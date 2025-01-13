Texas man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Mexican and U.S. authorities discovered a man-madesmuggling tunnel connecting Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas:: January 10, 2025:: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico:: The tunnel was found after authorities removeda metal plate covering its entry pointMexican and U.S. authorities collaborated in the operation. John Morales, the FBI officer in charge of the operation, highlighted the importance of binational cooperation in tackling smuggling.The tunnel's discovery underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten border security, and comes just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who prioritized policies against immigration during his electoral campaign.