Texas artist shows the dignity of immigrant workers in new Denver exhibit
Through oil paintings and intricately cut paper, an artist from Texas is showing the dignity of immigrant workers in a new exhibit on display in Denver.
Through oil paintings and intricately cut paper, an artist from Texas is showing the dignity of immigrant workers in a new exhibit on display in Denver.
Antiques Roadshow's modern art expert Frances Christie declined to value an item on Sunday night's show after hearing its "incredible" history. Get the details…
0429 Today in History
TORONTO — Bob Geldof wasn't sold on the idea of a Live Aid stage musical, at least not at first. To paraphrase his colourful words, he thought it was a crappy idea. Producers had approached him with an early draft of "Just For One Day," their pop-infused stage show about the making of the legendary 1985 benefit concert he helped organize. When he flipped through it, he was unamused. "I didn't think it was interesting at all," he explained of the musical, which hits Toronto next year. "The first
Sydney Sweeney rocks cute nautical-themed designer beach ensemble for scenic Hawaii holiday – see photos
OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada
Ethan Hawke was nominated at the 2002 Oscars for best supporting actor for his performance in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day.” He lost the prize to Jim Broadbent (“Iris”), but he immediately got some much-needed perspective from his “Training Day” co-star Denzel Washington, who happened to win the Oscar that same night for best …
A job applicant refused to complete an aptitude test because it "seemed like a lot of work." It cost them the job, but now the employer who admitted he was put off has come under fire.
The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty ImagesFar-right cable news network One America News apologized to Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen Monday after retracting a report that suggested he—rather than Trump himself—had been the one who carried out an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.The affair in question, and a subsequent hush-money payout to Daniels orchestrated by Trump and Cohen, is at the center of Trump’s first criminal trial, which opened two weeks ago in New York Cit
"Speaking as an architect here, for the love of god, too many people think it’s acceptable to do this..."
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton will not meet Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K. next week as they don’t want to create unnecessary stress while she recovers from cancer, friends of the couple have told The Daily Beast.“Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” said one friend of the couple. “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare). They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not abou
Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.
Prince Hussein shared an image of Rajwa in a bold red dress, and her statement Schiaparelli earrings prove she's one of the most stylish royals of the moment - read more
"The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a pornstar hush money trial. AND THE RACE IS TIED!?"
This new propulsion system could rewrite the rules of spaceflight—not to mention completely defy conventional physics.
A former naval aviator has launched a last-minute primary challenge against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), filing last week to run for the House in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Aaron Dimmock filed to run as a Republican in Gaetz’s district last Friday, the qualifying deadline for federal and judicial candidates in the Sunshine State. Dimmock is…
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte a crown during a secret set visit. Find out Prince Louis' reaction
Swift and Kelce attended Patrick's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on April 27
Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston are leaving Los Angeles and moving to Spain with reports suggesting the couple will be swapping life in Beverly Hills for a more low-key existence in Marbella.