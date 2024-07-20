Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has died

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks at a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties during a hearing on reparations for slavery on June 19, 2019, in Washington. Lee co-sponsored a bill that coincides with Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the date that Texas abolished slavery in 1865.

Longtime Texas Democratic Congresswoman Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee has died. She was 74.

Lee's family posted a statement on X announcing the following:

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas. A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as "Congresswoman" by her constituents in recognition for her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years."

Lee announced in June that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement posted to X in June, Lee said that her doctors have confirmed pancreatic cancer and that she was being treated.

"I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease," Lee said in the statement. "The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

Jackson Lee was in office since 1995 representing Texas' 18th District in the House of Representatives. In her 15th term in Congress, Jackson Lee was a member of the House judiciary, homeland security and budget committees and a member of the judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security.

In her statement announcing her diagnosis in June, Jackson Lee made no mention of stepping down, writing that she was instead "committed to working with our Congressional leadership including Leader Hakeem Jefferies and the Speaker of the House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

— Staff report from The Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, and Emily DeLetter of USA TODAY

