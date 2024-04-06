Texas Mom and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Performing Illegal Butt Injections

Consuelo Dal Bo and Isabella Dal Bo face charges related to unlawfully practicing medicine on paying clients

A mother and daughter who were arrested in an undercover sting operation in Texas earlier this week face charges for allegedly illegally administering butt injections to paying clients.

The arrests of Consuelo Dal Bo and her daughter Isabella Dal Bo, who are not licensed to practice medicine, took place in Cypress, Texas, as part of an undercover operation conducted by the Houston Police Department, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Homeland Security Investigations, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston, Fox 26 Houston and Eyewitness News reported.

Consuelo, 56, and Isabella, 18, are both charged with misdemeanors for allegedly unlawfully practicing medicine on paying clients.

Consuelo also faces an additional charge related to allegedly attempting to administer Xanax to an undercover officer ahead of a procedure, Fox 26 reported.

According to court documents, “The women were planning to inject an unlabeled brown liquid” into an undercover officer’s butt for $6,000, Fox 26 reported.

Consuelo has reportedly performed the procedure on clients in Washington and California.

In a video report by Fox 26, Harris County’s Sheila Hansel, the assistant district attorney of consumer fraud, said, “There is currently no gel, liquid, substance, approved by the FDA for injection into the buttocks to enhance the shape of the buttocks.”

Consuelo told the news site that she wants to be a doctor and went to medical school in Mexico for three years to help people with low self-esteem. She also said her daughter Isabella is her assistant and driver.

KPRC reported that both Isabella and Consuelo were released on bond and that their next court date is April 10.



