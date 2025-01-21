TfL Go app upgrade will help passengers get refunds for dreaded Tube 'card clash'

Ross Lydall
·3 min read
The TfL Go smartphone app is being upgraded (TfL)
The TfL Go smartphone app is being upgraded (TfL)

Tube and bus passengers will be able to check their journey history almost instantaneously – helping them to quickly claim refunds for “card clash” - under a major upgrade of the TfL Go app.

Transport for London said the changes to the app would make it easier to check how much was being charged for journeys made with Oyster cards or using Contactless bank cards while they are on the move.

The app’s new functionality will make it easier to apply for a refund for “incomplete journeys”, which is what is registered if different cards or devices are used to touch in and touch out.

At present, passengers have to log into the TfL website or go via TfL’s Oyster and Contactless app to check their journey history.

ADVERTISEMENT

London TravelWatch, the passenger watchdog, estimates that TfL refunds about £200,000 a year to passengers who are overcharged due to card clash.

The TfL Go app can be used to top-up an Oyster account (TfL)
The TfL Go app can be used to top-up an Oyster account (TfL)

The upgrade will also enable passenger to top-up their Oyster cards and buy season tickets via the app, which is TfL Go – used by a million travellers a month – to buy pay as you go credit and adult season tickets for an Oyster card.

The upgrades to TfL Go, which also provides live service updates for TfL services, will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

However, passengers who use a concessionary Oyster card such as the 16+ and 18+ Zip cards, and the Care leavers and Apprentice photocards, will not be able to use the app to view journey history or add credit.

TfL says it will look to add adult concessionary cards to TfL Go in the future.

There are also plans over the coming year to improve live updates of disrupted services, and to make it easier to find information about bus routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live bus departure times were temporarily unavailable when TfL shut down many of its systems in the wake of last year’s cyber attack.

Emma Strain, customer director at TfL, said: “We are proud to be able to bring this latest update to our TfL Go app and help make it easier for people to check their journey history and top up their Oyster card on the go.

“Our free TfL Go app is a key way for both regular users of our network, and those visiting for the first time, to plan their routes around London. By providing up-to-date information on their journeys, as well as detailed real-time accessibility information, we can help make it easier for customers to move around the city.”

TfL said that, despite the cyber attack, that passengers could have faith in the app to keep their personal data secure.

In addition, users go through a “multi-factor authentication check” when logging on from a new device.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes a code being sent to the mobile number registered to the account.

The aim is to prevent a passenger’s account being accessed by another person, for example, potential stalkers looking to access a target’s journey history.

About 15.5m journeys a month are made in London using Oyster cards and about 53.3m a month using Contactless cards.

The TfL Go app has been downloaded more than seven million times since its launch in 2020 but the current version is arguably more “clunky” than Citymapper.

After the upgrades to TfL Go have been completed, TfL plans to withdraw its Oyster and Contactless app, which launched in September 2017.

More than 700 stations across London and the South-East now accept Contactless payments for travel, with a further 47 stations being added on February 2, including Shoeburyness, Sevenoaks and Bletchley.

Latest Stories

  • Gig workers want change after B.C. court rules accepting orders amounts to distracted driving

    Delivery and rideshare workers and advocates are urging the B.C. government to review its distracted driving laws following a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that determined accepting a delivery order on a phone while driving is illegal.The case involved Vancouver-based Uber Eats driver Vasu Subhashbhai Virda, who was ticketed on July 31, 2024, for tapping his phone to accept a delivery order while driving.Virda testified that he had tapped the screen once to accept a delivery offer through the Uber E

  • TikTok Has Shut Down in the U.S. — and Users Have Thoughts: Here are Some of the Best Reactions

    After a federal ban took effect preventing Americans from using TikTok, thousands posted on X and other platforms to share their (often hilarious) reactions

  • Advancements in quantum computing could undermine Trump's crypto plans

    Developments in quantum computing highlight the risk to financial institutions and national security if new encryption measures aren't developed.

  • TikTok restoring access in US after Donald Trump pledges to issue executive order

    President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to issue an executive order that would give TikTok's China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer.View on euronews

  • This 'rugged' Amazon portable charger is 'super handy' — it's the lowest price we've ever seen (shop it for 84% off)

    Shoppers confirm it can charge multiple devices "for days" without depleting the battery.

  • TikTok is back, but still missing from app stores: What happens next?

    Video sharing app TikTok returned Sunday after a 12 hour outage due to a U.S. government ban. What happens when Trump takes office? What we know.

  • Shoppers are raving about these 'outstanding' wireless headphones from Amazon —and they're on sale for 40% off

    These Soundcore by Anker Life headphones have more than 58,000 five-star reviews.

  • How TikTok grew from a fun app for teens into a potential national security threat

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that's probably because it has, at least if you're measuring via internet time. What's now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form?

  • TikTok Restoring Service After Donald Trump Promises No Penalties, A 90-Day Reprieve

    UPDATED Sunday, with TikTok restoring service: TikTok is restoring service to users of the app on Sunday after it said incoming president Donald Trump provided “necessary clarity” that it would not face penalties. A law upheld by the Supreme court Friday called for a ban or sale of TikTok by today. The app, which is …

  • TikTok gets reprieve with Trump order but with twist

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of popular short-video app TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on Jan. 19. While signing the order, Trump suggested the United States government should be a half owner of TikTok's U.S. business in return for keeping the app alive and warned that he could impose tariffs on China if Beijing failed to approve a U.S. deal with TikTok. The executive order capped 48 hours of legal maneuvering and political intrigue that left millions of U.S. TikTokkers struggling for answers about the fate of their app.

  • After Musk-Ambani tussle, India bets satellite spectrum policy can attract many companies

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's decision to allocate satellite spectrum, rather than auction it, will give consumers more choice, the telecoms minister said on Monday, playing down concern by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio that it could lose out to Elon Musk's Starlink. Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services.

  • TikTok ban latest: Chinese app back after Trump promises to restore it but US redownloads not available

    During his first administration, Trump pushed for a TikTok ban over national security concerns with China in 2020

  • TikTok starts restoring service after Donald Trump confirms he will sign order pausing US ban

    TikTok has begun restoring service to the app in the US after Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order pausing its ban. A law signed by President Joe Biden last April required ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner by Sunday or face a ban. "I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark," the president-elect wrote, adding the order will allow time "so that we can make a deal to protect our national security".

  • TikTok restores U.S service after Trump says "we have to save it"

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok began restoring its services on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive the app's access in the U.S. when he returns to power on Monday. In a message to users hours before the rally, TikTok said: "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S." TikTok issued an earlier statement after U.S. users reported being able to access the Chinese-owned service's website while the far more widely used TikTok app itself began coming back online for some users with just a few basic services.

  • Morgan Stanley Raises AppLovin Corporation (APP) Price Target to $365, Citing AI-Driven Growth in E-Commerce and Gaming Ads

    We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against the other AI stocks. As President Joe Biden nears the end of his term, he is issuing a series of executive orders. […]

  • TikTok restores US service, thanks Trump

    STORY: TikTok announced it was restoring service to users in the U.S. on Sunday after it briefly went dark in anticipation of a law forcing it to shut down in the country.The video-sharing app said the reversal was thanks to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who said he would revive the app in the U.S. after he was sworn into office on Monday.A bi-partisan law had threatened to force TikTok to either divest its U.S. operations or shut down, citing national security concerns and data risks due to the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance.A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law on Friday. But on Sunday Trump wrote on TruthSocial that he would postpone the period of time before the law took effect. And set a goal: 50% ownership in the app by U.S. investors.He said, "By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up."Trump's support for TikTok is a reversal from when he first pushed for the ban in 2020, while in office.Even if temporary, the unprecedented shutdown of TikTok could have a wide-ranging impact.The U.S. has never before banned a major social media platform. The law passed overwhelmingly by Congress gives the incoming Trump administration sweeping authority to ban or seek the sale of other Chinese-owned apps.Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the U.S.

  • TikTok Users Thankful for App's Return

    TikTok is Available Again to Users Who Already Had It

  • MAGA Offers Baffling Explanation for Elon Musk’s Salute

    The MAGA world wasted no time finding an explanation for Elon Musk’s evocative hand gesture. Musk quickly flung up his hand and after placing it over his heart at a post-inauguration rally, putting his arm at an angle that raised eyebrows across the world. While many were quick to call the gesture a Nazi salute—or a Roman salute, which also has fascist connections—some conservative influencers have countered Musk is merely awkward and it was his way of showing his appreciation to Donald Trump su

  • Trump Really Is Renaming the Gulf of Mexico on Day 1 of MAGA 2.0

    Part of Donald Trump’s long list of day one executive orders is a pair of controversial name changes. Trump is set to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and revert Alaska’s Mt. Denali back to its previous name of Mount McKinley, the New York Post reported. A preview of the orders said the immediate change is to honor “American greatness.”

  • 14 Big Yikes, Awkward Moments From Trump's Second Inauguration

    The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.