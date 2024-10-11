Elon Musk unveils 'Cybercab' at Tesla robotaxi event

Lily Jamali - North America Technology Correspondent
·3 min read
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk rides in Tesla's robotaxi at an unveilling event in Los Angeles, California, 10 October, 2024
The event was billed as "We, Robot" [Reuters]

Tesla boss Elon Musk unveiled the firm's long-awaited robotaxi, the Cybercab, at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California on Thursday evening.

The futuristic-looking vehicle featuring two wing-like doors and no pedals or steering wheel deposited Mr Musk in front of an audience eager to hear details about a project he considers key to Tesla's next chapter.

At the event, billed as "We, Robot," the multi-billionaire reiterated his view that fully self-driving vehicles will be safer than those operated by humans and can even earn their owners money, through being rented out for rides.

But his projection that production on the Cybercab will begin some time "before 2027" raised questions about whether Mr Musk will once again blow past his own deadlines to deliver a fully self-driving vehicle that can compete with rivals like Alphabet-owned Waymo.

"I tend to be optimistic with time frames," he quipped during the event, while discussing the Cybercab, which he said would cost less than $30,000 (£23,000).

Mr Musk also said he expected to see "fully autonomous unsupervised" technology available in Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y in Texas and California next year "with permission where ever regulators approve it."

But that approval is far from guaranteed.

"It is a big chunk of metal driving on roads at high speeds, so safety concerns are big," said Samitha Samaranayake, an associate professor in engineering at Cornell University.

Tesla's self-driving ambitions rely on cameras that are cheaper than radar and Lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors that are the technology backbone of many competitors' vehicles.

By teaching its cars to drive, Tesla plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) trained by the raw data it collects from its millions of vehicles.

But the research community "is not sold on whether the Tesla style of doing things can give the safety guarantees that we would like," Mr Samaranayake said.

Playing catch up

The cybercab project has undergone delays, having been due for release in August.

This summer, in a post on X , formerly Twitter, Mr Musk said the wait was due to design changes he felt were important.

Meanwhile, competing robotaxis are already operating on some US roads.

Tesla also seems poised to post its first ever decline in annual sales as competitors pile into the electric vehicle market, even as sales have softened.

Despite that dour backdrop, Tuesday's event was heavy on spectacle, complete with dancing robots serving drinks to attendees.

Mr Musk also unveiled another prototype for a "Robovan" which can ferry up to 20 passengers around at a time.

The sleek shuttle "could be a mode of transportation over the coming years that Tesla leverages," said Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives who attended the event in person.

Another analyst said the event felt like a step back into memory lane while also signalling the path ahead.

"Musk did a fantastic job of painting an ideal future for transportation that promises to both free up our time and increase safety," said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds.

But the positive spin didn't obscure the ambition of the timelines Musk shared Tuesday night.

"Many questions remain about how this will be achieved from a practical standpoint," Caldwell added.

State of the robotaxi market

The deployment of robotaxis has encountered setbacks, with driverless cars operated by General Motors subsidiary Cruise being suspended in San Francisco after a pedestrian was knocked down.

But the sector continues to expand. Waymo said in early October it would add the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to its robotaxi fleet after the vehicles undergo on-road testing with the company's technology.

Ride-hailing giant Uber also wants to add more autonomous vehicles to its fleet to expand on its delivery and ridesharing options for customers.

It announced a multi-year alliance with driverless car developer Cruise in August.

Chinese tech company Baidu is also reportedly looking to expand its robotaxi division, Apollo Go, beyond China - where the vehicles are active in several cities.

Latest Stories

  • Tesla Robotaxi reveal: What to expect

    Tesla is gearing up to reveal its Robotaxi this Thursday, and everyone wants to know what it will look like, whether Tesla will unveil a commercialization strategy, and what outrageous timelines Elon Musk might announce to bump Tesla’s stock. Musk had originally planned to reveal the Robotaxi – which he has also referred to as a Cybercab – on August 8. While Musk initially accused Reuters of lying, over the next couple of weeks, Tesla indeed laid off 10% of staff to usher in a “next phase of growth,” and Musk said Tesla would be going “balls to the wall for autonomy.”

  • Elon Musk unveils the Robovan: the biggest surprise from Tesla's We, Robot event

    Elon Musk unveiled a prototype of Tesla's Robovan on Thursday night during the company's We, Robot event in Los Angeles. The Robovan will be an electric, autonomous vehicle roughly the size of a bus, designed for transporting people around high density areas. "We're going to make this, and it's going to look like that," said Musk on Thursday night as the Robovan rolled towards center stage.

  • Saudi Arabia loses bid for a seat on UN's premier human rights body

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Saudi Arabia was defeated for a seat in the U.N.’s premier human rights body Wednesday after a campaign by rights groups that accused the Saudis of serious rights violations.

  • Tesla ETFs in Focus Ahead of "Robotaxi" Event

    Tesla is gearing up to unveil its long-awaited Robotaxi on Thursday.

  • Wall Street Not Buying Elon Musk's Big Promises Ahead of Tesla's "Most Hyped" Event in Years

    Hype Pain Elon Musk is making a big gamble with Tesla by branching out into the self-driving taxi business. And ahead of the automaker's highly anticipated Robotaxi event this Thursday, where it's expected to reveal its actual robotaxi car nicknamed the "Cybercab," many Wall Street analysts aren't feeling too optimistic about Tesla's prospects. Based on […]

  • How to watch Tesla’s robotaxi event

    Tesla will unveil its long-anticipated Cybercab on Thursday. CEO and noted fancy leaper Elon Musk will take the stage to showcase the company’s robotaxi plans.

  • Tesla robotaxi event: Analysts weigh in on what to expect from CEO Elon Musk's big moment

    Wall Street analysts are weighing in on what they expect to hear from Tesla at the company’s “We, Robot” event on Thursday night and what the ramifications may be for the company.

  • Tesla is approaching its 'most hyped' event in a decade. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from Robotaxi Day.

    All eyes are on Elon Musk's carmaker as it readies to unveil the car it's been talking about for years.

  • In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 7 Japanese Cars

    Japan is known for being one of the major countries to manufacture and export cars all over the world. Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures Read Next: 3 Things You Must...

  • TTC bus driver pulls man from burning car after crash

    A TTC bus driver pulled a man from a burning, possibly stolen car after a "very serious crash" in Forest Hill early Wednesday, Toronto police say.The collision happened around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue W.Insp. Brian Maslowski said preliminary evidence suggests the driver of a Honda sedan was speeding eastbound on Eglinton when he slammed into a TTC bus heading northbound on Bathurst.He hit the bus "with such force" that it went careening into a second TTC b

  • Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two Toronto public-transit buses

    TORONTO — Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

  • Auto Experts: 6 Car Repairs You Should Never Try to DIY

    In an era where you can find do-it-yourself (DIY) videos for almost any skill online, it can be tempting to try to fix your own car problems in order to save money. But should you? Be Aware: 6 Hybrid...

  • Widebody Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Silent Mafia’s Luxury EV Statement

    Rolls-Royce Spectre’s widebody transformation by digital artist Ildar showcases a murdered-out, mafia-inspired luxury EV grand tourer.

  • Enter to Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with Exclusive Motorious Bonus!

    Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with enhanced entry chances from Motorious!

  • Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

    OC Transpo staff are researching where to buy more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.The capital's public transit agency gave an update Thursday for its e-bus procurement. It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses."If we lose that, does t

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • This Roadster Paved the Way for the Legendary Cobra. Now It’s Back for the 21st Century.

    The car helped reestablish the brand in the wake of World War II.

  • Toronto city council votes to extend runway at Billy Bishop airport

    Toronto city council has voted to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to meet a new federal airport safety requirement. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, the decision to build what is called a runway end safety area passed 17 to 8. City staff say the intention of a runway end safety area, which is ground level land past the end of a runway, is to "reduce the severity of damage to an aircraft" if it were to overshoot or overrun a runway. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow moved th

  • Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

    (Reuters) -Tesla aims to stun investors Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s unfulfilled promises to deliver self-driving vehicles. Convincing regulators and passengers of the vehicle’s safety could prove much harder and take much longer — while its main competitors, such as Alphabet’s Waymo, expand robotaxi fleets they're already operating in select cities today. Tesla has to date pursued a different technological path than all of its major self-driving rivals - one with potentially higher rewards but also higher risks to both its business and its passengers, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and academics specializing in self-driving technology and three former Tesla autonomous-vehicle engineers.

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…