Tessa Thompson on Why She Wore Chanel Couture to the Oscars This Year

Brooke Bobb
The *Creed* star spotted the gown on the runway at the French house’s Spring 2019 couture show in Paris.

Back in January, actress Tessa Thompson attended her first-ever Chanel couture show in Paris. She was mesmerized by the entire Spring 2019 collection, but one very special piece on the runway pulled at her heartstrings: A black silk muslin bustier dress embroidered with gold beads. Thompson knew in an instant that it was what she wanted to wear to the Oscars. As she remembers, “I fell in love with this special dress when I saw it walking in the couture show in Paris.” She adds, “It made me gasp a little. The simplicity and elegance of it blew me away. My stylists Wayman [Bannerman] and Micah [McDonald] were seated behind me at the show and I looked back at them and we just smiled and nodded.”

The night before the Chanel show, Thompson had been asked to present the award for Best Score at the Academy Awards, and stumbling upon that stunning gown hours later felt serendipitous. “I wanted to look like the movie stars I’ve seen in classic images who have graced that stage over the decades,” she says. “It felt like a way of celebrating the fact that a new generation is emerging.”

Sadly, Karl Lagerfeld never got to see Thompson walk the red carpet in his stunning couture creation—the legendary designer passed away last week. Though Thompson never had the chance to meet Mr. Lagerfeld, she felt honored to celebrate his legacy on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. “I had the honor of seeing his last couture collection,” she notes. “That was a dream come true. I feel his spirit when I look at his creations and, of course, when I wore the Chanel dress to the Oscars.” As a lover of fashion, Thompson always looked up to the designer and she admired the way “that he always reflected the time in which he was creating, which meant that he was always growing and evolving.” She adds, “That he could transcend reality and take us somewhere else entirely, that is true and absolute magic.”

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet:

Oscars Red Carpet 2019: See All The Fashion & Dresses Here

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

Kiki Layne in Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Colman in custom Prada and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams in custom Armani Privé and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Nathan Crowley

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Perry

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Photo: Getty Images

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Kate Ellis in August Getty Atelier

Photo: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams in Jacob & Co. jewelry and Helen Lasichanh

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Evans in custom Salvatore Ferragamo with Montblanc cufflinks

Photo: Getty Images

Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Rudd in Canali

Photo: Getty Images

Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney

Photo: Getty Images

Amatus-Sami Karim in 69 and Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Brock Collection and Fred Leighton jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Latifah in Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Holland Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Neil Portnow

Photo: Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Oyelowo

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Driver in Dior Men and Joanne Tucker in Narciso Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy Couture and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton in Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Momoa

Photo: Getty Images

Cicely Tyson

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Chanel Couture, Chanel jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Bonet in Mattia Cielo jewelry, Fernando Jorge jewelry and Jacquie Aiche jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Viggo Moretensen in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Brie Larson in Celine by Hedi Slimane and Chanel jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Marianne Farley

Photo: Getty Images

Allison Janney in Pamella Roland and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag

Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Adams in Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Photo: Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Photo: Getty Images

Leslie Bibb in Armani

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Rockwell in Armani and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Holofcener

Photo: Getty Images

David Oyelowo in custom Etro and Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Stephan James in custom Etro with a Montblanc watch and cufflinks and a Swarovski pin and Shamier Anderson

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Poehler in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Fey in custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson in Elie Saab Couture and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes

Photo: Getty Images

John Lewis

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Beachler in Rami Al Ali, Heliopolis bag, and Le Silla shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Mary Zophres

Photo: Getty Images

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo: Getty Images

James McAvoy in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Sandy Powell

Photo: Getty Images

Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Chopard jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriela Rodriguez in Soucy and Fred Leighton jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lynette Howell Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Photo: Getty Images

Pawel Pawlikowski in Dior Men and Malgosia Bela

Photo: Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Mary H. Ellis

Photo: Getty Images

Mark Ronson in Chopard jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Marta Nieto

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Melander

Photo: Getty Images

Diego Luna in Brunello Cucinelli and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Awkwafina in Dsquared2 and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Elsie Fisher in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Morello

Photo: Getty Images

Marina de Tavira

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Lambert

Photo: Getty Images

Fatma El Remaihi

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ceci Dempsey

Photo: Getty Images

Spike Lee with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch

Photo: Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg in Miu Miu and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Balmain

Photo: Getty Images

Deborah Davis

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Warren

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth in Hueb jewelry, Le Vian jewelry, and Kallati jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Wu in custom Versace and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Marie Kondo

Photo: Getty Images

Meagan Good in Georges Chakra

Photo: Getty Images

Marielle Heller and Jorma Taccone

Photo: Getty Images

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Christine Lahti in Romona Keveža and Hearts On Fire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Richard E. Grant in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images
