‘Test for rich countries’: Cop29 summit opens with stark warnings and fear of Trump

Stuti Mishra
·6 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The United Nations’ Cop29 climate summit kickstarted on Monday amid stark warnings about the deteriorating state of the planet and an undercurrent of anxiety over Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Thousands of diplomats, scientists and leaders arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan to negotiate the thorniest topic of climate negotiations: money needed to deal with climate crisis.

Amid what’s already a herculean task, to raise over a trillion dollars in finance for the developing world to prepare and mitigate climate crisis, the anxiety over US elections was rife at the summit.

Within hours of the opening ceremony, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) delivered a report that said what many others have been warning, this year is going to beat last year as the hottest on record.

It’s hardly surprising given that 2024 has seen some of the biggest disasters on record, from the unprecedented scale of wildfires to devastating floods across Asia and Europe.

But the considerably worsened state of the planet was overshadowed by the fears of a second presidency of Donald Trump in the United States, which took centre stage in all discussions.

Trump fears loom large over Cop29

Mr Trump’s campaign team has indicated the president-elect would withdraw the US - the world’s second biggest polluter - out of the landmark Paris Agreement, which he also did during his last term.

There were concerns at the summit about what any US commitments announced here in Baku would mean at a time when the next administration is very likely to reverse it.

Dean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe, of Power Shift Africa said this summit is the “test for rich countries” to see how serious they really are in the fight against climate crisis.

“At Cop29, Africa needs leaders who recognize climate finance not as charity, but as a responsibility rooted in historic accountability,” he said, adding that any US backtrack under Mr Trump could have a “devastating” ripple effect for Africa.

US envoy John Podesta has tried to reassure the summit: “This is not the end of our fight for a cleaner, safer planet.

“Facts are still facts. Science is still science. The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle in one country.”

The climate envoy, who has served as a senior advisor to president Joe Biden, said he was aware the US had “disappointed” the world.

White House Senior Advisor for Clean Energy and International Climate Policy, John Podesta, holds a press conference during the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan (REUTERS)
White House Senior Advisor for Clean Energy and International Climate Policy, John Podesta, holds a press conference during the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan (REUTERS)

“I’m keenly aware of the disappointment that the United States has at times caused the parties of the climate regime who have moved through a pattern of strong, engaged, effective US leadership, followed by sudden disengagement after a US presidential election.

“And I know that this disappointment is more difficult to tolerate as the dangers we face grow ever more catastrophic. But that is the reality.”

Others also stressed that the show must go on. Some said the UN processes do not depend on elections in countries and urged other leaders to “not hide behind US inaction”.

“Climate diplomacy on a boiling planet doesn’t stop for a climate denier,” said Ben Goloff, senior campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.

“Before Trump takes office, Biden officials need to use the next two months to set up a bulwark of protections and secure their climate legacy.”

Campaigners continued to remind politicians that increasing finance is critical for climate action. The world’s developing nations need about $1bn a day just to cope with the extreme weather impacts of today, with only 1.3C of global heating, according to a UN Environment Programme (Unep) report published on Thursday.

“We can’t avert planetary meltdown by spending less on climate finance than we spend on ice cream.” Teresa Anderson, the global climate justice lead at ActionAid said. “If we’re serious about climate action, we have to pay for climate action.”

Experts, however, acknowledged there is a vacuum in climate leadership that other countries will have to step in to fill. There are already a lot of expectations from the UK with Keir Starmer expected to attend the leaders summit and announce revised climate goals.

Activists are also looking at China to fill the gap.

“It’s in China’s own interest to act,” said Yuan Ying , Greenpeace China representative. “I can see China and others to fill the gap in climate leadership.”

A scaled-down summit in Azerbaijan

The summit venue, set up at Baku stadium, is significantly scaled down from Dubai’s sprawling Expo City centre last year, both in terms of attendance and size.

For many participants, a smaller, more navigable venue was welcome.

“It’s not about the size of the conference or number of participants but the agenda being driven by negotiations,” Carolina Pasquali from Greenpeace Brazil told The Independent.

Cop28 President Sultan al-Jaber, left, hands over the gavel to Mukhtar Babayev, Cop29 President, during the opening plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)
Cop28 President Sultan al-Jaber, left, hands over the gavel to Mukhtar Babayev, Cop29 President, during the opening plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)

“Last year was a lot of greenwashing and corporate presence,” she said. “They turned it into a fair of fake solutions.”

What may be not as welcomed is the reduced number of heads of state present this time.

When the high-level leader’s summit begins on Tuesday, only 92 leaders will be present here at the summit where over 200 countries negotiate a climate deal.

Missing faces are mostly from the rich countries; Mr Biden and Kamala Harris are not attending, heads of Germany and France are busy with their domestic affairs. Canada, Brazil, South Africa, India are all missing.

Participants walk past the Azerbaijan pavilion on the opening day of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference (Getty Images)
Participants walk past the Azerbaijan pavilion on the opening day of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference (Getty Images)

This makes a very lacklustre leaders summit at a conference where the key outcome was to be judged by how much money big nations agree to put on the table to deal with climate crisis. However, small island nations and African countries, both at the frontlines of the climate crisis, have sent delegations.

Part of the chatter on the ground is also Azerbaijan’s role as a petro-state. Right before the start of the summit, a BBC report said Elnur Soltanov, the Cop29 chief executive and Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of energy, was allegedly heard discussing “investment opportunities” in Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company with an individual posing as a potential investor, and seemed open to holding talks about such deals on the sidelines of Cop itself.

“It’s not our first [summit] with a fossil fuel presidency… “ said Ms Pasquali. Last year, leaked documents revealed that host nation the UAE’s Cop28 team planned to discuss oil and gas deals with over a dozen visiting countries.

“All countries have the responsibility to step up and show some leadership. This is the agenda of our generation, and year by year, it’s getting worse, and so we are running out of time,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Republicans Rage at Schumer for Shunning McCormick From Senate Orientation

    Marco Rubio and other Republican leaders have angrily accused the embattled Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate of failing to honor election results. They say GOP Sen.-elect Dave McCormick (R-PA) is being snubbed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has refused to invite McCormick to an orientation at the upper chamber of Congress this week because he doesn’t accept the race is over. McCormick was ahead of Democratic incumbent Bob Casey by 39,000 votes on Sunday and the Associated Press

  • ‘Not a Lie’: Ex-Pence Aide Claims Trump ‘Recruited Carnies’ at State Fair for Policy Roles

    A former aide to Mike Pence in the Trump administration has claimed that Donald Trump recruited some of his inner circle from an unlikely talent pool. Olivia Troye, the former homeland security adviser to Mike Pence, said that Trump went to extreme measures to ensure a MAGA echo chamber around him, including recruiting carnies at the Iowa State Fair back in August 2023. The master plan, according to Troye, is for Trump to replace his experienced policy experts from within the collection of yes-m

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

    Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk. Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.

  • Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.