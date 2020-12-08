Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

SpaceX came close to launching a prototype of the rocketship that company chief Elon Musk is designing to carry people to Mars. The goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of eight miles (12.5 kilometres ) — the highest yet — and then bring it back to a vertical landing.

But an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown. SpaceX announced on its web broadcast it was done for the day, and there was no word on when it might try again.

SpaceX already has conducted five Starship test flights, but these earlier, simpler models have gone no higher than 490 feet (150 metres .) The stainless steel version on the launch pad Tuesday was the first to feature a nose cone, body flaps and three Raptor engines.

SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica in the far southeastern corner of Texas, near the Mexican border, to build and test its Starships. The company intends to use Starships — the upper stage atop Super Heavy boosters — to deliver massive satellites into orbit around Earth, and send people and cargo to the moon and Mars.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Food prices rising and Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine: In The News for Dec. 8

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 8 ...What we are watching in Canada ...A small number of vulnerable Canadians could be immunized against COVID-19 before the holidays, as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive next week.It comes as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed that they would be inoculating residents.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Saskatchewan is set to reveal its vaccine distribution plan later today.Premier Scott Moe says the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week. The premier says his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.\---Also this ...A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year.The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher. That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year.Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon. He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago. The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices.Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way. Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle. \---What we are watching in the U.S. ...Critics of Canada's most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren't taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden. A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them — Keystone XL and Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline — are being "rammed through" in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead. Biden's campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy's Keystone XL project once he takes office. But Jason Disterhoft, the report's author, says there's an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment. Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change. \---What we are watching in the rest of the world ...British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed "V-Day.""I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said the former jewelry shop assistant, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat and red scarf. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact people to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.\---On this day in 1869 ...Timothy Eaton opened a small dry-goods store at the corner of Yonge and Queen streets in Toronto. Eaton revolutionized the commercial practice of the day by offering satisfaction or money refunded. His store became one of the largest department stores in North America. In September 1999, Sears Canada announced it would buy the outstanding common shares of the insolvent Eaton's.\---In entertainment ...Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch." It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change."Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.\---ICYMI ...Scientists have sifted through nearly 6,000 years of seabird droppings to get what they say could be the first long-term reading on how their numbers are affected by humans.A published research paper describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments on an island off Canada's East Coast.Those sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — were used to estimate bird populations over the centuries. While there have been big swings, metres and metres of bird guano suggest that the biggest and most permanent drop came when humans settled on nearby islands in the 19th century. The paper suggests that today's populations of Leach's storm petrel on the island just off St. Pierre and Miquelon are only about 16 per cent of the historical norm.Co-author John Smol of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the technique could be used to establish long-term populations for other species, one of the main challenges in conservation.    \---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Prairie provinces at high risk of extreme climate events: report

    A new report released this week on the impact of climate change on the country’s Prairie provinces shows the region is highly vulnerable to climatic shifts, and preparedness is, in many cases, lacking. The regional perspectives report is the latest installment of a series of reports released by the federal government that looks at the localized impacts of the crisis. The key take-away messages from the Prairie-focused report are: all ecosystems are already shifting and transforming; amplified extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and wildfires are likely to be the most challenging aspects of a changing climate in the Prairies; and, different social groups in the province are going to weather the impacts of climate change very differently. There is also a spotlight on agriculture because of its importance to the Prairie provinces.  David Sauchyn, one of the report’s lead authors and professor at the University of Regina, says national reports are very useful but often miss the nuance of how climate change is impacting different parts of the country. For example, it was widely reported that Canada is warming on average twice as fast as the global rate of warming. That fact misses that northwestern Canada, from the Arctic dipping down into the northern parts of the Prairie provinces, is warming at roughly three times the average rate during the winter season. As far as natural disasters go, six of the 10 most costly natural disasters have occurred in the Prairies. If the list is expanded to the 20 most costly events, 13 occurred in the Prairies, Sauchyn said. Since Alberta has the largest population of the three provinces (and the most infrastructure), it is where most of the insured damage occurs, he added. “The climate events themselves are being amplified in all three Prairie provinces. And this amplification of weather events is one of the more challenging scenarios we face, and probably the worst-case scenario for the Prairies will be — and I say when, not if — when we’ve had years of back-to-back drought, but in a warmer climate,” Sauchyn said. Drought is going to impact the region far more than in other parts of the country and yet is unlikely to show up on the lists of most costly disasters because the losses from drought aren’t counted in insured costs covered by insurance companies, he explained. Thus, monetizing these events in the same way is difficult. Elaine Wheaton, adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan and contributing editor for the report, pointed out that for agriculture there were also opportunities for growth in a longer growing season and so on, but in order to make the most of those possible upsides, farmers would need to prepare for the negative impacts. This includes an increased occurrence of pests and invasive species, more heat waves, and water scarcity, Wheaton said. The report also looked to show that different social groups will experience the impacts of climate change differently, either because of gender, socio-economic status, race or other factors. For example, rural parts of Canada have greater barriers to implementing adaptation policies than urban centres do. And of critical importance to the Prairie region is how Indigenous people will disproportionately feel the effects of climate change. The report demonstrates that the changes in climate are forcing ecosystems across the three provinces to shift, threatening biodiversity in instances where adaptation isn’t possible on the fast-paced time frame. As an example, nearly all of Alberta’s alpine ecosystem is likely to have been converted to a subalpine ecosystem by 2050. There are also large swaths of boreal forest where tree cover isn’t likely to be sustainable and the forests will turn into grasslands. “We desperately need navigation,” said Ian Mauro, Winnipeg-based executive director of the Prairie Climate Centre and contributing author of the report. “This kind of assessment is part of that navigation, and I think that it will encourage governments across the Prairies to continue to orient themselves to the best-available science. So, that they can plot a course — it doesn’t get you out of the storm — but it takes you through it in a way that you’re not crashing into the waves.” The report was created with the help of Winnipeg-based International Institute for Sustainable Development, and the Prairie Regional Adaptation Collaborative, which represents the collaboration of all three provincial governments of Prairie provinces alongside Natural Resources Canada. It did not conduct any original research but rather worked to combine scattered information from more than 300 scientific reports on various topics.Sarah Lawrynuik, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

  • Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

    Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?Experts say it’s not necessary for most people.The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic.People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages.But experts say to keep things in perspective. The virus is fragile and doesn’t survive easily outside the body for long, they note. Tests finding it on surfaces might just be detecting traces of the virus, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were conducted under laboratory conditions; the virus likely couldn't survive that long in real life.Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people should do what makes them comfortable. But he said if people unpack groceries without touching their faces and then washing their hands afterward, “I think that may be sufficient.”___The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.Read previous Viral Questions:Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?The Associated Press

  • California releases smartphone virus tool as cases soar

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people of possible coronavirus exposure as cases soar higher, new restrictions are imposed and many people still say they won't heed the pleas to stay home.The tool — which has been used on a pilot basis on some state university campuses — doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said.California's 40 million residents can opt in to the system starting Thursday. When someone who has activated the technology tests positive for the virus, that person will receive a verification code from state health officials that can be used to send an anonymous alert to other users who may have been exposed over the past 14 days."The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be," Newsom told reporters. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”The technology comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and more than 80% of the state’s residents are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it.Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine, questioned how many residents would opt in due to privacy concerns and the value of the tool if they don't.He said people may find themselves paralyzed by a flood of information and it isn't clear what they'll do with it — especially if they take a coronavirus test after getting an alert and wind up negative, only to receive another alert.“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything. If about 10% of people do it, it's useless,” he said. “Even if it does get takers, it's still unproven. Because then, what do you do?”Over the past two weeks, California has reported a quarter of a million positive virus cases. The seven-day average for newly reported virus cases on Monday neared 22,000, a 50% increase over the prior week, state data shows.More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 2,300 in intensive care, Newsom said.The state's 400 hospitals are at about 80% capacity but there are hospitals in San Diego, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with intensive care units that are full, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association. Hospitals are limited by staff shortages following a spike in virus cases around Halloween, she said.“These numbers do not yet include the Thanksgiving holiday, and the gathering of families just a week or so ago so. We do expect that this will get far worse before it gets better,” she said.The numbers leave California back where it started 10 months ago with stay-at-home rules, but now fewer people are likely to obey them.Newsom’s administration issued the stay-at-home rules closing restaurant dining, salons and playgrounds in Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley agricultural region after more than 85% of intensive care units were occupied in those regions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules over ICU capacity concerns, and restrictions there will last until Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with 20% capacity.The U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing developed campgrounds in eight national forests in the state's Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions to be consistent with the state order, and said other closures were possible. The park said day use of the forests will be allowed.“Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather” and closing them will reduce COVID-19 exposure to visitors and employees, said a statement from Randy Moore, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.Some business owners said they would keep their doors open and several law enforcement agencies say they won't enforce the rules and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and their families. While the Orange County Sheriff has said he won’t send deputies to enforce the state’s virus rules, Santa Clara County recently had firefighters help ensure compliance at area businesses.Lu Garcia Reynoso, who owns a Southern California barbershop, told the Press-Enterprise she'll stay open despite the latest order and is concerned some salons may move underground to avoid being detected.“This will encourage people to board up their windows and take clients in secret,” she said.San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he wouldn't follow other Bay Area counties' move to quickly impose the latest order. Morrow said he isn't aware of data showing businesses operating with already-significant restrictions are driving virus transmission, and that shutting them down could lead to more job loss and despair and push more activities indoors, leading to more coronavirus infections.Morrow also said many hospitals haven't yet cancelled elective procedures or taken other steps to enhance capacity. And while it's clear that staying home and wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus, it isn't clear public health officials know how to get community members to do so, he said.“I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone’s behaviour, but I assure you, I (we) do not,” Morrow wrote in a statement.Schools that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction.But Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, on Monday announced the suspension of all school-based instructional and childcare programs and conditioning programs for student athletes due to the record number of virus cases.Starting Thursday, Californians will be able to activate the new “exposure notification” tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification inviting them to participate.Officials said the encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.___Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.Amy Taxin And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

  • Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

    The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over 'unauthorized' protest

    Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before.Former pro-democracy lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu and Leung Kwok Hung were arrested at their homes on charges related to organizing and participating in the protest, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages.Hong Kong police said in a statement that eight men aged between 24 and 64 had been arrested for inciting, organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.Traditionally, a protest march is held every year on July 1 — the day Hong Kong was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997 — but this year’s protest was banned with authorities citing the health risks from the pandemic.Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city since the introduction of the national security law, which was aimed at curbing months of political unrest and protests against the government.The crackdown has led to accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised Hong Kong would have following the 1997 handover. It also has triggered warnings the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business centre and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities.More than 370 people were arrested on July 1, with at least 10 arrested under the national security law.In August, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 11 officials from mainland China and Hong Kong, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, for undermining the city’s autonomy. The U.S. sanctioned another 14 Chinese officials on Tuesday for undermining the city’s democratic processes.Zen Soo, The Associated Press

  • Mountie says he updated FBI on Meng arrest, but he was working for the RCMP

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer who was tasked as a point person for U.S. investigators during the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport says he didn't see himself as working for them. Sgt. Ross Lundie told the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday that he updated the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the Huawei executive was arrested but he didn't see anything wrong with that. "At the end of the day, I'm not there to provide information or act on behalf of the FBI," Lundie said. "I'm there working as an RCMP member."Meng returned to court Monday for the evidentiary hearing in her extradition case after a media report last week said the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada's absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests in China have been widely linked to Canada's detention of Meng. Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations. There was no mention of the talks in court on Monday as witness testimony resumed.Court has heard that Lundie was a senior officer in a satellite RCMP office at Vancouver's airport and had previously worked for a national security team that brought Mounties together with Canada Border Services Agency officers and other investigators. He told the court he offered to work on his day off when Meng was arrested to ensure things went smoothly. He suggested the border agency complete its customs and immigration process before the arrest because he didn't want to step on the organization's toes. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, read an email from a senior Mountie that identified Lundie as an RCMP contact for the FBI. Lundie agreed that was true but said he never saw himself as a lead on the case, only as assisting the unit tasked with Meng's arrest. "Assisting the FBI, given my background and what I'm used to, this is a very uncomfortable position to be in. This is not what we do," Lundie said. "But you did," Peck said.Lundie agreed that he communicated with the FBI that day. Lundie has testified that in his previous role with the national security team, it was normal to work with other investigative units, but his duties changed when he moved to the Richmond detachment, which operates the satellite office at the airport. "I'm in a different role here. I worked for a detachment, so that's different," he said. Peck asked him if he had any concerns about the information he shared with the FBI."I didn't pass information I shouldn't have."Meng's lawyers are seeking evidence through the hearings to support an abuse of process claim. They allege that the RCMP and border officers conducted a covert criminal investigation at the behest of U.S. authorities under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Lundie told the court that during a meeting between the border agency and RCMP officers before Meng's arrest, he spoke about a legal avenue through which the RCMP could request information related to a border exam. Peck asked why he would raise a way of sharing information if he had no intention to glean what was learned from the exam. "My intent was to tell them not to interfere at all," Lundie said.The border exam ultimately took almost three hours and Peck asked Lundie if he was concerned by the time it was taking. "I understand the optics of it taking as long as it did. It would have been better if it had not. But no, no I didn't," Lundie said. Peck challenged Lundie on the purpose of the border exam."This exam by the CBSA, I suggest to you, was orchestrated to gain information from her," Peck said."No," Lundie replied.Peck suggested the content of the exam could be shared later through the legal mechanism Lundie raised with officers earlier that day. And the information would be of interest to the FBI, not the RCMP, Peck said."No," Lundie said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

    LONDON — U.K. health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot will come Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the U.K. program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”Public health officials are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.“I think there’s every chance that we will look back on ... (Tuesday) as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus,” said Simon Stevens, the CEO of England’s National Health Service.The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Among those older Britons scheduled to get vaccinated is Hari Shukla of Newcastle.“When I received the telephone call, I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part in that,? he said. “So we are very very pleased and happy and excited as well.?Buckingham Palace refused to comment on reports that Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, would be vaccinated as a public example of its safety.“Our goal is totally to protect every member of the population, Her Majesty, of course, as well,” Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, told the BBC.Public health officials elsewhere are watching Britain’s rollout as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people to end a pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million. While the U.K. has a well-developed infrastructure for delivering vaccines, it is geared to administer them to groups such as school children or pregnant women, not the whole population.The U.K. is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on Dec. 2 gave emergency authorization to the vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union authorities are also reviewing the vaccine, alongside rival products developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, and a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.On Saturday, Russia began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centres in Moscow with its Sputnik V vaccine. That program is being viewed differently because Russia authorized use of Sputnik V last summer after it was tested in only a few dozen people.The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to a selected group of U.K. hospitals on Sunday.At one of those facilities, Croydon University Hospital, south of London, staff members couldn’t so much as touch the vials, but they were thrilled to just have them in the building.“I’m so proud,” said Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the U.K., which has more than 61,000 COVID-19 related deaths — more than any other country has reported in Europe. The U.K. has more than 1.7 million cases.The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those who are highest risk from the disease.After those over 80 and nursing home workers, the program will be expanded as the supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest people.In England, the vaccine will be delivered at 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration.Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit).The immunization program will be a “marathon not a sprint,” said professor Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England.Authorities also are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted.The U.K. has agreed to buy millions of doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakDanica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • Shuttered Met Opera to lock out stagehands

    NEW YORK — The shuttered Metropolitan Opera said it will lock out its stagehands in Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at midnight on Monday because it has been unable to negotiate wage cuts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.Met General Manager Peter Gelb said the company proposed 30% cuts, of which half would be restored when box office and core donations reach pre-pandemic benchmarks, as part of a five-year contract to replace the deal that expired July 31. Gelb estimated the Met has lost $154 million in revenue due to the pandemic.The Met stopped performances March 12 because of the pandemic and ended pay for Local One about two weeks later. Gelb said medical benefits continued for most Local One union members through the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and that the union had been providing them since. There has been no progress in seven negotiating sessions, Gelb said.After at first hoping to resume performances on Dec. 31, the company cancelled its entire 2020-21 season in September. Gelb said construction needs to start soon on the five new productions for the 2021-22 season, which are to start technical rehearsals in August.“It takes months to build sets. With a lockout, it enables us to consider the possibilities of other options,” he said. “There are other construction shops in this country and around the world that are not union.”The Met says fulltime stagehands earned an average of $260,000 in 2019, including benefits. As part of an agreement with Local One, it would restore pay of up to $1,500 weekly to furloughed employees.Gelb hopes to reopen contracts with Local 802 of American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, and the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus. The deals with those unions expire next summer and the Met has had preliminary meetings with 802. Gelb said the guild has not committed to early talks.“Peter and the Met are using the pandemic as leverage to try to achieve some concessions that they would not otherwise achieve in normal settings,” Local One president James J. Claffey Jr. said. “We’re willing to help during a pandemic period to try to assist, as we’re assisting other employers, but the demand for an indefinite period of time and a major demands in perpetuity of not even having wages and conditions restored is unacceptable. We have 350 crew members, and there’s not a single person that’s willing to bargain along the lines that the Met's proposed.”AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer, said in a statement that the Met and Gelb “are taking advantage of the COVID pandemic to harm and demean these highly-skilled and valuable workers while weakening the cultural treasure that is the Met. The path forward to the Met’s revival should not be at the expense of the very workers who quite literally make the organization function behind the scenes."___This story corrects that performances at first were to have resumed Dec. 31 instead of March 2021 and that $260,000 is average salary instead minimum.Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Government offers up to $5,000 for small businesses for COVID-19 adaptations

    Regina– The government of Saskatchewan announced a new “Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate” (SRAR) to help small businesses who have had to come up with ways to stay in business with all the new rules around operating safely in the COVID-19 pandemic.   Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said that small businesses are the “heartbeat of our economy” and employs over 150,000 people.  In a ministerial statement in the Legislature on Dec. 7, Harrison said, “These small businesses and their employees have been adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, while playing their part in protecting public health and reducing the spread of the pandemic. Our government acknowledges their critical effort, and is committed to helping them remain strong, during, and after the pandemic, through programs that provide the essential assistance that they need to survive these challenging times.  “One such program is the new Strong Recovery Adaptation Grant, the first of its kind in Canada, which our government will launch in the coming weeks.  “The rebate will help small businesses adapt their business models to address the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these adjustments, businesses have made or will make, include changing the use of square footage, installing physical infrastructure to comply with COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, upgrading technology, such as websites to enhance their business.”  It’s also retractive to near the start of the pandemic, from shortly after Saskatchewan went on lockdown.  Harrison said, “This program is for Saskatchewan businesses that employ less than 100 people; have, or will incur, expenses to adapt their business model between April 1, 2020, so retroactive, and February 28, 2021; plan to continue operating, and have experienced at least a 30 per cent revenue decline compared to 2019. Eligible applicants will receive a rebate of 50 per cent, up to a maximum of $5,000 for a $10,000 expenditure. The rebate amounts will be determined based on those expenditures, or changing business models.  “Further rebates will be based on the business expenditures incurred between April 1 2020, and February 28, 2021, program will be launched and applications will be available in the coming days.” He concluded, “Our economy will weather the impact of the fall surge of COVID-19, and our government will continue to support small businesses throughout the economic recovery.” NDP response NDP Small Business Critic Aleana Young responded with a take on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” She started in rhyming couplets, saying, “’Twas three weeks before Christmas and look what they've done,  “The Sask. Party finally realized that for business, COVID, no fun. “For gyms and for cafés, accountants and brewers,  “The Sask. Party support for small business has been down in the sewers.  “So please listen, do better, and support mom and pop shops. “For Saskatchewan economy, because this is where the buck stops.” Shifting gears, Young said, “So thank you to the government for finally acknowledging that their piecemeal and puzzling approach has been inefficient and insufficient for small business. However, we are glad to see them, the government, adopt a program that we called for on November 18.”  She added, “I'll remind the minister that business can't survive or thrive, If COVID is raging out of control. The measures announced will do nothing to help businesses for whom adaptations are unavailable, and their small business support program hasn't been fixed or made accessible to businesses who haven't been closed by public health orders, but have seen their revenues collapse. These remain problems.  “In closing, I'd like to thank small businesses for their leadership and advocating adapting and investing, to keep themselves afloat and keep Saskatchewan safe.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Calgary startup becomes corporate 'unicorn' with deal worth $1.1B US

    In the business world, startups valued at over $1 billion US are called "unicorns" — and thanks to a rare and lucrative deal struck last week, Calgary is now home to one of these majestic creatures.Tech firm Benevity has landed a $1.1-billion US deal with Hg Capital LLP, a British private equity firm that will buy a majority stake in the company.And in what will likely become part of the company's mythology, its founder and CEO, Bryan de Lottinville, and president, Kelly Schmitt, announced the deal to staff in style: dressed as unicorns."I am embarrassed to say that I did, but yes — together with my president, we donned a couple of fuzzy unicorn outfits," de Lottinville confirmed to the Calgary Eyeopener on Monday.However, it was an achievement he said was worth recognizing."It means a lot. For one thing, it's tremendous validation of the acceleration of the importance of corporate purpose," de Lottinville said. "And the appetite for companies to use their reach and resources and people to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues."Sense of meaningBenevity was established in 2008, when de Lottinville — who is described as a "recovering lawyer" on the company's website — decided to go forward with an idea to reinvent corporate giving.The company provides software solutions that help to manage charitable donations and grants.The software is intended to efficiently extract money and volunteer hours from employees, and for the benefit of charities.It also allows people and companies to address causes that matter to them personally, de Lottinville said.And today, Benevity has amassed multinational corporate clients that include Nike, Coca-Cola, Google and Apple."Broadly speaking, we help companies help people be their best selves, by connecting them with a sense of meaning and purpose and impact," de Lottinville said."We do that with the software platform that enables companies to engage their employees and customers around various types of social impact initiatives through giving time, talent, money, corporate grants — even purpose-driven behavioural change around things like sustainability, or unconscious bias, or diversity."Doing well by doing goodSo what has led to Benevity's success?De Lottinville said timing had a lot to do with it.But companies have also been embracing a broader responsibility for years, he said, and those trends have been accelerating."The real story is the people and clients and partners that we've attracted to a business that … has always embraced hybrid goals of profit and purpose," de Lottinville said. "And enabled people to connect their work to a sense of meaning and impact that, hopefully, is flowing beyond their day to day, into the fabric of society."The result, de Lottinville said, is that Benevity has seen about 35 per cent of the Fortune 500 adopt its software."It is part of a larger trend toward, I think, this idea that doing well by doing good isn't just a tagline. You know, it's the future of business," de Lottinville said.With files from The Canadian Press and the Calgary Eyeopener.

  • 49 charges laid by RCMP in COVID-19 related calls since March

    From March 1 to Nov. 30 the Saskatchewan RCMP has received a total of 3,300 COVID-19 related calls for service in the Province. They have laid 49 charges. “The vast majority of COVID-related calls for service were resolved by educating individuals about the Public Health Orders (PHO) in place and the potential health and enforcement consequences that can result from non-compliance with the PHO. As police officers, we are responsible for ensuring our actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need you to do the same and this starts by following and familiarizing yourself with the PHOs,” the release by the RCMP said. In November, the RCMP received 342 COVID-19 related calls for service. These included     128 complaints of individuals not self-isolating,  92 large gathering complaints, 20 masking complaints,14 traveller check complaints and    88 other COVID-related complaints.   Of these calls for service, police have charged seven individuals under the Province’s Public Health Orders for contravening Sec. 61 of The Public Health Act, 1994. The location of the charges are identified in accordance with the provincial government’s COVID-19 map. Two individuals in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert were charged with not self-isolating despite being advised to do so by local health authorities. There were also single cases in the Far North West and Far North Central of the same charges. There were three charges for large gathering in the three Far North sub-zones, Far North East, Far North Central and Far North West. According to the RCMP, each charge is a summary offence ticket, issued under a provincial statute. These charges are nota criminal offence and the names of those charged will not be released. Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Backup plans in the works for Apsley grocery shoppers

    APSLEY — A task force has been established in North  Kawartha Township to help those in need acquire groceries until the Sayers Foods  store in Apsley, destroyed  by early morning fire on Saturday, can be rebuilt. Jeff Sayers, a manager at the store and son of Brian and Diane Sayers who  bought the building in 1976, said there’s a lot of people who don’t travel or  can’t travel in the Apsley area. “We’re the only place to get groceries in town and there’s a lot of people  that rely on that and that don’t have other options,” he said.  “There’s quite a few people that their out-of-town kids co-ordinate the  grocery supply with us, so they’ll call and they’ll say my mom needs this or my  dad needs this, so we put it together, drive it to their house, or do a curb  side pick-up.” Sayers said he and his family are thankful there’s been so much community  support, especially in regards to helping the individuals that rely on Sayers  Foods.  “The fire wasn’t even out yet and people were messaging saying if you’re one  of these people that relies on Sayers exclusively for your supplied groceries,  contact me, I work in the city, or I can go on certain days that I’m off for  you, or I can shuttle you to another community to get groceries,” he said.  “We live in a small town, we’ve always known it’s a very supportive  community, but just to see and experience it from our side — we’re usually the  ones supporting others — and to see them supporting us, we’re just so  grateful.” Community Care is also stepping in to help North Kawartha residents in need.  Hamilton Bus Lines will be providing free bus transportation for residents on  Tuesdays and Fridays to Bancroft beginning Dec. 11.  Pick-up locations will be outside of the Community Care office in Apsley at  126 Burleigh St. and outside of the North Kawartha Community Centre at 340  McFadden Rd. Community Care’s Caremobile will be also providing transportation to Bancroft  or Lakefield every Wednesday at the same pick-up locations. Volunteer drivers  and shopping buddies are also available.  Residents with immediate food insecurity are asked to call the North Kawartha  Foodbank.  North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte stated Monday night on Facebook  that Apsley Community Care is a crucial part of their township’s first response  to the Sayers Food fire. “Please support them,” she stated. Sayers said it was surreal to watch helplessly as the store went  up in flames. “We watched it for about four to five hours before they got it under control.  Foot-by-foot it made its way through the entire building and to see the fire  department shatter the windows and trying to put out the blaze, which was the  entire store, that was the surreal moment… to see it progress to that extent,”  he said. The family plans to rebuild and come back better and stronger and to continue  serving the community, Sayers said. “It’s still early in the process, we’ll know more in about a week from  insurance, but the plan is definitely to rebuild,” he said.  Sayers said they’re thankful for the North Kawartha Fire Department’s efforts  in putting out the blaze.  “We’re really thankful for what they did and we’re thankful for all the  people in the community that are reaching out to support us as we go through the  process of rebuilding and getting back up and running again,” he said. “I have spent hours each day responding to offers of help and messages of  support. I’ve been sitting in my car for the last probably two hours. It’s been  just back-to-back to back phone calls from all of these different people that  are reaching out to provide assistance in some way to try to help.”  Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her  reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism  Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.comMarissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

  • Woman charged with murder of Tiki Laverdiere chooses trial by jury

    A 34-year-old Onion Lake Cree Nation woman accused of killing Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere elected to be tried by judge and jury.  The trial for Soaring Eagle Whitstone is scheduled for August 2022 in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench. Whitstone is one of 10 people charged with the brutal murder of Laverdiere in North Battleford last year. Trials have also been set for Nikita Cook, Shayla Orthner, and Danita Thomas, for August 2021, April 2022, and January 2022 respectively. They also elected to be tried by judge and jury. Trial dates have to be set for Jesse Sangster and Nicole Cook. The two are both on the Dec. 11, 2020, pre-trial list at Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.  Earlier this year both Mavis Takakenew and Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact. Checkosis was sentenced to seven years in prison and Takakenew was given 18 months.  Samuel Takakenew is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court Dec. 9, 2020, and Charles St. Savard is scheduled to appear Jan. 11, 2021.  The charges Whitstone and Nikita Cook of Onion Lake Cree Nation, Sangster and Nicole Cook of Edmonton, as well as Orthner and Thomas of North Battleford, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improper interference with a human body and theft of motor vehicle. St. Savard, of Edmonton, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and improperly interfering with a human body.  Checkosis and Mavis Takakenew of North Battleford, and Samuel Takakenew, of Edmonton, are charged with accessory to murder. Timeline -April 27, 2019: Tiki Laverdiere, of Edmonton, was in North Battleford for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, 20, on Thunderchild First Nation. His body was found in a burned vehicle near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5, 2019. Edmonton Police are investigating Cook-Buckle’s murder. (Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother. She told CBC that her son was a member of a street gang in Edmonton.) -May 12, 2019: Laverdiere was reported missing to Battlefords RCMP.  -June 10, 2019: The RCMP said Laverdiere’s disappearance was the result of foul play. -July 11, 2019: A police dog finds human remains in a rural area outside of North Battleford while RCMP were conducting a ground search. -July 17, 2019: RCMP announced the remains were that of Laverdiere. -ljoy@glaciermedia.ca Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / Battlefords News-Optimist -With files from John Cairns                  Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Forge FC ready for showdown in Honduras, the latest stop in CONCACAF League adventure

    When David Edgar and his Forge FC teammates left Oct. 20 for El Salvador, the first step on their CONCACAF League journey, it was an open-ended itinerary.Two wins and a loss later, the Canadian Premier League champions have added stamps in their passports from Panama, the Dominican Republic and now Honduras.Forge takes on CD Marathon on Tuesday in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa in a Scotiabank CONCACAF League play-in game that guarantees the winner a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, the confederation's elite club competition."It's been some journey," said the 33-year-old Edgar, a lanky centre back who is playing his last game before retirement."There's a big book to be written on this whole journey, when it's all over," added Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis."I think we're (currently) two weeks away from home and I've lost count of days, of where we are and where we're travelling," he added. "So I commend my players and my staff for all the hard work that they've put into this. It takes sacrifice for everyone to be away from home."Forge had to keep winning to extend its Central American adventure.A loss to CD Municipal Limeno in their preliminary-round game Oct. 22 and the Canadian Premier League champions would have headed straight home. A win and their travels around Central America continued.Edgar, who has been around the soccer block, had stayed at the same hotel and played at the same stadium while on national team duty in El Salvador. But it was all new to some teammates as the team left Canada for the capital of San Salvador via Mexico City."You're flying in there, a lot of the boys, with the unknown," said Edgar. "You're also flying in there not knowing whether you're going for three days or two weeks."For Edgar, that meant packing for two weeks."Because you're going to win. Especially here at Forge, that's always been your mentality — it's one game to play another game, to play another game, to play another game. And now we've got another chance to get into the Champions League."Not that packing is hard when you're part of a soccer team."It's fairly easy," he said. "You've got your track suit, your shorts, your T-shirts. And we've got the best kitman in the league (equipment manager Joe Hanley) so he makes sure our laundry is done when we need it."A soccer team on tour tends to spend much of the time in its hotel other than training or playing. Especially these days."Never mind the fact that sometimes you're in some quite dangerous places — you don't really want to step out or you're told not to," Edgar said. "And the fact that we're in the middle of a world pandemic where you don't really want to be doing those things in the unknown."But the places we've been too have been very very well quarantined, I guess you could say. Well looked after, very hygienic. They're taking the pandemic very serious in this part of the world. We've been following the rules. There hasn't been much stepping out at all."The team spent just two days in San Salvador, with Edgar saying the facilities "were what we needed to get the job done and move on to Panama."Ten-man Forge downed Limeno 2-1 thanks to an 83rd-minute goal by substitute Anthony Novak, setting up a trip to Panama for a Nov. 3 round-of-16 game against Tauro FC in Panama City. The team hotel there, complete with rooftop pool and treatment room, overlooked the Gulf of Panama."A beautiful hotel … It had everything we needed," said Edgar. "Panama was beautiful."The hotel also had a Greek coffee shop. "So the coaching staff loved that," said Edgar, referencing Smyrniotis.The team trained in the heat on artificial turf at a local team's facility."It was a long time but the boys are used to each other," added Edgar, whose team spent some six weeks in a Charlottetown bubble en route to winning the Island Games on Sept. 19.As a veteran, Edgar is happy chatting with roommate Kyle Bekker and fellow veteran Maxim Tissot, both longtime friends. He has also spent a lot of time reading, given he's preparing for life after playing by taking coaching courses.For those wanting more action, backup goalkeeper Baj Maan has organized FIFA soccer video game tournaments."The boys like their games,": said Edgar. "They bring their (gaming) systems."Another 2-1 win, this time on the back of Daniel Krutzen's stoppage-time penalty, and the Forge travelling party headed home where players and staff served their 14-day quarantine ahead of a Dec. 1 quarterfinal in the Dominican Republic against Haiti's Arcahaie FC.For Edgar, it was precious time with his wife and daughters aged two and seven. Even if it was in a new house, with some unpacking to do."Which is part and parcel of what we've been doing. It's been here, there and everywhere," he said.He worked out in the garage and in front of TV during team Zoom sessions."Nothing can replicate being on the field and that quarantine is hard," he said. "It's hard for everyone. But when you know you have an important game coming up, you're itching to get back on the field."The team then flew south to the Dominican Republic, taking up residence in Punta Cana on Nov. 21 before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital of Santo Domingo the day before facing Arcahaie.Arriving early in the Dominican proved to be good call. It snowed in Hamilton and lockdown restrictions tightened.Still it was more time away from home."It is a grind. It's a tough ask. But the one thing about this group is you just put things in front of them and they'll do the right thing," said Edgar."We just have to go day by day," added midfielder David Choiniere.On the plus side, they stayed in a nice oceanside resort in Punta Cana with an adjacent grass training field. Edgar even managed to get nine holes of golf in.He was surprised at the subsequent bustle and hustle of Santo Domingo, noting it took them an hour and 15 minutes to make the six-kilometre trip to training. Their hotel, however, was tucked away."Nothing to complain about," he said of the team hotels during its travels. "My time at Forge, we've always been well looked after. The CPL has done wonders in looking after the teams in the (Island Games) bubble and helping us here."Tied 1-1 after regulation time, the game against Arcahaie went to a penalty shootout that the Haitians won 4-2 to book their 2021 Champions League ticket. That set up Forge's showdown with Marathon, beaten by Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa in another quarterfinal.Forge left Santo Domingo for Tegucigalpa and the crucial play-in match.The 22-team CONCACAF League is a feeder tournament, sending six teams to the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.Originally slated to run from July to November, the CONCACAF League was postponed due to the pandemic. The competition, which eventually started in October, is scheduled to run through Jan. 28.Edgar says the experience of playing in Central America will benefit the Forge players for years to come."It creates a resilience, … You'll remember these moments," he said. "I'm telling them every day — soak it in, savour it," he added. "Literally it is my last game on Tuesday. So savour these things, remember them. Because they're going to hold you in good stead for the future."Football, it's got a cruel way of levelling itself out. As a group we've done everything to a professional standard and to a high standard. (Losing to Arcahaie) was hard. It was hard to take. But we know how to dust ourselves off and we know how to put the work in. That's what we've been doing."\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Vaccines coming this month, as Ontario hits new daily record and P.E.I. locks down

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the largest mass immunization effort in Canadian history could begin as early as next week, as tough new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 took effect in Prince Edward Island and Ontario hit a new daily infection record. Trudeau said Monday that by the end of December, Ottawa expects to receive up to 249,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.The vaccine, which must be stored in ultracold temperatures, is to be delivered to 14 sites across the country, with doses divvied up among the provinces on a per-capita basis. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former NATO commander in charge of the vaccine rollout, said it takes a day or two to thaw and prepare the vaccine. Ottawa has said previously that it is aiming to immunize three million Canadians during the first three months of 2021. Trudeau said even though there is good news on the vaccine front, now is not the time for Canadians to let their guard down — especially as caseloads and hospitalizations continue to climb in many provinces. "Just because we're getting closer to vaccines, doesn't mean we can afford to become complacent," he said. "On the other hand, just because the numbers are spiking doesn't mean we should give up in despair."In Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island entered a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown on Monday after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend. Restaurant dining rooms, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries are closed, while social gatherings are capped at 10 people and stores are limited to half capacity. The province reported four new cases Monday, all of whom are close contacts with those announced on the weekend. P. E.I. imposed the restrictions despite it faring better than most other provinces. As of Sunday, it had seven cases per 100,000 people, whereas Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba had hundreds. But Susan Kirkland, a community health and epidemiology professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said there's no second chance for an aggressive start."Once COVID gets out of control, as it has in many other provinces, you can't back up. If you take a very hard, very aggressive approach early on, you have the potential to get back to zero," she said."Every other province, except those in the Atlantic region, has lost this opportunity." Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Monday, while New Brunswick had two and Newfoundland and Labrador had none. Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,925 new virus cases Monday, beating the record set a day earlier by one. Twenty-six more people have died from COVID-19, according to the province's latest update.  Premier Doug Ford said vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health care will also be priority groups, but it may be April before the shots are widely available to others.Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said the province should be able to vaccinate 1.2 million people during the first three months of 2021.Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths linked to the virus, three of which took place in the last 24 hours.Quebec said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in the province as early as next week.Health Minister Christian Dube said the province plans to give its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 2,000 people in long-term care homes.Dube says Quebec also expects to receive enough Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 to vaccinate 22,000 to 28,000 people.In British Columbia, COVID-19 restrictions were extended to Jan. 8 as the transmission and community spread of the illness remain high.That means the holidays will be affected as hosting or visiting people from different households is prohibited with very few exceptions, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry."We don't want to be exposing our loved ones to the virus," she told a news conference.The ongoing restrictions will save lives, said Henry, after announcing another 35 people have died, pushing the death toll in B.C. to 527. There were 2,020 new cases of the illness detected between Friday and Monday.Manitoba, which has the most active cases per capita in Canada, recorded 325 new infections and 12 more deaths. Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin is urging people to stay home as much as possible and cancel all non-essential travel as the health-care system faces a heavy workload. Saskatchewan reported 247 new infections. Regina Public Schools, one of the province's largest school divisions, is moving to remote learning as classrooms deal with a spike in infections and administrators struggle to find enough healthy staff to work. Alberta, which has Canada's highest number of new infections per capita, reported 1,735 new cases, down from Sunday's count of 1,836. Another 16 people in the province also died from the novel coronavirus. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

  • Pandemic financial pressures deplete finances, spirits as festive season approaches

    TORONTO — Pandemic restrictions and financial strain mean Christmas will look different than past years for Tia Cyr and her family, so she enlisted Santa in breaking the news to her son.The Alberta mom says she told her six-year-old that the big guy has been hit hard by COVID-19, too, and she read aloud a letter she said Santa Claus had penned to warn children they may not get everything they ask for this year."There was a note from Santa that said: Due to COVID restrictions he and his elves are going to have a bit of a harder time with accessing some of the materials that they might need," Cyr recounts from Legal, north of Edmonton."I also have been taking the time to remind him consistently (that times are tough).... He's been pretty good about that so far."Cyr didn't write that Santa letter — she found it on a community Facebook page and recognized that it might help her family brace for a less-than-festive holiday season after an especially tough 2020 forced them to make-do with about $2,200 a month.Like many Canadians financially hurt by the pandemic, her family of four is struggling to stay afloat even with the help of social assistance, food banks, clothing donations, and loans from friends and family.With the country's unemployment rate still hovering above 8 per cent, experts note pandemic-related hurdles have depleted incomes, savings and spirits in alarming ways  — plunging many families into hunger and housing woes for the first time while pushing those who were already on the margins deeper into poverty.Hunger expert Valerie Tarasuk, a nutritional sciences professor at the University of Toronto, expects societal consequences will reverberate years and even decades without significant policy reform including livable wages, better working conditions and a pharmacare program.She acknowledges the federal government's response "has been absolutely unprecedented" with a $100 million investment in food charity in April and another $100 million in October, supports for lost wages and additional funds from the provinces.But she also says that approach "is not an effective way to respond to this problem."Tarasuk takes issue with seasonal donation campaigns, fearing it leads some Canadians — many of whom have thrived during the pandemic and even increased savings — to believe the issue is being addressed."It gives us the illusion that somehow the less-fortunate have been adequately helped," says Tarasuk."It feels like we're headed to hell in a handbasket and what have we got? Donations to food banks." Recent hunger reports from poverty agencies paint a worrisome picture of escalating deprivation, including a Nov. 30 plea from Feed Ontario that found first-time food bank visitors jumped more than 25 per cent during the first four months of the pandemic.The network of 1,200 hunger-relief agencies found usage largely driven by lack of affordable housing, insufficient social assistance programs, and increasingly precarious work, such as part-time and casual positions. "If food bank use continues to rise, the scope of need will far outpace the capacity of any emergency charitable model to respond," it said.Edmonton support worker Mohammad Alam of The Family Centre is used to helping others access government assistance but says he, too, had to defer his mortgage payments because of financial strain. He says his wife lost her daycare job during the spring lockdown but they're "blessed" that she was able to find another position two months ago.Emily-anne King of the Vancouver charity Backpack Buddies says the face of poverty is diverse and pervasive: "It's in all of our communities, it's down the street, it's next door sometimes and people aren't aware of it.""What's been most alarming to me is the increase in newly vulnerable families — people who were never worried about putting food on the table before," says King, whose group provides food to children and their families in about two dozen B.C. communities."We're doing what we can to try to fill that hunger gap as best as possible but to be very frank with you we're not even skimming the surface of the real demand," says King."We're supporting almost 3,000 kids a week in our province but there are tens of thousands of kids that are struggling, and families. It feels like an insurmountable task."Cyr, who also has a one-year-old boy, says she's stretching economical meals of pastas and stews and expects the holidays will involve no-cost entertainment such as movies, video games and card games.Her partner lost his well-paying job as an ironworker about two years ago and has struggled to find steady work since. She says he has not applied for employment benefits because he's behind on his taxes.Meanwhile, Cyr has been a stay-at-home mom for about five years and says she gets about $1,200 in monthly income support and another $1,000 in child benefits. It doesn't go far. She says expenses include $1,400 a month for their two-bedroom condo and $40 for a shared cell phone. Cyr stopped insuring her truck, which broke down and costs too much to repair.Then there's debt: two maxed-out credit cards owing about $1,300; $600 in past rent and more money owed to friends and family. Cyr holds little hope things will turn around in 2021."It sounds very negative and dark. I've been trying really hard to work on my mentality and hopefully stay positive as best I can, but it's getting really difficult," she says, noting she's "dead broke" until her next payment mid-December."I know I'm going to end up having to borrow some money again soon, just to be able to afford food and basic necessities. So I don't know what that's going to look like as far as (Christmas) presents go."While much has been made of recent data charting food bank usage, Tarasuk says it's difficult to draw any meaningful conclusions about the whole picture from piecemeal reports, noting past StatCan figures that suggest for every food bank user, another four people also go hungry.She believes many people must be worse off as the second wave continues to batter the economy, CERB has been replaced by more fragmented income supports and moratoriums on evictions have evaporated. Sarah Bailey, who founded the non-profit Full Plate to help hospitality workers weather the COVID-19 crisis, says many in her field feel especially unsettled and suspect bars and restaurants will be among the last sectors to rebound.While many workers have lost income because of business closures, she says others have given up shifts because of infection fears. Ongoing flux in public health guidelines add further emotional stress."There's a lot of workers that I can just speak to anecdotally that I've talked to that are feeling a lot of fatigue around the multiple recalls and layoffs," she says.Allan Undheim, vice president of Community Building and Investment at United Way of Alberta, points to myriad other woes linked to financial stresses, especially during the holidays: marital strain, family violence, and physical and mental health problems.A surging second wave only intensifies these issues, he says, suggesting it's a less obvious but crucial reason to curb infections."You still have people choosing not to wear masks and not following through on what's required, not recognizing the severity of it," Undheim says of the pandemic's impact. Cyr says she sees signs of hardship throughout her community and hopes her story fosters greater awareness of how much average families are struggling."It's been really tough on a lot of people. Especially in this town and everyone that I know has been having some form of struggles," she says."It's kind of hard to feel confident and proud of yourself when you're constantly scraping by."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

  • New Brunswick should ditch time change: Liberal leader

    Some New Brunswick politicians are calling for an end to the twice annual time change, calls which come after Ontario passed legislation to do so and a recent poll indicated New Brunswickers were overwhelmingly in favour of the practice.  “Time change has become nothing but a hassle for most people. Changing all the clocks in your home twice a year has become a very outdated practice with little to no benefits,” said Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson. “The negative effects outweigh any positive aspects of this practice. For the week following either the autumn or spring time change, the most common type of small talk becomes how difficult it is to mentally or physically adapt to the new time.”  In a Narrative Research Poll, support across Canada was also significant, with 85 per cent of Canadians indicating they like the idea of making daylight time permanent. New Brunswickers responded positively in even more significant numbers, with 91 per cent supporting the concept. Psychologists have also indicated it would be a good idea. Dr. Geneviève Desmarais, a Mount Allison University psychology professor said it’s more than sleepy grumbling. “The switch is downright nasty from a physiological and psychological perspective,” she said, adding that data on accidents in the spring following the change make it a clear public safety issue.  With research indicating that time change can have a negative impact on a person’s physical and  mental well-being, as well their productivity, the Liberal leader said he wonders why we still abide by this practice.  Several provinces have led the way in not messing with their clocks. “We aren’t the first to consider doing this. Yukon eliminated time change earlier this year, Saskatchewan eliminated it in the 1960s, and the Ontario Legislature just passed a bill doing the same thing,” said Melanson. “As the Maritime provinces are so closely connected, I would encourage Nova Scotia and P.E.I. to also consider abolishing the time change.”  The Times & Transcript requested comment from Premier Blaine Higgs, but calls were not returned by press time. The Narrative poll was conducted online from Nov. 11 to 13, with 1,231 Canadians 18 years of age or older from the Logit Group’s Canadian Omnibus. Data was weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age, and region to reflect these population characteristics in each province. As a non-probability panel sample, a margin of error is not applied. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal