam. Peck asked why he would raise a way of sharing information if he had no intention to glean what was learned from the exam. "My intent was to tell them not to interfere at all," Lundie said.The border exam ultimately took almost three hours and Peck asked Lundie if he was concerned by the time it was taking. "I understand the optics of it taking as long as it did. It would have been better if it had not. But no, no I didn't," Lundie said. Peck challenged Lundie on the purpose of the border exam."This exam by the CBSA, I suggest to you, was orchestrated to gain information from her," Peck said."No," Lundie replied.Peck suggested the content of the exam could be shared later through the legal mechanism Lundie raised with officers earlier that day. And the information would be of interest to the FBI, not the RCMP, Peck said."No," Lundie said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection.Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president.It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday.“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier.By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump.The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win.But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week.Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law.Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour.Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's.But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said.Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them.But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail.The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said.The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000.Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day.In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote.When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats.Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal

    NEW YORK — A lawyer for the onetime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein said Monday that her client, who again seeks release on bail, has lost weight and hair as she suffers under onerous jail conditions imposed in part because Epstein killed himself last year in a federal lockup.The claims by defence attorney Bobbi Sternheim were made on Ghislaine Maxwell's behalf after lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center warden in Brooklyn defended conditions at the facility in a Friday letter that was publicly filed on Monday.“Ms. Maxwell remains in good health," the lawyers wrote in the letter as they defended her treatment as by-the-book following of rules to ensure the safety of all federal inmates.The letters were filed on the same day that a Nov. 25 letter was unsealed in which two of Maxwell's lawyers said they were renewing her application to be released on bail after compiling information not available when her initial request was rejected in July. Judge Alison J. Nathan said she will decide later this month whether to conduct a hearing.Ghislaine Maxwell has been held since her July arrest on charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. The British socialite has pleaded not guilty and is preparing for a trial next July.Seeking bail for Maxwell, attorneys Mark S. Cohen and Christian Everdell wrote that they have assembled a “comprehensive bail package” including financial information and letters from family members and close friends who have agreed to support Maxwell but want to keep their identities secret.“They are legitimately afraid that if their identities become public, they will be subjected to the same relentless media scrutiny and threats that Ms. Maxwell has experienced for more than a year," the lawyers wrote.In her letter, Sternheim wrote that Maxwell was being treated harshly in part because the Bureau of Prisons wants to repair its reputation after failing to prevent the August 2019 suicide of Epstein in a Manhattan federal lockup as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.She cited recent comments that Attorney General William Barr made to ABC News when he said he was keeping a close watch to make sure Maxwell makes it to trial after Epstein's death.“It is obvious that Ms. Maxwell is bearing the brunt of BOP incompetence," Sternheim wrote. “The Department of Justice is seeking to repair the BOP’s tarnished reputation by placing Ms. Maxwell under extraordinarily harsh conditions, not in any response to Ms. Maxwell’s requirements, but rather in response to the failed handling of a completely different inmate."Sternheim said Maxwell, 58, has lost hair and over 15 pounds while she has been detained.She also maintained that her client has not been properly protected from an outbreak of the coronavirus, has been subjected to repeated unnecessary searches, has been awakened by flashlight-laden guards throughout the night when she sleeps, has had her legal emails erased and has not always received the vegetarian diet she has requested.“The conditions under which she is detained are punitive, unwarranted, deleteriously impacting her ability to prepare her defence, and interfering with counsel’s ability to provide the legal representation to which she, and any other detainee, deserves," Sternheim said.In their letter, prison lawyers wrote that Maxwell's weight has not fluctuated more than 2 pounds from her current weight of 134. They said her diet needs have been addressed and other conditions are standard to maintain “a safe and secure environment" for inmates.A message seeking additional comment was sent to the Bureau of Prisons.Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

  • Cardinal Energy jumps on billionaire Murray Edwards' increased investment

    CALGARY — Shares in junior oil and gas producer Cardinal Energy Ltd. rose eight cents or 12.3 per cent on Monday to 73 cents after it announced billionaire oilman Murray Edwards stands to nearly double his stake in the company to about 18 per cent.Before markets opened, the Calgary-based company announced a non-brokered private placement of $16.9 million in second lien secured notes, with each subscriber also required to take part in an offering of 8.1 million equity units at 50 cents each.The proceeds of the private placement are to be used to repay Cardinal's 5.5 per cent subordinated convertible debentures maturing on Dec. 31, as well as for corporate purposes.Each unit consists of a common share of Cardinal and a share purchase warrant allowing the holder to buy an additional share for 55 cents for up to three years from the closing date, expected on Dec. 29.Cardinal says Edwards, the executive chairman of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., has agreed to invest $13 million in the notes and will buy 6.25 million units for a total of $15.6 million.The company says Edwards controls about 11 million shares or about 9.6 per cent of the total, plus $1.3 million worth of the debentures, adding his stake could grow to about 18 per cent with the private placement and exercise of the warrants."We welcome Mr. Edwards' investment in Cardinal and his confidence in our assets and business plan and look forward to working with him as we build our company's future," said Cardinal CEO Scott Ratushny in a news release.As a condition of the financing, other Cardinal insiders are also participating in the private placement for about $3.9 million in notes and 1.9 million units, the company said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:CR, TSX:CNQ)The Canadian Press

  • Atlantic Canadians ready for a new face on the $5 bill

    Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s seventh Prime Minister, may soon be stepping down - from his banknote, that is. Laurier, whose visage has graced the five dollar bill for nearly 50 years, is set to be replaced within the next few years.  In January, the Bank of Canada announced it would launch a public consultation to “select an iconic Canadian” to appear on the bill’s next version. A poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute indicated Atlantic Canadians were more supportive of redesigning the bill than those in any other region of the country, with three-quarters of east coast residents indicating they supported the concept. Albertans were the least supportive of changing the bill with only 56 per cent indicating support.  There are eight nominees to replace Laurier, a list released by an independent federal advisory council. They are: • Pitseolak Ashoona: A Inuit artist known worldwide for revealing traditional Inuit life in the Arctic through her work.  • Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft): A Mohawk chief and First World War veteran and Indigenous rights advocate who founded the first pan-Canadian Indigenous organization in 1918. • Robertine Barry (“Françoise”): The first female French-Canadian journalist, she was an advocate for women’s suffrage and equality and other social justice issues. • Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow): A World War One veteran, he is the most decorated Indigenous soldier in Canadian history who advocated for the advancement of Indigenous rights. • Won Alexander Cumyow: He is the first known Chinese-Canadian to be born in Canada and used his own language skills to bridge divides between English-speaking and Chinese-speaking communities in Vancouver.   • Terry Fox: He ran across Canada to raise money for the fight against cancer after losing his own leg to the disease. After running for 143 days, the cancer returned, ending his Marathon of Hope. He died shortly before his 23rd birthday. Millions have been raised since through the annual charitable runs in his name. • Lotta Hitschmanova: A Canadian humanitarian who founded the Unitarian Service Committee of Canada. One of the country’s first international development agencies, it sent supplies to war-torn Europe. • Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot):  A chief of the Siksika First Nation, well known for his involvement in Treaty Number 7, and effective advocacy and leadership.  Of the eight candidates, Terry Fox was the preferred choice by 57 per cent of Canadians who responded to the poll.  Fox ran through Moncton on his Marathon of Hope and a path through Riverfront park is named in his honour. Binaaswi, also known as Francis Pegahmagabow,  – the most highly decorated Indigenous soldier in Canadian history -- was the second most popular choice. A quarter of those in Atlantic Canada indicated Binaaswi would be their choice. Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot) was the third most popular choice, picked by 19 per cent of Canadians, and Atlantic Canadians. Respondents read a brief biography of each candidate before being asked to indicate their preferred candidates. Respondents could indicate either one or two as their favourite.  The Angus Reid Institute conducted this online survey from November 12-16, among a representative randomized sample of 1,578 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid. Results of this poll will not necessarily influence decision-making around who should be the new face of the five-dollar bill. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

    The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

  • Woman charged with murder of Tiki Laverdiere chooses trial by jury

    A 34-year-old Onion Lake Cree Nation woman accused of killing Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere elected to be tried by judge and jury.  The trial for Soaring Eagle Whitstone is scheduled for August 2022 in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench. Whitstone is one of 10 people charged with the brutal murder of Laverdiere in North Battleford last year. Trials have also been set for Nikita Cook, Shayla Orthner, and Danita Thomas, for August 2021, April 2022, and January 2022 respectively. They also elected to be tried by judge and jury. Trial dates have to be set for Jesse Sangster and Nicole Cook. The two are both on the Dec. 11, 2020, pre-trial list at Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.  Earlier this year both Mavis Takakenew and Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact. Checkosis was sentenced to seven years in prison and Takakenew was given 18 months.  Samuel Takakenew is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court Dec. 9, 2020, and Charles St. Savard is scheduled to appear Jan. 11, 2021.  The charges Whitstone and Nikita Cook of Onion Lake Cree Nation, Sangster and Nicole Cook of Edmonton, as well as Orthner and Thomas of North Battleford, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improper interference with a human body and theft of motor vehicle. St. Savard, of Edmonton, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and improperly interfering with a human body.  Checkosis and Mavis Takakenew of North Battleford, and Samuel Takakenew, of Edmonton, are charged with accessory to murder. Timeline -April 27, 2019: Tiki Laverdiere, of Edmonton, was in North Battleford for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, 20, on Thunderchild First Nation. His body was found in a burned vehicle near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5, 2019. Edmonton Police are investigating Cook-Buckle’s murder. (Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother. She told CBC that her son was a member of a street gang in Edmonton.) -May 12, 2019: Laverdiere was reported missing to Battlefords RCMP.  -June 10, 2019: The RCMP said Laverdiere’s disappearance was the result of foul play. -July 11, 2019: A police dog finds human remains in a rural area outside of North Battleford while RCMP were conducting a ground search. -July 17, 2019: RCMP announced the remains were that of Laverdiere. -ljoy@glaciermedia.ca Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / Battlefords News-Optimist -With files from John Cairns                  Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • New health rules in Alberta failing to bend COVID-19 curve: top doctor

    EDMONTON — Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the latest round of health restrictions in the province isn't getting the job done on high rates of COVID-19.Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the numbers would have been worse without the restrictions, but she is preparing new, tougher health measures for Premier Jason Kenney’s government to consider.“I will be blunt — so far we are not bending the curve back down,” Hinshaw told reporters Monday.“We are still witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on our hospitals, intensive care units and health-care workers.”Alberta’s daily case counts have been over a thousand a day since Nov. 24 and over 1,600 a day for almost a week. It also has the highest rate of new infections of any province.Hinshaw announced 1,735 new cases Monday, with 609 people in hospital and 108 of them in intensive care. There are more than 20,000 active cases and 631 Albertans have died.The United Conservative government had planned to review next week the new rules Kenney announced Nov. 24.Those measures include restrictions on businesses designed to keep them open while reducing spread of the novel coronavirus. There is also a provincewide ban on gatherings in people’s home beyond those who live there. The Opposition NDP and health critics, including physicians and infectious disease specialists, have said it was folly to try to slow the spread while keeping open everything from bars and restaurants to casinos and water parks.Hinshaw said it’s difficult to pinpoint why the restrictions didn’t bend the curve, adding it’s always a combination of the rules themselves and of people’s willingness and ability to follow them. “I think people are doing their best, but obviously there is also many who are very, very tired (of COVID) and also many who may not have the resources (to follow the restrictions),” she said.Hinshaw said she’s preparing a new set of recommendations for Kenney’s COVID-19 oversight team, a subcommittee of his cabinet.“I do believe we do need additional restrictions in order to bring our case numbers down and protect our health-care system," she said.Kenney, speaking in the house during question period, rejected Opposition accusations that his measures are too weak to work.“The government has taken real action,” Kenney said.But he added: “We are very concerned about the current spike in cases. And if additional restrictions are necessary in light of this situation, they will be taken.”NDP health critic David Shepherd said Kenney needs to take swift action to implement tougher new rules, since it takes 10 to 14 days to see the effects, given COVID-19’s incubation period.“I think Dr. Hinshaw was very clear today: the grab bag of half measures we saw from Jason Kenney and the UCP a couple of weeks ago have failed to really deal with the problem,” said Shepherd.“What we need to see from Jason Kenney and the UCP is the leadership that frankly we should have seen two weeks ago.”The looming question becomes what new restrictions are coming.Last Thursday, Kenney told a Facebook town hall he is concerned about cases in large cities and that any new health restrictions would likely target Edmonton and Calgary. At the same time, Hinshaw said there is a concerning rise in rural COVID-19 cases, the virus is a provincewide concern and even a single case can move like wildfire.Asked Monday if she and Kenney are fundamentally in agreement on how to target COVID-19, Hinshaw said both rural and urban case rates are worrisome.“The question of what kinds of restrictions will be necessary to bring our curve back down — that’s a question that will require a lot of discussion,” she said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Un jeune de 17 ans écope de 1300$ en contraventions

    Deux jeunes conducteurs apprendront à la dure qu’il en coûte cher d’excéder la vitesse permise et d’enfreindre la loi. Un adolescent de 17 ans a cumulé les infractions au code de la sécurité routière, tandis qu’un jeune homme dans la vingtaine a été arrêté à grande vitesse. Le 5 décembre, vers 21 h, le jeune de 17 ans a été intercepté sur la rue Miner, à Cowansville, alors qu’il roulait à 104 km/h dans la zone de 50 km/h. Non seulement il était détenteur d’un permis d’apprenti, mais en plus il était non accompagné et avait consommé de l’alcool malgré la tolérance zéro pour son type de permis. Pour son grand excès de vitesse, il a eu droit à une contravention de 683 $ et 10 points d’inaptitude ainsi que la suspension de son permis durant 7 jours. Il devra également payer 360 $ en plus d’avoir quatre autres points d’inaptitude à son dossier et une suspension de permis pour 90 jours pour avoir conduit avec de l’alcool dans le sang malgré la condition zéro alcool du permis d’apprenti. Enfin, puisqu’il n’était pas accompagné d’un adulte, il a reçu un constat d’infraction de 260 $ et quatre points d’inaptitude pour un total de 1303$ en amendes. Comme le dossier d’un titulaire d’un permis d’apprenti conducteur ne peut dépasser quatre points d’inaptitude, son permis de conduire sera aussi révoqué. En ce qui concerne le jeune homme dans la vingtaine, il circulait à 128 km/h dans une zone de 70 km/h, sur la route 235 à Sainte-Sabine, vers 3 h le 7 décembre.  Il a reçu un constat d’infraction de 874 $ et 10 points d’inaptitude. Cynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • Masks now mandatory at drive-thrus across province

    The province has added another COVID-19 rule: masks are now mandatory at drive-thru windows, a change which will apply across the province. The change states that as most drive-thru interactions occur within the two-metre zone, masks are required for workers and any occupants of the vehicle who will be within two metres of the drive-thru window. The change to the rules applies to yellow, orange and red zones, meaning it currently applies province-wide. Luc Erjavec, vice-president, Atlantic Canada for Restaurants Canada, said the organization is supportive of the change, while noting the change is really more about educating customers since masks were already required by staff. He said the rule stating that customers should put on a mask is a good thing to protect staff. "It's a minor inconvenience for 30 seconds to a minute and not too much to ask," he said.  While he has heard some opponents say it's a violation of their privacy because they are in their own vehicle, he said he hopes they can start to see it as protecting those serving them. Masks aren't the only measures restaurant drive-thrus have been taking to protect staff. Some have gotten creative to put more distance between themselves and customers by using extendable mechanical arms or other tools to avoid hand-to-hand contact when passing goods or during the payment process.  Erjavec noted he has also seen less high-tech options in use too, like restaurants passing things over with a hockey stick. "A lot have used touchless technology even before this. It's constantly evolving, COVID-19 is just helping to speed things like this up in some ways," he said. There have been some questions from staff referencing the issue of customers not wearing masks while being served prior to the change being made, he said.Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Arrestation de deux jeunes trafiquants allégués

    Deux jeunes hommes de Cowansville devront faire face à la justice pour trafic de stupéfiants.  Alex Lussier-Speck, 24 ans, ainsi qu’un autre individu de 22 ans ont été interceptés lors d’un contrôle routier contre l’alcool et la drogue au volant, vendredi dernier, à Cowansville. Le plus jeune des deux avait par ailleurs été arrêté la veille pour la même raison.  Le jeune homme de 22 ans, dont l’identité n’est pas dévoilée puisqu’il n’a pas encore comparu, a d’abord été arrêté jeudi dernier pour trafic de stupéfiants. Il a été localisé et arrêté dans un stationnement de la rue Rivière, à Cowansville. Son véhicule a été saisi comme bien infractionnel. Il était sur le siège passager lorsque Lussier-Speck, connu des policiers, est passé par le contrôle routier, à l’intersection du boulevard Jean-Jacques Bertrand et de la rue Rivière, vendredi soir dernier. Ils ont tous les deux été arrêtés. Les policiers de la Sûreté du Québec du poste de Brome-Missisquoi ont saisi de la cocaïne, du cannabis illicite, du haschisch, deux armes prohibées, plus de 980 $ ainsi que le véhicule.  Lussier-Speck a comparu par voie téléphonique samedi et devra faire face à des accusations de possession et trafic de stupéfiants, possession d’une arme prohibée et non-respect de conditions. Le Cowansvillois a aussi trois causes pendantes, ayant été arrêté pour des infractions similaires en 2018. Pour ces gestes, il doit subir un procès en février prochain. Quant au plus jeune des deux suspects, il comparaitra ultérieurement et pourrait faire face à des accusations de trafic de cocaïne. Barrages routiers Les six policiers qui ont participé au contrôle routier des policiers à Cowansville, tenu vendredi de 19 h 30 à 21 h 30, ont interpellé 420 conducteurs. Trois d’entre eux ont dû se soumettre à l’appareil de détection approuvé, mais personne n’a été arrêté pour conduite avec les capacités affaiblies. Le même soir, les policiers de la SQ de la MRC Haute-Yamaska ont interpellé environ 150 conducteurs à l’intersection des rues Foster et Lewis, à Waterloo. Les opérations policières contre l’alcool et la drogue au volant, en collaboration avec la SAAQ, vont s’intensifier jusqu’au 4 janvier dans le cadre de l’opération nationale concertée alcool-drogues. Avec Pascal FaucherCynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden's choices for his health care team point to a stronger federal role in the nation’s COVID-19 strategy, restoration of a guiding stress on science and an emphasis on equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.With Monday's announcement of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary and a half dozen other key appointments, Biden aims to leave behind the personality dramas that sometimes flourished under President Donald Trump. He hopes to return the federal response to a more methodical approach, seeking results by applying scientific knowledge in what he says will be a transparent and disciplined manner.“We are still going to have a federal, state and local partnership,” commented Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the non-profit American Public Health Association. “I just think there is going to be better guidance from the federal government and they are going to work more collaboratively with the states.”In a sense, what Biden has is not quite yet a team, but a collection of players drafted for key positions. Some have already been working together as members of Biden's coronavirus advisory board. Others will have to suit up quickly.By announcing most of the key positions in one package, Biden is signalling that he expects his appointees to work together, and not as lords of their own bureaucratic fiefdoms.“These are not turf-conscious people,” said Drew Altman, CEO of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, a clearinghouse for health care information and analysis. But “it's up to the (Biden) administration to make it an effective team.”A Washington saying, sometimes attributed to the late President Ronald Reagan, holds that “personnel is policy.” Here's what Biden's health care picks say about the policies his administration is likely to follow:STRONGER FEDERAL MANAGEMENTThe selection of Becerra as health secretary and businessman Jeff Zients as White House coronavirus co-ordinator point to a more assertive federal coronavirus role.Under Trump, states were sometimes left to figure things out themselves, as when the White House initially called on states to test all nursing home residents without providing an infrastructure, only to have to rectify that omission later.Zients has made a name for himself rescuing government programs that went off course, such as the “Obamacare” HealthCare.gov website. Becerra has experience managing California's attorney general's office, which is bigger than some state governments.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius knows both men from her service in the Obama administration and says she does not see them working at cross purposes.A Secretary Becerra “can't get up every morning and think only COVID,” she said. He'll “work on COVID and co-ordinate the assets of the FDA, CDC and NIH, but he'll have lots of other things to do.” Meanwhile “Zients will be the railroad engineer making sure the trains run on time.”States are ready for the feds to take on a more assertive role, she said. “Governors — Republicans and Democrats — are eager to finally have a federal partner,” she said. “They have felt not only on their own, but unclear about what was coming out of the White House.”SCIENCE AT THE FOREFRONTBiden's selection of infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the elevation of Dr. Anthony Fauci to medical adviser, and the return of Dr. Vivek Murthy as surgeon general are being read in the medical community as a restoration of the traditionally important role of science in public health emergencies.“It means that the response plan will be grounded in health science,” said Dr. Nadine Gracia, executive vice-president of the Trust for America's Health, a non-profit that works to promote public health.Under Trump, “those of us who practice in medicine today have been dismayed,” said Dr. Wendy Armstrong, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University medical school. “The individuals with the greatest expertise have not had the voice many of us wish they would have had. ... This to me signals that the government is ready to put expertise in place that can guide its plan.”Walensky, a widely recognized HIV/AIDS expert, got her coronavirus experience first hand as chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston during the first wave this spring.“She was a real leader when it came to COVID,” said Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at Mass General. “She organized infection control policies within the hospital, she organized treatment studies, she was organizing testing and leading testing.”A FOCUS ON EQUITYEven more than the nomination of a Latino politician for health secretary, Biden's selection of Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is being read as a sign that his administration will work for equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments among racial and ethnic minorities, who have suffered a disproportionately high toll of COVID-19 deaths.That challenge faces widespread skepticism among minorities that the health care system has their best interests in mind.Early indications are that the vaccines are highly effective, said Altman of the Kaiser Foundation. But polling indicates a strong undertow of doubts, especially among African Americans.“While states will be able to make the final decisions on who gets the vaccine, there has to be guidance around those decisions so that they are fair and equitable across the country,” Altman said. “You don't want to have the kind of variations that people will look and say, ‘This just wasn’t fair.' ”Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

  • Perry Bellegarde won't seek re-election as head of Assembly of First Nations

    OTTAWA — National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations said he won't seek re-election as the head of the organization next summer, saying he has spent his six years in the role helping bring Indigenous issues to the forefront of Canadian public life."Issues and concerns that we used to talk about only among ourselves, around the kitchen table, are now out there in the media every day, at the centre of public debate," Bellegarde said in a series of tweets Monday.Bellegarde, who has served in the role since 2014, said he has successfully advocated for laws protecting Indigenous children and languages as well as a new bill to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. His advocacy has also helped to secure more than $27 billion in new funding, he said.He said these achievements should inspire Indigenous leaders to continue pressing for better lives for Indigenous people."We must reach out to our non-Indigenous brothers and sisters who understand that there can be no reconciliation without transformation," he said. "We need to mobilize our allies in government — no matter what party they belong to — who have the courage (and) conviction to support change."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa Monday that Bellegarde has been a tireless leader and advocate for First Nations."I am joined by people across the country in recognizing and celebrating his years of devoted service to First Nations communities," Trudeau said. "We will continue to work with the national chief to advance the priorities identified by First Nations, including keeping First Nations communities safe from this pandemic," he said.Bellegarde said he will address the chiefs at their general assembly, which is being held virtually this week after it was put off last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I will be both excited and anxious, but most of all, proud of the work we did together," he said. "We still have lots of work to do, so let’s fight together for First Nations' priorities right to the end."Before becoming national chief, Bellegarde, 58, served as the AFN’s regional chief for Saskatchewan and the chief of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations. He was also a councillor and a chief of the Little Black Bear First Nation in Saskatchewan.The national chief is elected every three years to lead the AFN, a political advocacy organization that represents more than 600 First Nations in Canada.At its general assembly, which begins Tuesday, the AFN is set to urge the government to address inequities faced by First Nations during the pandemic and to support safe and high-quality education, health-care resources and infrastructure, among other issues.Trudeau will deliver remarks Tuesday and respond to questions from the chiefs.Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald said this year's meeting will be different."It's online. It's during a global pandemic and First Nations are being affected by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates than everybody else," she said in an interview, although added there will be familiar elements too."Many of the issues are still the same ongoing issues we've been facing for four decades for First Nations."The organization is expected to create the First Nations veterans' council to promote the recognition of contributions of First Nations military and RCMP veterans in Canada through education and to develop and maintain a database of First Nations veterans.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

  • COVID-19 : Ottawa annonce une livraison anticipée de vaccins

    Le Canada recevra jusqu’à 249 000 doses du vaccin contre la COVID-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech d’ici la fin du présent mois sous réserve de l’autorisation du vaccin, a annoncé Services publics et approvisionnement Canada. La ministre des Services publics et de l’Approvisionnement, Anita Anand, dit avoir obtenu ces engagements à l’issue des «négociations fructueuses» auprès des firmes pharmaceutiques. Cette livraison est la première partie de la mise en œuvre de l’accord qui permettra au Canada de recevoir 76 millions de doses de doses de vaccin chez Pfizer selon un communiqué. «Le gouvernement du Canada continue de faire tout en son pouvoir pour protéger les Canadiens contre la COVID 19. Cela comprend notamment l’obtention de la gamme de vaccins la plus complète du monde et la prise de toutes les mesures nécessaires pour s’assurer que le pays est prêt à recevoir les doses une fois que les vaccins seront autorisés», a indiqué la ministre Anand. Le vaccin de Pfizer-BioNTech doit être autorisé par Santé Canada avant d’être administré aux Canadiens, selon la même source. Les premiers sites d’accueil et d’utilisation de ces doses stockés à -70 degrés Celsius seront déterminés cette semaine à l’issue des essais techniques. Ottawa annonce qu’un conteneur maritime contenant de la glace sèche et un enregistreur de données seront utilisés pour simuler un envoi des vaccins. D’autres exercices de répétition suivront «pour s’assurer que les provinces et les territoires disposent de l’infrastructure et de l’équipement nécessaires en place et qu’ils peuvent administrer avec efficacité les vaccins contre la COVID-19 pendant tout le déploiement.»Godlove Kamwa, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Canada Français

  • Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis, ISS back revised Transat deal with Air Canada

    MONTREAL — Two investor advisory services have recommended that shareholders of Transat AT Inc. support a takeover offer from Air Canada at a reduced price.The revised terms will see Air Canada pay about $5 per share cash for the parent company of Air Transat, compared with the $18 per share originally pledged in its takeover bid.The revision brings the total sale price down by 72 per cent, to $190 million from $720 million.Glass Lewis report said the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced Transat to suspend all flights from early April through late July and restrictions continue."Placed in this rather unfortunate context, the proposed transaction ultimately appears to represent a reasonable lifeline, in our view," Glass Lewis said.It also noted that the revised offer gives Transat shareholders the choice of accepting either $5 cash or new Air Canada shares at a rate of 0.2862 per Transat share."While we continue to recognize the substantial reduction in value implied by the revised terms, we believe the sum of available information suggests Transat investors would be best served supporting the Air Canada transaction at this time," Glass Lewis concluded.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. also recommended that Transat shareholders vote for the revised acquisition transaction. ISS said the chance of getting some or all of the payment in Air Canada stock provides shareholders "with the opportunity to participate in the potential long-term value and upside that could be created by Air Canada."It added that the revised arrangement also gives Transat the ability to respond to superior proposals."In light of the above reasons, the favourable market reaction and the absence of significant governance concerns, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted," ISS said.Air Canada's offer has been endorsed by Transat's board of directors but must also be approved by a two-thirds majority vote by Transat's shareholders at a special meeting set for Dec. 15. ISS and Glass Lewis are independent, third-party proxy advisory firms that made recommendations to large investors including pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ)The Canadian Press