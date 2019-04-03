Texas A&M lands Va. Tech's Buzz Williams

Buzz Williams will be introduced as the new head coach at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Williams informed players at Virginia Tech he has accepted an offer to relocate to College Station as head coach of the Aggies.

Contract terms have yet to be announced.

Williams was scheduled to earn $3 million next season at Virginia Tech and has a contract buyout of $750,000 for the 2019-20 season.

Billy Kennedy was fired March 15 at the end of his eighth season with the Aggies, who went 14-18 overall and 6-12 in the SEC in 2018-19. The 11th-place league finish came on the heels of a 22-win season a year earlier, when the Aggies earned their second NCAA Tournament appearance in Kennedy's tenure.

Virginia Tech's season ended last week with a 75-73 loss to Duke in the East Region semifinals on the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies finished 26-9, giving Williams a 100-69 record in five seasons in Blacksburg, Va.

Williams, 46, has led the Hokies to three straight NCAA Tournament berths.

A native Texan, he coached at New Orleans (2006-07) before moving on to Marquette, where he spent six seasons. Five of them ended in the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, his coaching record is 253-155.

--Field Level Media