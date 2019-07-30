Texas man spells out 'marry me' during 15-mile bike ride, asks girlfriend to check GPS for the proposal

Thao Nguyen was pretty confused after her boyfriend took her on a crazy, turn-heavy bike ride last week.

The Houston woman and her boyfriend, Jon Blaze, enjoy cycling as a couple, but this 15-mile ride was different than usual. It also ended in a pretty important question.

Blaze, as it turns out, had led Nguyen on a route that spelled out the words "Marry Me," according to ABC News. When the couple finished their journey, Blaze showed his now-fiancé the message on Strava, a GPS-based running and cycling app.

"I went from being so annoyed by all the crazy turns we did to being completely shocked," Nguyen told KTRK. "And with the biggest smile on my face."

The couple first met on Valentine's Day in 2016 and cycling has clearly played a major role in their relationship since then. They even co-manage a bike-riding Instagram account with the handle "cycling.couple."

Blaze announced the pair's engagement on the account and shared his story to a biking sub-Reddit, r/bicycling.





"She said YES! She'll ride with me for life," the Instagram post said.

Blaze had prepared for the end of the ride, asking a friend to wait with a camera to capture the moment.

"I was nervous the entire ride, all the way up to where I got down on my knees," Blaze told ABC. "And was very relieved when it was all over."

The couple plans to get married before November, with some post-wedding plans already in the books. Blaze told ABC the two planned to honeymoon in London where they'll watch their favorite NFL team — the Houston Texans —take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.