Texas teacher turnover is through the roof. Here’s how we can set them up to succeed | Opinion

Another National Teacher Appreciation Week has come and gone. It’s a time when we traditionally honor educators for who they are and what they do. But as usual, we’re failing to recognize what they truly need to succeed.

Teachers in our state are quitting the profession in record numbers. Texas Education Agency data show that 13.4% of teachers left the profession in 2022-23, the most in 15 years. Locally, Harlean Beal Elementary in Forest Hill had a teacher turnover rate of 88% last school year — the highest across Fort Worth ISD. It was among six elementary schools in the district’s top 10 highest turnover rates.

Those worrying headlines should be enough to prompt action, yet momentum has stalled since the state’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force published its recommendations two winters ago.

We have a revolving door of educators. It’s a vicious cycle fueled by schools hiring uncertified teachers who have never trained in a live classroom environment to fill critical gaps — a situation Education Commissioner Mike Morath recently described as “hiring people off the street.”

As it stands, one in three Texas teachers — a historic high — is uncertified. And while there are non-certified teachers who are crushing it, the state education agency reports that just 37% of these teachers stay for five years, compared to 56% of certified teachers.

By turning to uncertified teachers with no live classroom training, we’re filling schools with well-meaning but inexperienced educators who have not been given a chance to master the softer skills of teaching, such as building productive relationships with students or being sensitive to social issues students may bring into class. This is clearly not a fair, or sustainable, solution for either teacher or student.

As a former educator, I know first-hand that this job requires deep preparation: learning to teach curriculum and appreciating the delicate skills required to mold young minds and the complexity of today’s classroom, particularly in high-poverty schools and high-need subject areas.

With bare-minimum training, new teachers are up to three times more likely to switch careers. This churn is a self-perpetuating, expensive problem with districts pressured to keep hiring novice teachers who are less qualified and less likely to stay. This carousel damages the learning and emotional health of students. It has to stop.

When teachers are set-up for success through accessible, rigorous training and wraparound support, turnover rates will subside.

The needed support includes residencies in classrooms, akin to doctors in hospitals. On-the-ground learning itself can combat turnover: a report from the University of Texas at Austin found that university-certified teachers who completed residencies had a 24% higher retention rate than teachers certified via alternative methods. Data from my organization, City Teaching Alliance, show that those who had completed our full multi-year coaching and coursework had statistically higher math achievement relative to comparison teachers’ students.

Those undertaking residencies get a chance to learn on the job, develop best practices in dealing with the intangibles of classroom life, and learn quickly if teaching is even the right long-term career for them. Aspiring teachers are able to witness experienced educators addressing real-life challenges as they unfold.

Residents who spend a year on campus and then go on to teach there learn much more than pedagogy. They become familiar with the campus environment and neighborhood community they’ll be teaching in, enabling more seamless integration. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing teachers who start their first day of work not only already knowing their co-workers, but also familiar with students and their families as well. That’s a huge head start.

Recent news that the State Board of Education voted to create an “Enhanced Standard Certificate” designation specifically for teachers who complete a residency program was a welcome step in the right direction. This designation will ultimately demonstrate how more rigorous training sets candidates apart from others, and may eventually lead to differentiated pay structures for teachers who’ve earned a certificate — a strong incentive to undertake more robust training.

Students deserve teachers with staying power. Deeper investments in supporting early-career teachers will reduce our retention crisis and help build a thriving community where youth can reach their potential. That would be a fantastic way to show our appreciation.

Anthony Hernandez is a former high school teacher and the executive director in Dallas-Fort Worth for City Teaching Alliance, whose mission is to improve educational and life outcomes of children in urban schools by preparing culturally responsive, effective career educators.