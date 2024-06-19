Texas feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Alberto ahead of landfall
Texas feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Alberto ahead of landfall
Texas feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Alberto ahead of landfall
You learn something new every day.
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that suffered a catastrophic failure, triggering ongoing local water restrictions, arrived in Calgary from San Diego, Calif., Tuesday night, and are now being prepped for installation.During the city's Wednesday morning briefing, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked the southern California county's water authority, saying a local shop is in the process of sandblasting the pipe and coating it with epoxy to ensure it's ready to go as c
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.
Widespread thunderstorm threat is in play today for southern Ontario, as humidity fuels instability. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Temperatures will jump into the 30s for most of Ontario and Quebec this week as potentially record-setting, and dangerous, heat moves into the provinces. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Millions of people in the Maritimes, Quebec, and Ontario are set to be caught under a stifling heat dome, which is expected to linger for days. Eric Sorensen looks at the dangers of a heat dome, how people are preparing for the abnormally high temperatures, and who could be the most at risk.
A coalition of tenant and environmental advocacy organizations are demanding Toronto bring in a maximum temperature bylaw. Similar to the way landlords must keep units heated when it's cold, the coalition wants the city to legislate protections to keep residences no warmer than 26 degrees when outdoor temperatures increase. A punishing heat wave has descended over large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. (June 18, 2024)
A moose narrowly evaded a charging grizzly bear in Cooke City, Montana, on Tuesday, June 11, video shows.Wesley Larson, a bear biologist and host of the Tooth and Claw Podcast, captured footage of the moment at Soda Butte Campground.Larson, who reports on grizzly attacks, told Storyful the video was filmed at the same site of a fatal grizzly attack in 2010.“I checked the site number where the chase had just unfolded. It was site 26, the very same location of the fatal mauling 14 years ago,” he said.According to the National Parks Service, a female grizzly bear and her cubs mauled three people in separate tents at that campsite in 2010, resulting in one fatality.Larson said that the bear was unsuccessful in its attempt to catch the moose. Credit: Tooth and Claw Podcast via Storyful
NOAA recycles name lists every six years, but sometimes names need to be replaced as they’re retired from use.
With repairs to Calgary's water main break expected to take another five weeks, concerns are mounting about how it could affect the city's lucrative tourist season. Heather Yourex-West looks at the state of repairs, how the Calgary Stampede will still go on despite the water restrictions, and what the city is telling hundreds of thousands of potential tourists.
When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.
An early start to the U.S. wildfire season remained in full swing Wednesday in the West as blazes in New Mexico turned deadly and prompted a state of emergency. At the same time, California firefighters were juggling challenges from five major fires burning at both ends of the state. Firefighters in New Mexico were simultaneously battling two massive wildfires that broke out Monday in the same general area.
The Atlantic hurricane season is ready to kick into gear with two potential tropical threats this week, one of which has a serious flood threat.
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.
A group of Lancaster residents put out nestboxes to help swifts flourish in the city.
Bayer's Preceon variety of short stature corn has been shown to withstand up to 75 mph winds (120 kph) in some trials, the company said on Tuesday, but could not withstand winds over 100 mph. That means the corn could still be damaged by extreme weather such as the derecho storm that hit the heart of the Corn Belt in August 2020, causing $11 billion of damage, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Three men drowned in Guatemala when two of them tried to help another who had tried to cross an overflowing river, as heavy rains caused death and destruction across Central America, authorities said Tuesday.