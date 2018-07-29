Tesla is selling $1,500 surfboards now, but they sold out instantly

Is Tesla taking merch too far?

Elon Musk has a knack for selling weird branded merchandise that has nothing to do with what his companies actually do — remember The Boring Company's flamethrowers? Or the $400 leather jackets made from the same automotive grade leather that adorns Tesla interiors?

Tesla added surfboards to its gift shop on Saturday. The surfboards, which were briefly available for the perfectly reasonable price of $1,500, is a collaboration between Tesla Design Studio and Lost Surfboards.

In case you've ever wished you could surf a Tesla, the boards feature a "mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finished used on all our cars."

According to the product's description, the surfboards are reinforced with carbon fiber "inspired by the interiors" in Teslas.

Tragically, the surfboards are already out of stock. According to the The Verge, Tesla only offered 200 surfboards, which are expected to ship in 2-10 weeks. If you really want to catch waves on Tesla-branded carbon fiber, though, the surfboards have already made their way to eBay for up to $4,000.