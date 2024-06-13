Texas Man Dead, Woman in Critical Condition After Being Electrocuted in Jacuzzi at Mexico Resort

The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed

A 43-year-old man has died after reportedly being electrocuted in a jacuzzi in Mexico.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, June 11, at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, per a translated statement shared on Facebook by the General Prosecutor's Office of Justice of the State of Sonora.

The statement identified the man as Jorge "N," and said he'd been in the jacuzzi with Lizeth "N." The statement added that the man died and the woman suffered injuries due to a "possible electric discharge."

An investigation is underway, and authorities will now look to "determine the origin of the electric failure," per the statement.

According to outlets including KTSM, NBC News, and CBS4, the man was from El Paso, Texas.

CBS4 said family members confirmed the couple involved in the incident was Jorge Guillen and Lizette Zambrano. Per the outlet, Zambrano, 35, remains in critical condition and is being treated in the hospital. According to KTSM, she's now been transported to the U.S.

Per the publication, the incident took place at the Sonoran Sea Resort. The resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A witness is said to have told authorities that she attempted to help the couple in the jacuzzi, but she was shocked as soon as she tried to get into the water, according to KTSM.

Nurse Sara Gaitan-Perez, from Goodyear, Arizona, was staying at the resort when the incident happened, per the Arizona Daily Star. The outlet stated Gaitan-Perez had said the couple were the only two people in the hot tub when the shock occurred.

“We had just come up from the pool, and my husband and son were in that very same [hot tub] about an hour before,” the nurse, who performed CPR on the couple, told the outlet.

“The wife ended up becoming responsive and was breathing on her own by the time she was taken by gurney to the ambulance,” Gaitan-Perez added, according to the publication.



Read the original article on People.