Texas artist shows the dignity of immigrant workers in new Denver exhibit

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Bob Geldof wasn't sold on the idea of a Live Aid stage musical, at least not at first. To paraphrase his colourful words, he thought it was a crappy idea. Producers had approached him with an early draft of "Just For One Day," their pop-infused stage show about the making of the legendary 1985 benefit concert he helped organize. When he flipped through it, he was unamused. "I didn't think it was interesting at all," he explained of the musical, which hits Toronto next year. "The first