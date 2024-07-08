Texas residents gear up for Hurricane Beryl

Texas residents are preparing themselves for Hurricane Beryl - the tropical storm which has decimated parts of Mexico and The Caribbean since Thursday (4 July).

Residents on the coast are drilling wooden boards to the windows of their homes to protect them from the high winds, and any debris that may be caught in the hurricane.

“It’s just a normal day in paradise,” says Jimmy May, a Port Lavaca resident.

Beryl brought rain and growing winds to Texas today (7 July), and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

Texas Lieutant Governor Dan Patrick warned residents that it will be a “deadly storm” for those caught in its path.