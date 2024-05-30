Texas teacher turnover is through the roof. Here’s how we can set them up to succeed | Opinion

Anthony Hernandez
·4 min read

Another National Teacher Appreciation Week has come and gone. It’s a time when we traditionally honor educators for who they are and what they do. But as usual, we’re failing to recognize what they truly need to succeed.

Teachers in our state are quitting the profession in record numbers. Texas Education Agency data show that 13.4% of teachers left the profession in 2022-23, the most in 15 years. Locally, Harlean Beal Elementary in Forest Hill had a teacher turnover rate of 88% last school year — the highest across Fort Worth ISD. It was among six elementary schools in the district’s top 10 highest turnover rates.

Those worrying headlines should be enough to prompt action, yet momentum has stalled since the state’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force published its recommendations two winters ago.

We have a revolving door of educators. It’s a vicious cycle fueled by schools hiring uncertified teachers who have never trained in a live classroom environment to fill critical gaps — a situation Education Commissioner Mike Morath recently described as “hiring people off the street.”

As it stands, one in three Texas teachers — a historic high — is uncertified. And while there are non-certified teachers who are crushing it, the state education agency reports that just 37% of these teachers stay for five years, compared to 56% of certified teachers.

By turning to uncertified teachers with no live classroom training, we’re filling schools with well-meaning but inexperienced educators who have not been given a chance to master the softer skills of teaching, such as building productive relationships with students or being sensitive to social issues students may bring into class. This is clearly not a fair, or sustainable, solution for either teacher or student.

As a former educator, I know first-hand that this job requires deep preparation: learning to teach curriculum and appreciating the delicate skills required to mold young minds and the complexity of today’s classroom, particularly in high-poverty schools and high-need subject areas.

With bare-minimum training, new teachers are up to three times more likely to switch careers. This churn is a self-perpetuating, expensive problem with districts pressured to keep hiring novice teachers who are less qualified and less likely to stay. This carousel damages the learning and emotional health of students. It has to stop.

When teachers are set-up for success through accessible, rigorous training and wraparound support, turnover rates will subside.

The needed support includes residencies in classrooms, akin to doctors in hospitals. On-the-ground learning itself can combat turnover: a report from the University of Texas at Austin found that university-certified teachers who completed residencies had a 24% higher retention rate than teachers certified via alternative methods. Data from my organization, City Teaching Alliance, show that those who had completed our full multi-year coaching and coursework had statistically higher math achievement relative to comparison teachers’ students.

Those undertaking residencies get a chance to learn on the job, develop best practices in dealing with the intangibles of classroom life, and learn quickly if teaching is even the right long-term career for them. Aspiring teachers are able to witness experienced educators addressing real-life challenges as they unfold.

Residents who spend a year on campus and then go on to teach there learn much more than pedagogy. They become familiar with the campus environment and neighborhood community they’ll be teaching in, enabling more seamless integration. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing teachers who start their first day of work not only already knowing their co-workers, but also familiar with students and their families as well. That’s a huge head start.

Recent news that the State Board of Education voted to create an “Enhanced Standard Certificate” designation specifically for teachers who complete a residency program was a welcome step in the right direction. This designation will ultimately demonstrate how more rigorous training sets candidates apart from others, and may eventually lead to differentiated pay structures for teachers who’ve earned a certificate — a strong incentive to undertake more robust training.

Students deserve teachers with staying power. Deeper investments in supporting early-career teachers will reduce our retention crisis and help build a thriving community where youth can reach their potential. That would be a fantastic way to show our appreciation.

Anthony Hernandez is a former high school teacher and the executive director in Dallas-Fort Worth for City Teaching Alliance, whose mission is to improve educational and life outcomes of children in urban schools by preparing culturally responsive, effective career educators.

Anthony Hernandez is a former high school teacher and the executive director in Dallas-Fort Worth for City Teaching Alliance, whose mission is to improve educational and life outcomes of children in urban schools by preparing culturally responsive, effective career educators.
Anthony Hernandez is a former high school teacher and the executive director in Dallas-Fort Worth for City Teaching Alliance, whose mission is to improve educational and life outcomes of children in urban schools by preparing culturally responsive, effective career educators.
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Teachers Are Opening Up About The Most Difficult Parents They've Ever Dealt With, And I Don't Know How They Do It

    "Parents who are in denial will waste your time and ruin your sanity."

  • Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

    Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...

  • OCAD sued for $1M over alleged failure to protect Jewish students

    A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and

  • Police clear road, arrest one pro-Palestinian protester on University of B.C. campus

    VANCOUVER — Police have arrested one person during the clearance of pro-Palestinian protesters who were blocking a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver. But there was no obvious move against a protest encampment that has occupied a sports field at the campus for a month. A statement from the RCMP says the clearance involved officers from the University and Richmond detachments, RCMP critical response officers, Vancouver police and the B.C. Highway Patrol. I

  • More Ontario school boards join suit against social media giants

    Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined an ongoing lawsuit against some of the world's largest social media companies that argues their products have negatively rewired the way children think, behave and learn."The addictive properties of the products designed by social media giants have compromised all students' ability to learn, disrupted classrooms and created a student population that suffers from increasing mental health harms," said a news release issued Wednesd

  • A Final Graduation Requirement: Making Sense of Protest

    NEW YORK — Standing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, Mariame Sissoko began to speak in a voice trembling, ever so slightly. Growing up in Philadelphia, Sissoko was outspoken, a high achiever, captain of the high school debate team. In other words, just the sort of person who would go to Barnard College, run for student government and wind up giving a graduation speech before an audience of 4,700 university officials, classmates and parents. Sissoko, 22, who uses nonbinary pronouns, had bee

  • B.C. university withdraws from embattled drug insurance program

    A British Columbia university says it has withdrawn from an insurance cost-savings program at the centre of a past union grievance and an instructor's ongoing human rights complaint alleging it previously prevented him from accessing "life-changing" medication.Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is withdrawing from Manulife's optional DrugWatch program following "faculty concerns," it announced in an April 24 email sent to faculty and shared with CBC News. Launched in 2015, DrugWatch analyzes

  • Five Ontario school boards, two schools join legal fight against social media giants

    TORONTO — Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools are suing social media giants Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. They join some of Ontario's largest school boards who filed suits in March alleging the platforms are negligently designed for compulsive use and have rewired the way children think, behave and learn, leaving teachers and schools to handle the consequences. Filing their own lawsuits are the Catholic boards in Ottawa, Dufferin-Peel and York, along with Trillium

  • California academic workers strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Discord from last month's mob attack on pro-Palestinian student activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, flared again on Tuesday as academic workers staged a strike on campus protesting UCLA's response to the violence. Unionized academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants and post-doctoral scholars at UCLA walked off the job over what they regard as unfair labor practices in the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, organizers said. They were joined by fellow academic workers at two other University of California campuses - UC Davis near Sacramento, and UC Santa Cruz, where the protest strike began on May 20.

  • MUN pro-palestine protesters disappointed after meeting with university president

    MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi

  • CWRU still withholding students' degrees weeks after encampment ends

    One month ago Wednesday, Case Western Reserve University students set up an encampment on campus to protest the school’s ties to Israel amid the Hamas-Israel war.

  • Lawsuit alleges child placed in holds, isolation at Haines Junction, Yukon, school

    A student with disabilities at Haines Junction's St. Elias Community School in the Yukon was regularly put in holds or isolation when they became "emotionally heightened" or "disobedient," a new lawsuit alleges. Lawyers representing the unnamed child and their guardian filed a statement of claim to the Yukon Supreme Court on May 17, naming the Yukon Department of Education and the former school council as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that school staff regularly put the child in holds — someti

  • Ontario needs to tackle $16.8B school repair backlog: advocates

    Every time heavy rain hits Toronto's Humberside Collegiate Institute, parts of the high school shut down.Three floors of stairs get cordoned off due to flooding. Water leaking from the roof makes its way to at least 20 spots throughout the school and collects in garbage bins. In the basement, a corridor lined with lockers is littered with deep puddles.It's a scene Bhutila Karpoche, the NDP MPP of Parkdale—High Park described in a widely viewed series of social media posts to get the Progressive

  • Imposter syndrome: How Black students on university campuses in Canada 'battle' against it

    As university students across Canada wrap up their spring semester and many take a break before starting another academic year in the fall, some students are reflecting on one of the bigger challenges they face in their pursuit of higher education — imposter syndrome.Feeling that you are inadequate or that you don't belong is something many young Black and racialized people experience at different times during their studies.Ariana Petrazzini knows this all too well. The 21-year-old Scarborough,

  • U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

    Protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto said Tuesday they will stay at the site despite threats of discipline from the school and a looming legal action. Protesters reaffirmed their commitment to the encampment as the university seeks expedited court scheduling for its request for an injunction. "Having been threatened by the university with academic sanctions, including suspension and expulsion, having been threatened with arrest and police violence — despite all

  • Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

    Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen. McDavis grew up in a single-parent home where his mother worked three jobs to afford life's essentials. There was zero chance of paying for college if not for a basketball scholarship to Northern Colorado. “The assumption was if I didn't get a scholarship, I was not going to college,” recalled McDavis, now an attorney for a Los Angeles-based firm. Scholarships are not going away in college athletics, but how many there are and which

  • University of California academic workers expand strike over response to pro-Palestinian protests

    The University of California’s (UC) academic workers union expanded its ongoing strike Tuesday to UCLA and UC Davis, bringing the total walkouts to about 12,000 individuals. The union, which represents 48,000 academic and graduate workers of the UC system, escalated its ongoing standoff Tuesday morning to three campuses, just over a week after as many…

  • Yale University names Maurie McInnis as its 24th president

    Maurie McInnis, a longtime higher education leader and cultural historian, was named the 24th president of Yale University on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to be appointed permanently to the position.

  • Should schools ban peanuts? What to know as Quebec group calls for end to allergen bans in school

    A closer look at what experts, teachers and parents say about school food allergy bans.

  • 'It feels great:' WSSU assistant professor retires after 50 year nursing career

    'It feels great:' WSSU assistant professor retires after 50 year nursing career