Texts by Man Who Pleaded Guilty in Matthew Perry Case Allegedly Reveal Plan to 'Blame' Personal Assistant: Prosecutors

Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the actor's death in October

Matthew Eisman/Getty Matthew Perry

Two days after Matthew Perry died from what an autopsy determined was “acute effects" of ketamine, one person who pleaded guilty in the case discussed pitting the blame on the actor's personal assistant, who has also pleaded guilty, prosecutors allege in court documents.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the DOJ arrested five people in connection with the October 2023 death of the Friends star, who was 54.

Jasveen Sangha — who authorities allege was known as the "The Ketamine Queen," Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez were charged with several drug-related offenses, per the DOJ. Iwamasa and Fleming have pleaded guilty; Chavez has signed an agreement for a guilty plea and is expected to plead guilty, per the DOJ.



Text exchanges allegedly show Fleming suggested in a message to Sangha that they could “blame” Iwamasa for Perry’s death, prosecutors wrote in Sangha's pre-trial detention motion, which was reviewed by PEOPLE.

In text conversations cited in Sangha’s indictment, Fleming writes, “Please call."

Later, he allegedly adds, "I’m 90% sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Perry]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler.”

Fleming, who played a key role helping Perry access ketamine, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per federal authorities.

Iwamasa "repeatedly" injected Perry with high doses of ketamine on the day of his death, according to the DOJ.

After administering Perry with what would be his last known dose of ketamine and helping Perry get his hot tub ready, Iwamasa left the residence to run errands, according to his plea agreement, which was reviewed by PEOPLE. When he returned, he found Perry dead, face down in the hot tub.

Iwamasa has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, per the agreement.

Sangha and Plasencia have not entered pleas.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP



