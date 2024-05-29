Testimony ends in trial for woman accused of trying to run over deputy in Rancho Cordova

Testimony concluded Tuesday in a criminal trial for a woman accused of trying to run over a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy with her car last year in Rancho Cordova, during an incident in which deputies fired several gunshots at her as she sped away.

Pursuing sheriff’s deputies caught up to Kyrieanna Liles, 24, several blocks away and took her into custody without further incident. She was wounded in the shoulder by gunfire and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where she has been held since then as she awaited trial with her bail amount set at $500,000.

Video released in early January showed deputies fired their guns 10 times at the woman. While in custody, Liles filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses deputies of using excessive force in the November incident. That case is pending and will resume in July.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has charged Liles with assault with a deadly weapon — the vehicle — upon a peace officer. The trial in her criminal case wrapped up Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court with testimony from sheriff’s Deputy George Booth, who was there as deputies tried to detain her.

The incident began to unfold about 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, when the Rancho Cordova police officers were called to an Augibi Way home. The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to have deputies provide police services for Rancho Cordova.

In a video of body-worn camera footage released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy is seen drawing his service firearm as a woman flees deputies on Nov. 20 on Malaga Way in Rancho Cordova. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies fired a total of 10 shots as Kyrieanna Liles drove away during the incident. Liles suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later charged with resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Booth testified that residents at the Augibi Way home reported that an unknown woman holding a butcher knife was looking for her missing dog and was trying to get into their home through the front door and a side gate.

Around the same time, police received a call from a home along nearby Malaga Way, where a woman was reporting her neighbor had stolen her dog and she could hear her dog barking in the neighbor’s backyard. Booth testified that that woman calling was later identified to be Liles.

During cross-examination, Booth said he was later informed that Liles had reported she had found her dog and didn’t want a response from police. The deputy said he first went to the Augibi Way home, because the residents there reported someone was “wandering the neighborhood with a butcher knife.”

“I did feel that these calls were related,” Booth said on the witness stand. “It just brought a lot of concerns of safety.”

Deputies Matthew Bollinger and Spencer Hettema were already there speaking to the residents. Booth testified he only caught the tail end of the conversation on Augibi Way, but Bollinger gave him a synopsis of what the residents said. Booth said the residents — at moments — “were truly in fear” and concerned for Liles and their neighbors.

In a video of body-worn camera footage released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy is seen trying to pull Kyrieanna Liles from her vehicle on Nov. 20 on Malaga Way in Rancho Cordova. Liles then drove her car away from deputies, who fired upon her during the escape. Liles suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later charged with resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

The deputies next went to the Malaga Way home, where they found Liles. Booth said he only heard portions of Bollinger speaking with Liles, trying to get her to turn off her white Dodge Challenger and get out of the car. Booth was standing next to Liles’ car, which was in the driveway.

Booth testified Liles was “agitated in a kind of unreasonable tone,” unwilling to explain what happened. But the deputy also said he very little interaction with Liles; he unsuccessfully tried to de-escalate the argument she was having with Bollinger. Booth peered into Liles’ car, looking for a knife, but he didn’t see one.

The car started moving in reverse; its rear wheels had moved off the driveway and into the street. Booth testified that he then assumed that Liles would pull out of the driveway and leave in the Dodge Challenger, but the car then moved forward as Bollinger was running across the driveway in front of the car to find cover behind a large tree in the front yard.

“In a situation like this, we all try to find space for cover,” Booth said during cross-examination.

Judge Shellyanne W.L. Chang told the jury to return to court Wednesday morning for closing arguments from the attorneys. She said she hopes the jurors can begin deliberations by Wednesday afternoon.

A Dodge Challenger and a Rancho Cordova police vehicle are seen on Folsom Boulevard near Mather Field Road following an officer-involved shooting Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts police services for the city, said two deputies fired on a woman.

Pending civil rights lawsuit

Liles’ civil lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to resume July 12 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The defense has filed motion to dismiss the Lileslawsuit.

Bollinger and Hettema, who fired their guns at Liles that day, are among the defendants listed in the federal lawsuit filed in February by Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin.

“It doesn’t sound like she was making, like, specific threats with a knife,” the civil lawsuit quotes Bollinger as saying. “Like, she wasn’t, like, demanding things from you with it, or anything.

“Kind of more, like, you know, out of her mind, maybe, like drug-addled thinking, you know: ‘My dog’s in your backyard.’ Is that kind of more how it went?”

Bollinger drew his handgun and “began shooting wildly in the general direction“ of Liles, using one hand to fire “without regard that his gunshots were directed towards a residence located immediately behind the passing vehicle at which he was aiming,” the filed lawsuit says. Hettema also fired at the rear of the car as it sped away, the suit says, while Booth never fired his weapon.