Texas megachurch pastor quits over ‘inappropriate’ behavior

After the ex-Trump adviser Robert Morris stepped down from his role as pastor at a Texas megachurch in June following a child sexual abuse scandal, another Texas megachurch pastor has stepped down over accusations of “inappropriate” behavior.

Cross Timbers church in the Fort Worth suburb of Argyle announced, in a sermon on Sunday, the resignation of its lead pastor, Josiah Anthony.

The details surrounding Anthony’s inappropriate behavior have not been made public, but church officials have clarified in a statement that it “does not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity to our knowledge”.

In a now deleted recording of Sunday’s sermon posted on the church’s Facebook page, church elder John Chalk read aloud a statement to the congregation: “Josiah has been in a prolonged and sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health which has been very painful for him and those around him.

“Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah’s decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the CT family and staff.”

Chalk added: “During this time, Josiah was not forthcoming and transparent with the staff and the elder board. Once all of this came to light over the last few weeks, it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our lead pastor.”

Anthony, who is married, has worked for the church since 2014. He has not publicly spoken about his resignation and could not be immediately reached for comment. Cross Timbers church also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Byron Copeland, the church’s executive pastor, will take over Anthony’s position as interim pastor. He previously worked for Gateway church, from where ex-Trump spiritual adviser Morris resigned.

Copeland is named in a 2023 civil rights lawsuit brought against Gateway for gender discrimination, in which a plaintiff and ex-employee alleges he “aggressively confronted [her] while they were at the administrative headquarters of Gateway.

“Pastor Copeland backed [redacted] into a corner of the room they were in and threatened to fire her if she didn’t shut up and stop stirring up drama.

“Pastor Copeland subsequently sent her an apology via Slack later that evening.”