Tesla supplier Panasonic Energy: cutting China supply 'No.1 objective' for U.S

Abhirup Roy
·1 min read

By Abhirup Roy

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Tesla supplier Panasonic Energy plans to eliminate its supply-chain dependence on China for electric vehicle batteries made in the United States, a senior executive told Reuters, calling the shift a "No.1 objective".

The comments from Allan Swan, President of Panasonic Energy of North America, highlight how incoming President Donald Trump's pledge to raise tariff imports on Chinese goods has forced companies around the world to reassess their manufacturing processes.

Panasonic Energy, which supplies batteries to Tesla as well as other automakers, is a unit of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first thing the business has to do in regards to Trump tariffs is "not to have the supply chain dedicated from China," Swan told Reuters in an interview in Las Vegas on Monday at the CES trade show.

In the United States, Panasonic Energy operates a plant in Nevada and plans to open a second U.S. factory in Kansas this year.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Las Vegas; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; Editing by David Dolan and Peter Henderson)

Latest Stories

  • Alberta announces new effort to expand oil and gas pipeline capacity with Enbridge

    CALGARY — The Alberta government is partnering with Calgary-based pipeline company Enbridge Inc. to increase the province's oil and gas pipeline capacity.

  • Canada's Suncor says oil and gas production rose in fourth quarter

    The Calgary, Alberta-based company's upstream quarterly production rose to 874,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 808,000 bpd during the same quarter last year. Suncor said its refinery throughput rose by 31,000 bpd to 487,000 bpd during the quarter, meanwhile its refinery utilization jumped to 104% from 98% last year.

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

    As we step into January 2025, global markets present a mixed landscape, with U.S. stocks ending the year on a high note despite some recent volatility and economic indicators like the Chicago PMI showing signs of contraction. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer investors a degree of stability and income potential, making them an attractive option amid fluctuating market conditions and economic uncertainties.

  • VW, Xpeng deepen ties, plan China ultra-fast EV charging network

    STORY: Volkswagen is deepening its ties with Chinese EV maker Xpeng. The pair said Monday that they would expand their partnership to build an ultra-fast charging network for electric cars. They will open their existing Chinese networks to each other’s customers. That covers about 20,000 charging systems across 420 cities in the country.And they will explore joint construction of new co-branded sites. Xpeng and VW first formed a partnership in 2023. At the time, the German giant bought a stake of almost 5% in the Chinese firm for $700 million. The companies said they would jointly launch two VW-branded EVs in China by 2026. Volkswagen later said it had worked with Xpeng to develop a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars. It said that would allow it to offer more affordable EVs in its biggest market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Up To 9.8% Yield For Your Portfolio

    As global markets navigate a mix of economic signals, including mixed performance in major stock indices and unexpected shifts in manufacturing data, investors are keenly observing opportunities to bolster their portfolios. In this context, dividend stocks offer an appealing option for those seeking steady income streams amidst market volatility.

  • Oil prices ease as weak economic data offsets higher US winter storm heating demand

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices eased in volatile trade on Monday as some bearish economic news from the United States and Germany offset bullish support from a weaker U.S. dollar and forecasts for increased heating demand for energy from a winter storm. After rising for five days in a row, Brent futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $76.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 40 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.56.

  • The Indian farmer leader on hunger strike for 40 days

    Doctors say Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health has deteriorated but he has refused medical aid so far.

  • Top Growth Companies With Significant Insider Ownership

    As global markets navigate a mixed start to the new year, with U.S. stocks closing out a strong 2024 despite recent volatility and economic indicators presenting varied signals, investors are increasingly focused on companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for growth. In this environment, firms with significant insider ownership often attract attention due to the alignment of interests between management and shareholders, suggesting confidence in their long-term prospects.

  • High Growth Tech And 2 Other Promising Stocks With Potential

    As global markets navigate mixed signals, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite marking impressive annual gains despite recent economic contractions indicated by the Chicago PMI and a downward GDP revision from the Atlanta Fed, investors are keenly observing how these dynamics impact high-growth sectors. In such an environment, identifying promising stocks often involves looking for companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for innovation amidst fluctuating economic indicators.

  • China's Geely Holding targets over 5 million units of annual sales by 2027

    China's Geely Holding Group on Sunday said it aims to sell more than 5 million vehicles annually by 2027, a big jump from 2023, which it hopes to achieve by accelerating consolidation of its sprawling brands and improving efficiency. The goal represents about 79% growth from 2023, when Geely Holding sold 2.79 million units of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. To achieve the goal, which could also put Geely among one of the top 10 automaking groups globally, it will further consolidate its sprawling passenger car brands into two units -- Geely Auto and Zeekr Technology -- to target the mass market and premium segments, respectively, it said in a statement published on Sunday.

  • CES revved up to showcase AI, latest technology innovations

    CES revved up to showcase AI, latest technology innovations

  • High Growth Tech Trio Featuring MLOptic And Two Promising Stocks

    As global markets navigate a mixed landscape with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite marking consecutive years of significant gains, investors are keeping a close eye on economic indicators like the Chicago PMI and GDP forecasts that signal potential headwinds. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks becomes crucial, as these companies often demonstrate resilience and innovation in times of economic uncertainty.

  • McDonald's to launch the McValue national menu as it looks for a boost from diners and investors

    2025 is already a continuation of 2024 as fast food chains compete to get consumers' dollars.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Undervalued By Up To 34.9%

    As global markets navigate a mixed start to the new year, with major indices showing varied performance and economic indicators presenting both challenges and opportunities, investors are increasingly on the lookout for potential value plays. In this environment, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial as they may offer attractive entry points for those seeking to capitalize on discrepancies between market price and intrinsic value.

  • High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in January 2025

    As we enter January 2025, global markets are reflecting mixed sentiments, with U.S. stocks closing out a strong year despite recent volatility and economic indicators such as the Chicago PMI showing contraction in manufacturing activity. Amid these dynamics, high-growth tech stocks remain an area of interest for investors seeking opportunities in sectors that can thrive despite broader market fluctuations; characteristics like innovation, scalability, and adaptability are key attributes to...

  • Prison officer jailed for 15 months after sex with inmate in cell

    Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.

  • These Ottawa landlords say they've fallen victim to the same 'professional' tenants

    Edriam Salter covers her nose with her sweater as she takes tentative steps through the Ottawa house she and her sister used to call home."I can't believe this was the place I used to live, this was my family home. It just smells like a zoo, even a zoo smells better," Salter said.The 29-year-old takes in the damage she says was caused by her previous tenants. Salter says they only paid rent for three months of their 13-month tenancy, owing her more than $35,000.She invited CBC for a tour of the

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Kylie Jenner Has Wardrobe Malfunction at 2025 Golden Globes in Elizabeth Hurley-Inspired Versace Gown from 1999

    Jenner's revealing gown is from Atelier Versace's spring 1999 collection

  • Nelly Furtado Shares Makeup-Free Bikini Photos as She Celebrates Body Positivity: 'New Levels of Self-Love'

    The singer spoke about fully embracing herself in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5