Texas Man Allegedly Showed Up at His 6-Year-Old's Birthday Party and Fatally Shot the Child's Mother: Police

Jalin J. Foreman, 27, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Jalen Whitlock

Houston Police Department Jalin J. Foreman

A Texas mother was fatally shot at her 6-year-old child's birthday party, according to Houston police.

Authorities said Jalen Whitlock, 25, was shot at the front door of her townhouse on Locksley Road in Houston around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, according to a criminal complaint.

Jalin J. Foreman, 27, surrendered to Houston on Monday, Sept. 16 and was booked into the Harris County jail. He is facing a murder charge, per the complaint.

A witness told police that during the party, Foreman drove up to the home, shot at least five times at the townhouse, and started screaming, “I’m not scared of you,” “I know where you live,” and “Come at me,” according to the complaint.

Foreman allegedly then drove off but came back moments later and yelled out, “We’re going to end this now," per the complaint.

Whitlock's boyfriend told police that Foreman, the father of her two children, was “trying to come to the house to give his daughter a birthday gift,” but Whitlock told him, “He cannot come to the house,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Whitlock's boyfriend said Foreman showed up at the home, and the boyfriend saw Foreman dropping off gifts at the front door. He told police that the children came downstairs to get the gifts and shortly after that, the two men got into a verbal altercation.

Foreman, according to the boyfriend's claim, allegedly began taunting him and “said things about fighting, shooting and to come to the back to fight," per the complaint.

Foreman allegedly then went back to his truck. “[The boyfriend] stated that he believes [Foreman] went back to his truck to get a gun because [Foreman] kept talking about shooting and fighting," per the complaint.

"[The boyfriend] then retrieved to the kitchen to get one of the [victim’s] guns. [The boyfriend] stated that as he comes back to the front entrance door, the defendant shoots and that’s when the [boyfriend] returns fire at the defendant. [The boyfriend] stated that he then shuts the door and observed [Whitlock] shot laying in the floor," the complaint claims.

Police said Foreman then fled the scene.

Foreman's attorney declined to comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



