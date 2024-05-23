Texas Sheriff Spots Tornado Spinning in Sterling County

A tornado was observed in Sterling County, Texas, on Wednesday, May 22, the local National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage from the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office shows the large, dark tornado funnel spotted by

Sheriff Russell Irby spotted the large twister near the county line, along Texas Route 163.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Irion County, Sterling County, and Tom Green County on Wednesday afternoon, noting that at lease one tornado had been “observed”. Credit: Sterling County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful