Texas can do much more to fight fentanyl. Step 1: Legalize test strips for drug | Opinion

Whether due to addiction or experimentation, whether intentional or accidental, overdose deaths from opioids like fentanyl reached almost 70,000 in 2022 in America, up 26% from 2021.

That is about one death every seven minutes. Neither the Vietnam War (nearly 60,000 killed) nor last year’s flu wave (about 21,000) were as deadly.

What is it?

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine. This potent painkiller acts on the nervous system, slowing down respiration and sometimes stopping it altogether. Death can come within seven minutes.

Tarrant County saw 224 fentanyl deaths in 2022.

What are we doing about it?

In Fort Worth, all first responders — police, firefighters and ambulance staff — carry Narcan, a nasal spray that quickly reverses the deadly effects of opioids, including fentanyl. In 2022 alone, these heroic men and women saved hundreds of lives.

Some concerned citizens keep Narcan with them in case of an emergency. You can buy a box of two doses for $50 at the drug store. No prescription necessary.

Congratulations to District Attorney Phil Sorrells, who recently formed a new task force that focuses on incarcerating dealers of fentanyl and other opioids. So, we’re doing a lot.

But it’s not enough because drug overdose is not simply a criminal justice issue, it is also a public health issue. Here are some ways other cities are addressing the crisis.

Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Las Vegas have placed free Narcan vending machines in key locations. These programs have delivered thousands of Narcan doses to those who are most likely to encounter an overdose.

Austin opened a drop-in center where people who use drugs can walk up and receive safety kits that include Narcan.

On the education front, Seattle developed a social media campaign called “Laced and Lethal” that was viewed by more than 300,000 people.

Denver offers a safety bag that contains Narcan and five fentanyl test strips to each person released from drug recovery centers. Note: fentanyl test strips are illegal in Texas.

What more do we need to do?

As a country, we must secure our border to keep smuggled drugs from making their way into the hands of our young people.

Fort Worth and Tarrant County will receive a portion of the $225 million settlement from Teva Pharmaceuticals, the company found guilty of over-marketing opioids. We should direct these resources toward programs that other cities have successfully implemented.

The time has come for Texas to legalize fentanyl test strips. Most other states have already done so. None of us would advise our teenagers not to wear a seat belt. We know that young men in particular take driving risks despite our warnings against such foolish behavior. So, why wouldn’t we make sure they are buckled up?

Most of us have probably known someone who has died from a fentanyl overdose. That was someone’s son or daughter, someone’s mother or father, someone’s brother or sister, aunt or uncle, friend or good friend, perhaps best friend.

The cost of each life saved is insignificant. The cost of each life lost … incalculable.

What can you do?

How incalculable would the cost be if you lost a loved one to an overdose? Here is what it cost a friend of mine, who lost his 16-year-old son four years ago to fentanyl. He told me that his life will never be the same. “Things don’t mean as much to you,” he remarked.

One thing you can do is support nonprofits aimed at keeping young people from taking drugs, such as Live for Luke, a nonprofit that my friend’s wife started. They speak at middle and high schools, educating students about the dangers of fentanyl.

Another thing you can do is encourage legislators to make test strips legal. In the Texas House, Rep. Tom Oliverson sponsored a bill that would have taken fentanyl strips off the illegal drug paraphernalia list. It passed the House, but the Senate never brought it to the floor for a vote.

We need to encourage our senators to follow Oliverson’s leadership and pass legislation that will save lives. Email or write Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, or call his office at 512-463-0001.

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth. Follow him on Twitter at @BByrdFW .