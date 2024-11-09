Texas Woman, Who Left Home Without Phone or Car, Found Safe but 'Severely Dehydrated': Police

Authorities said Melonie Ballenger was found on Friday, Nov. 8

Wylie Police Department Melonie Ballenger

Melonie Ballenger, the Texas woman who disappeared from her home without her phone or car, has been found safe, according to authorities.

The Wylie Police Department said in a Facebook post that Melonie, 46, was found on Friday, Nov. 8, around 5:15 p.m. local time near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail — a couple of miles from her home in Wylie.

Police said that a resident found Melonie "severely dehydrated but otherwise in good health." She was then "taken to a hospital for treatment" and was "being reunited with her family," according to authorities.

"We want to thank everyone who worked day and night trying to find her. Please respect the privacy of the family as they reunite with their loved one," police wrote in their statement, adding that the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Police previously said that Melonie was last seen at home at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. She was then reported missing by her husband Daniel Ballenger around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

Her husband previously told CBS affiliate KTVT that he and his wife went to sleep, but when he woke up the next morning, she was gone. He said he called police after he and the couple's daughters tried to find Melonie, but were unable to do so.

Daniel also told ABC affiliate WFAA that his wife also left without her wallet, money or necessary medication. He added to KTVT that Melonie was scheduled to have heart surgery, while family members said she stayed home on Nov. 3 because she felt sick.



On Nov. 7, Wylie Sgt. Donald English told PEOPLE that the Texas Department of Public Safety had issued a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert and was "searching various locations and following up on tips" for Melonie.

He added that authorities went through footage from several Ring cameras while attempting to retrace Melonie’s steps.

A prayer vigil for Melonie was held at Gateway Community Church on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according toWylie News.

“I think she's been kind of surprised how many people are here, but I think she'd have been moved,” Daniel told WFFA at the time. “I’ve probably gone through a month's worth of emotions in the last day and a half — a lot of crying, a lot of praying."

