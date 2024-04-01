Testicular cancer, at a glance

Self-examination and awareness of the signs of testicular cancer are crucial

“‘Do I have cancer?’ I asked the nurse who had phoned asking to see me the next morning,” recalls Edward Solly, a 35-year-old wedding photographer from Kent. “There was a long pause before she confirmed my worst fears, then I hung up and cried.”

Solly had just turned 25, and after a lacrosse injury left one of his testicles swollen to the size of an apple, he’d summoned up the courage to visit his GP who discovered the tumour. “You can’t get more awkward than trying to avoid eye contact with a doctor while he examines your package, but it saved my life.”

Each year in the UK, around 2,400 men like Solly are diagnosed with testicular cancer. That’s roughly six cases every day. It is the most common cancer affecting men aged 15-49, with 28 being the average age of diagnosis, according to Testicular Cancer UK. Since the Seventies, the number of testicular cancer cases diagnosed in the UK each year has doubled, for reasons that are unproven by experts but are sometimes linked to hormone-disrupting chemicals in the environment. Mortality rates, however, have decreased by more than 82 per cent and, if caught early, it is one of the most treatable types of cancer.

Skip to:

What are the survival rates for testicular cancer?

Almost all men (99 per cent) survive for a year or more after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and 98 per cent survive for five years or more after diagnosis. Seven months after his diagnosis, Solly was told he was cancer-free. He went on to have a daughter, now eight, via IVF thanks to pre-treatment sperm banking.

“I had no idea I should be checking myself at 25, and I now go into schools to educate teenage boys. If I can stop one person going through what I did then I’ll be really happy.”

Story continues

Self-examination and awareness of the signs of testicular cancer are crucial, and yet over a quarter of UK men have never checked their testicles, while a third do not know the warning signs of testicular cancer.

What are the warning signs of testicular cancer?

Testicular cancer often presents as a painless lump in the testicles, the size of a pea or larger, so knowing what’s normal for you is important. “The vast majority of people [with testicular cancer] feel a hard, irregular lump in the testis that is usually painless, and occasionally people might experience discomfort or dragging sensations in the testis,” explains Robert Huddart, professor of urological cancer at the Institute of Cancer Research and consultant oncologist at The Royal Marsden.

Other symptoms include an increase in firmness of the testis, a difference of appearance to the other testicle, a feeling of heaviness and, very rarely, the testicles may shrink. These signs, however, aren’t always cancer. “The majority of things that people worry about are actually to do with the epididymis [a tube at the back of the testicles] which can become swollen and painful if infected, but is usually benign [generally a harmless cyst or epididymitis, commonly caused by a UTI or STI and treated with antibiotics]. But any change in size or shape should be checked out by a doctor,” adds Huddart.

Can you have testicular cancer without knowing it?

Yes, most people have cancer for a period of time without knowing about it until a symptom arises. Fortunately for most men, noticing a change in the testes means you can pick up the cancer earlier if you are vigilant. Macmillan Cancer Support advises regularly checking, sometimes called testicular self-examination, from puberty onwards to learn what feels normal for you.

A normal testicle should feel smooth and firm but not hard, and it can be easier to check during or right after a warm bath or shower, when the scrotal skin is relaxed. Macmillan’s guidelines are to hold the scrotum in the palm of your hand and use your fingers and thumb to examine each testicle for lumps, swellings, differences between testicles and anything unusual. It is normal for one testicle to be slightly different in size or to hang lower than the other. “Feel for changes in texture or a hard irregular lump in the body of the testis that might be suspicious,” adds Huddart.

“Testicular cancer is much easier to detect if you’re in the habit of examining your testicles once a week or fortnightly after a shower,” explains Vinod Nargund, consultant urological surgeon at the Princess Grace Hospital. “But you can have testicular cancer without knowing it, depending on the size and location of the tumour. There is also carcinoma in situ of the testis (CIS), which is the precursor of testicular germ-cell tumours. Most cancers tend to have precursor cancer cells that can become invasive but this is diagnosed by suspicion and only confirmed by microscopic examination, so it won’t be obvious.”

Can you have testicular cancer without a lump?

You can have testicular cancer without a lump because of carcinoma in situ but this would be very early-stage, almost undetectable cancer. But Huddart adds: “It’s pretty rare to have testicular cancer without a lump, apart from those cases where you have a primary site [where the cancer started] somewhere else in the body and, like any cancer, it has spread, in this case to the testis.”

Best practice ... men who have concerns about testicular cancer should speak to their GP - Korrawin/iStockphoto

What types of testicular cancer are there?

There are two main types of testicular cancer that develop from abnormal cells – seminoma, which is a slow-growing cancer and accounts for 55-60 per cent of testicular cancers, and non-seminoma, which is more rapid and tends to affect people in their late teens, 20s and early 30s. “Seminoma means it is the sperm cells that become cancerous, and for non-seminoma it can develop from other stem cells such as teratoma or choriocarcinoma, or a combination of cells. You can also get a hormone tumour which secretes testosterone or oestrogen,” says Nargund.

Other, rarer types of testicular cancer that don’t develop from abnormal cells include prepubertal cancers, which usually develop in younger children and are less aggressive than those that develop after puberty. Another type is spermatocytic tumours, usually diagnosed in older men, which are less aggressive than seminomas and non-seminomas, and less likely to spread or require treatment. Biopsy, histopathology and immunohistochemistry are required for diagnosis.

What are the signs of testicular cancer spreading to lymph nodes?

Testicular cancer primarily starts in one testis, but sometimes cancer cells spread from the testicles to nearby lymph nodes, which are part of the lymphatic system, such as at the back of the abdomen (the retroperitoneal lymph nodes). This is known as secondary or metastatic spread.

“Testicular cancer is most commonly a germ cell tumour, but you can get germ cell tumours at other sites in the body, such as the abdominal lymph nodes and in your chest,” explains Huddart. “If the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes in the back of the abdomen, that can cause lower back pain, but testicular cancer is very rarely the cause of back pain and most incidents are attributed to mechanical or muscular back issues. A few people present with breathing difficulties or coughing up blood, and you can occasionally get breast enlargement, which could be signs it has spread to the chest, but again it’s very rare.”

According to Huddart, testicular cancer has to be relatively late-stage to cause back pain: “For most people whose cancer has spread to the lymph nodes you’re actually asymptomatic. So, after a primary diagnosis, you’d have a CT scan to find the lymph nodes and detect any spread.”

How to test for testicular cancer

“I would expect a doctor to examine the testes themselves, and if they have any question marks they may suggest an ultrasound, which is a very simple and accurate way to diagnose a tumour,” advises Huddart.

Beyond an examination, those with suspected testicular cancer would be referred to a specialist to confirm the diagnosis and stage of the cancer. “The first thing is to check the stage of the disease by doing an ultrasound, which is like a mirror to tell you exactly what is in the testis and the diagnosis is 95 per cent accurate,” says Nargund.

The best way to screen and detect testicular cancer

An ultrasound will show you exactly what is happening in the testis. “If there is any doubt, you can follow up with a repeat ultrasound,” explains Nargund. “You then have blood tests to look for testicular cancer markers – certain tumours secrete substances that you can track in the blood. After this you would have a CT scan to see if the cancer has spread.”

What are the most common causes of testicular cancer?

“We don’t know exactly what causes testicular cancer but it is believed that it happens in the womb,” says Nargund. “Abnormal cells get caught and are inversed by raging hormones after puberty and then become tumorous. That’s why it is common in younger people. Those with testicular damage or undescended testicles are more prone to testicular cancer because whenever the testis is exposed to higher temperatures [it’s warmer up in the abdomen than in the scrotum], it can become cancerous.”

Huddart also cites the link to other testicular abnormalities in infancy. “Some boys’ testes don’t descend into the scrotum properly, and if that’s the case, or if you’ve had a hernia, you’re more likely to develop testicular cancer. It’s also associated with men with a shrunken testis, and if you’re infertile you’re more likely to get testicular cancer.”

Infertility and testicular cancer

Infertility and testicular cancer go hand in hand, according to Nargund. “Testosterone protects the testes against cancer, so people with low testosterone and low sperm counts are more prone. Equally, testicular cancer is a disrupting process that destroys the testicular cells and the testes are unable to function properly, leading to infertility and lower sperm count. Incidentally, it is very rare for black men to have testicular cancer because they generally have higher testosterone levels.

Another theory is that an increase in hormonal disruptors in the environment has led to increases in testicular cancer, but this hasn’t been proven.

“A common theory is that it could be because we have a higher body mass, which means higher levels of oestrogen, which might disrupt hormonal function,” says Huddart. Nargund, however, cites industrialisation: “Every day we use detergents that get into the water supply and they are similar to oestrogens and cause infertility. Again, this is an observation but we know that detergents are highly oestrogenic.”

Can HPV cause testicular cancer?

“As far as I know, HPV [human papillomavirus, a common sexually transmitted infection] does not cause testicular cancer,” says Nargund. “There is a study on this that says HPV can cause infertility, and infertility can in turn lead to testicular cancer, so the study connects both but with something [infertility] in between. In conclusion, this study says that patients of testicular cancer have altered sperm parameters and higher prevalence of HPV, so it’s observational rather than scientific.”

Can smoking cause testicular cancer?

The same can also be said for any links between smoking and testicular cancer, in that they are theoretical only. Some studies claim that smoking may modify sex hormones such as testosterone but, as Huddart says, “There is no evidence that testicular cancer is linked to HPV or smoking. There is a strong familial background, however, so if you have testicular cancer in your family you’re more likely to get it than the average man.” In 2015, a study showed that “nearly half of testicular cancer risk comes from inherited genetic faults”.

Can injury cause testicular cancer?

This is unlikely, and generally men like Edward Solly who see a doctor after injury already have undetected cancer. “For most men who see a doctor due to injury and swelling, it’s not the injury that caused the tumour. If there’s a tumour already there, the injury will cause bleeding inside the tumour, and that’s when symptoms and tumours are spotted. It’s not the injury that has caused it, more an incident that brings it to your attention,” says Nargund

Can testicular cancer kill you?

“There are more than 2,000 cases of testicular cancer a year in the UK and about 70 deaths, so yes, you can die of testicular cancer. But most people who die of it have advanced disease, and for most men who present early, the cure rate is about 99 per cent,” says Huddart. “Even men with advanced disease have a pretty good chance of being cured, but the quicker you act, the better the prognosis. In the UK we have one of the highest survival rates of testicular cancer anywhere in the world. We have very good structures and a good specialist network for management of this type of cancer. We have a rapid pathway and a clearly defined two-week wait and referral period, so most patients are seen promptly and get the cancer managed quickly when they see a doctor.”

Stages of testicular cancer

There are different types of classifications of testicular cancer, but you can grade it using the TNM system, which is “tumour, node, metastasis” with a numbering system within those bands, or the numbering system, which is stage 1, 2 and 3. “Think about it as stage 0 being carcinoma in situ and you have normal-looking testicles,” says Nargund. “Then you have stage 1, the earliest cancer confined to the testis, and stage 1a or 1b will classify the size of the tumour. Then you have stage 2, where the tumour has spread to the lymph nodes in the abdomen, and stage 3 is when it has spread to other organs such as the liver. Stage 4 is when it has spread everywhere.”

Survival rates: how long can you live with testicular cancer?

When diagnosed early, almost all men survive testicular cancer. “If you’re cured, you’d expect to have a near-normal life expectancy,” says Huddart. “If you have chemotherapy treatment or radiotherapy for your cancer, there’s a small increased risk of getting heart disease and other cancers in the future, but that might be the only thing that limits your chance of long-term survival.”

Is testicular cancer curable?

As Nargund adds: “Testicular cancer is one of the success stories, and even in stage 4 it has very high rates of remission, so it has an excellent prognosis as long as you get it diagnosed early – you may even save the testis. Most people are cured by removing the testis surgically, and when you’re scanned and there’s no signs of recurrence in any follow-ups, often people don’t need any further treatment.”

For anything beyond stage 1, the treatment is the same – chemotherapy in varying amounts, depending on the size of the tumour and the stage of the testicular cancer.

What are the treatments for testicular cancer?

For Solly, treatment involved the removal of his left testicle containing the tumour, followed by a blood test and CT scan that revealed inflammation on the lymph nodes, meaning the cancer had spread to his abdomen.

The next step was undergoing three rounds of BEP [bleomycin, etoposide and cisplatin] chemotherapy over the course of two months. “I was a young, fit guy who went to the gym and ran around a pitch for hours, but some days I couldn’t make it to my bedroom,” he says. “The nausea was off the chart, and I struggled to eat because of mouth ulcers and a metallic taste in my mouth. The treatment shrank the abdomen tumour, but I needed a follow-up RPLND [retroperitoneal lymph node dissection] operation to remove the cancerous lymph nodes.”

Testicular cancer surgery

If the tumour is confined to the testis, an operation called an orchidectomy or orchiectomy is performed to remove the testis. Often removing the testis and tumour is enough and a full recovery is expected. The procedure is not carried out via the scrotum but by making a small cut in the groin, through which the testicle is removed, along with any tubes and blood vessels attached to it. The operation is carried out under general anaesthetic or a spinal anaesthetic and often patients are discharged quickly, possibly even on the same day.

Non-surgical treatments

For patients whose cancer has spread, the commonest treatment is chemotherapy. The most common type of chemotherapy is a treatment called BEP, a combination of three drugs, bleomycin, etoposide and cisplatin, via a drip. Each cycle will last three weeks (21 days) and there is usually a total of three cycles.

“Chemotherapy can make you feel very tired and sick. It has the risk of causing lung inflammation, which can be dangerous and needs to be monitored carefully,” says Huddart. “It can affect fertility, so most men who have chemotherapy will become temporarily infertile but will recover, and within a year their fertility returns back to normal. If a man wishes to have children, before chemotherapy he is encouraged to use sperm banking [like Edward Solly] to save some sperm for future use. However, very few men need to use it – only 5 per cent – but it’s worth noting that some men who have treatment for testicular cancer are already infertile.”

What happens if you don’t treat testicular cancer?

“Testicular cancer can spread much faster than any other cancer,” explains Nargund. “The reason it spreads quickly is that the testis is a very delicate organ that’s easily injured and doesn’t have any support. If you damage that architecture, you expose the tumour cells to blood vessels that suck those tumour cells straight into the bloodstream and go to the lungs, liver, etc.”

The good news though is that testicular cancer is treated successfully in 95 per cent of cases, and the cure rate rises to 98 per cent if treated early, so stay vigilant, check regularly and see your GP if you have any concerns.

Recommended

Six cancer-fighting foods to add to your diet – and exactly how much you should eat

Read more