Texas primary runoff results: Who won key Congressional, state elections?

The Texas state primary runoff elections took place on Tuesday, featuring some of the most fiercely contested races for Congress, the state legislature, and the state Board of Education across the Lone Star State.

Under state law, runoff elections are required for any race in which a single candidate does not secure a majority (50% or more) of the ballots cast. The top two candidates from the primary election compete in the runoff to determine a clear winner.

Here are some of the most notable election results from throughout the state. Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.tx.us to see the official results of the May 28 primary runoff election.

Congressional results

Incumbent Rep. Kay Granger, the longest-serving Republican in the Texas delegation, announced her retirement in March, meaning her seat in the solidly Republican Congressional District 12 is now wide open. The district is located in North Texas, slightly west of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, bangs the gavel following an amendment vote on Senate Bill 15 in the House of Representatives Wednesday, May 17, 2023. SB 15 requires collegiate athletes to compete on teams that align with their sex at birth.

Texas state Rep. Craig Goldman, who currently chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus, triumphed over business owner John O’Shea, securing over 60% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Navy veteran Jay Furman secured the Republican candidacy in Congressional District 28 over rancher Lazaro Garza to represent a district that spans San Antonio to Laredo in South Texas. Furman won with over 65% of the votes, according to the Associated Press. He will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat indicted on bribery and money laundering charges alongside his wife, Imelda.

State legislative results

In seven state House elections, primary challengers unseated incumbent candidates. In Houston, that includes House District 146 candidate Lauren Ashley Simmons, a 36-year-old labor organizer and openly queer woman who triumphed over sitting Democratic Rep. Shawn Thierry. Thierry, a 54-year-old attorney and four-term legislator, lost her bid for re-election after crossing party lines to support anti-LGBTQ policies, including a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children.

Simmons will compete against Republican Lance York in the November general election.

Texas Rep. Shawn Thierry, right, speaks to Rep. Raymond Peña ahead of a reading of Senate Bill 2 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

In House District 21, which spans a vertical swath from Jasper to the Gulf Coast in Southeast Texas, the Republican Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan, faced fierce competition to keep his seat. He was competing against David Covey, a current oil and gas consultant and former chairman of the Orange County GOP.

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, center, stands with his wife Kim and sons as he is sworn in as Speaker of the House by Judge Jeff Branick during the first day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Phelan, facing opposition within his party, has been labeled a RINO (Republican in name only). He has served two terms as House Speaker and abstained from voting on a school voucher measure supported by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which ultimately failed to pass in 2023. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton supported Covey, who also received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

However, Phelan managed to secure a majority in the runoff, garnering 50.7% of the vote.

“Tonight, I am immensely grateful to the voters of Southeast Texas, who have spoken loud and clear: in Southeast Texas, we set our own course—our community is not for sale, and our values are not up for auction,” Phelan said, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman. “I owe a profound debt of gratitude to every voter and volunteer whose relentless dedication turned that vision into tonight’s resounding victory.”

Board of Education results

Republican incumbent Tom Maynard maintained his hold on the District 10 State Board of Education seat, where he currently represents a wide portion of Central Texas. A former agricultural science teacher, Maynard has served on the board since 2012. He defeated Round Rock school district board member Mary Bone with 51.8% of the vote.

In North Texas, District 12 incumbent Pam Little defeated her primary challenger, Jamie Kohlmann, with 51% of the vote. Little, a former community college instructor and textbook industry professional, faced off against Kohlmann, a real estate agent and former education analyst at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation.

