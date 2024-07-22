A Texas school built to segregate Hispanic students is now recognized as a National Park

A Texas school built to segregate Mexican Americans is now a National Park.

Blackwell School in Marfa was opened in 1909 until 1965, and served as the sole education system for Hispanic students in the area. Today, President Joe Biden adds this historic site as the seventh National Park established during his term, and the newest U.S. National Park.

“A complete history of America must include everyone’s story. The designation of the Blackwell School National Historic Site is an important step in telling a more diverse and inclusive history of the Mexican American experience in our country,” said Chuck Sams, Director of the National Park Service.

Today, the school stands to honor the memory of past students and teachers. With the original two buildings, the school house and the band house, visitors can see photos, memorabilia and quotes from those who attended.

Blackwell School is now Texas’ third National Park. Big Bend in the Rio Grande Valley was the first national park established in 1944. Then came Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Dell City in 1972. Texas has 14 protected areas that fall under the National Park Service which includes sites, preserves and parks.

Blackwell School was historically built because of de facto segregation for Mexican American students in Marfa, Texas in 1909. Now in 2024, it has been established as a National Park.

Blackwell School History

“Segregated by prejudice rather than law, this school was a symbol of resilience as the town’s Hispanic residents struggled to maintain their culture amid racist treatment and unequal educational opportunities,” according to the National Park Service.

In 1909, what was formerly a Methodist church, now opened as a school for the Hispanic community who lived in Marfa. There was no state law that said the school had to be segregated, but Texas ran by de facto segregation.

The schoolhouse taught hundreds of children up until the ninth grade. They were not allowed to speak or write Spanish. In fact, Spanish words were written on pieces of paper and buried to mimic a funeral, according to Blackwell School’s website.

The school closed in 1965 because the Marfa Independent School District integrated. The building was left vacant for years until 2006, when the Blackwell School Alliance saw the need for preservation.

“The one-story schoolhouse has a modified hip roof, front-gabled entry, and plastered 24-inch thick adobe walls on a stone foundation,” according to the Blackwell School website. Beside minor renovations to preserve the historical school and band houses, the site stays nearly the same as when it was a running education system.

Blackwell School National Park

Blackwell School National Park is about a seven-hour drive from Fort Worth. It is located at 501 South Abbott Street in Marfa.

If you cannot make it to the National Park, Marfa public radio has a “voices of Blackwell” feature that features students sharing their experiences at Blackwell School. Five students have been featured and shared their experiences.

Right now, visitors can only visit Blackwell School on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., but admission is free year-round.