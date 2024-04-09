Texas A&M Law School climbs in national rankings; 5 Aggie programs are tops in Texas

The Texas A&M University School of Law has climbed to 26th in the U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of best law schools.

Texas A&M Law ranked highest in Texas in five specialty programs. Its Aggie Dispute Resolution program ranked fifth, the Center for Law & Intellectual Property ranked sixth, the Legal Analysis, Research, and Writing program ranked 11th, and the Energy, Environmental, and Natural Resource Systems Law program was 25th.

The law school ranks second in the state, trailing the University of Texas School of Law at 16.

Texas A&M purchased the downtown Fort Worth law school from Texas Wesleyan in 2013 for $73.2 million. It was unranked at the time.

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, highlighted the law school’s progress. It has climbed 57 spots in five years.

“When I worked to acquire this law school a decade ago, even I did not dream it would move up in the rankings this fast! Our law school has climbed in the rankings faster than any law school in U.S. history. Hats off to Dean Ahdieh, his faculty and staff, and our great students,” Sharp said in a statement.

The law school will be the centerpiece of Texas A&M-Fort Worth, a Tier One research campus under construction on Commerce Street. The Law & Education Building is the first of three in the $320 mllion project. It is expected to open in 2025.