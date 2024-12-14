Tesla, Trump Transition Team Both Oppose Car Crash Reporting Regulation

William Vaillancourt
·1 min read
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has opposed a federal regulation requiring the reporting of car crashes. Now the Trump transition team does too, Reuters reported Friday.

It’s unclear whether the Trump administration will act on the recommendation from the transition team, which argued the regulation meant “excessive” data was collected, according to a document seen by the publication.

Musk was selected by Trump to co-lead an agency on government “efficiency,” and has pledged to cut federal staff, budgets, and regulations.

Tesla vehicles were involved in 40 out of 45 fatal crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through Oct. 15, based on a Reuters analysis of data. The company has drawn lawsuits over its autopilot and “full self-driving” systems, as well as a Department of Justice investigation.

According to Reuters, Tesla executives figured they would benefit from a presidential administration that agreed with their stance on the crash requirement. The Biden administration does not. Musk spent upwards of $250 million to help elect Trump.

Those familiar with executives' thinking, the report continued, said the company thinks the requirement is unfair because Tesla believes it is better at reporting crash data than its competitors, and so the discrepancy in numbers makes them look bad.

The regulation has its opponents apart from Tesla as well, like the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade and lobbying group for some other car and truck manufacturers.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Bid to Rebrand Air Force One Comes Back to Bite Him

    President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Trump’s AG Failure Matt Gaetz in Talks for Surprise Job Under Dem Megadonor

    Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump’s self-combusting nominee for attorney general, may have found himself a second job after backing out of the running for the nation’s top law enforcement job. In addition to his new gig as a host on right-wing network One America News beginning in January, Gaetz is in talks to join the law firm of bigwig Democratic donor John Morgan, both men told Politico. Morgan, who is registered as unaffiliated in Florida, has long supported leading

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Whining Elon Musk Squeals That the SEC Is Investigating Him Again

    Elon Musk has demanded to know if President Joe Biden is targeting him after reigniting his bitter feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire Trump confidante has accused the SEC of harassing him for over six years and suggested the campaign against him was politically motivated. He posted a letter on his X social media platform revealing that the SEC has reopened an investigation into his brain-chip startup Neuralink.

  • Dozens Of Democrats Plead With Biden To Free Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office

    "You have the unique ability to grant him clemency and rectify this grave injustice," reads a letter from U.S. senators and members of Congress.

  • Dan Coulter, former NDP MLA for Chilliwack, dead at 49

    Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter has died in hospital at the age of 49, according to a statement from the B.C. NDP. Last week, the party's provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said in a statement that Coulter had "experienced a serious medical emergency" and that he was in hospital. Coulter was elected to the legislature in 2020. During his time in provincial office, he served as the parliamentary secretary for accessibility and minister of state for infrastructure and transit.He lost his se

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.

  • Opinion - Democrats should stop saving the Republicans from themselves

    If Republicans want to drive the government into a shutdown or default — or refuse to fund disaster aid — let them.

  • 'Ready for it?': Laura Ingraham calls on Taylor Swift to perform at Trump inauguration

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham called on international popstar Taylor Swift to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.