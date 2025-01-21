TfL Go app upgrade will help passengers get refunds for dreaded Tube 'card clash'

Tube and bus passengers will be able to check their journey history almost instantaneously – helping them to quickly claim refunds for “card clash” - under a major upgrade of the TfL Go app.

Transport for London said the changes to the app would make it easier to check how much was being charged for journeys made with Oyster cards or using Contactless bank cards while they are on the move.

The app’s new functionality will make it easier to apply for a refund for “incomplete journeys”, which is what is registered if different cards or devices are used to touch in and touch out.

At present, passengers have to log into the TfL website or go via TfL’s Oyster and Contactless app to check their journey history.

London TravelWatch, the passenger watchdog, estimates that TfL refunds about £200,000 a year to passengers who are overcharged due to card clash.

The TfL Go app can be used to top-up an Oyster account (TfL)

The upgrade will also enable passenger to top-up their Oyster cards and buy season tickets via the app, which is TfL Go – used by a million travellers a month – to buy pay as you go credit and adult season tickets for an Oyster card.

The upgrades to TfL Go, which also provides live service updates for TfL services, will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

However, passengers who use a concessionary Oyster card such as the 16+ and 18+ Zip cards, and the Care leavers and Apprentice photocards, will not be able to use the app to view journey history or add credit.

TfL says it will look to add adult concessionary cards to TfL Go in the future.

There are also plans over the coming year to improve live updates of disrupted services, and to make it easier to find information about bus routes.

Live bus departure times were temporarily unavailable when TfL shut down many of its systems in the wake of last year’s cyber attack.

Emma Strain, customer director at TfL, said: “We are proud to be able to bring this latest update to our TfL Go app and help make it easier for people to check their journey history and top up their Oyster card on the go.

“Our free TfL Go app is a key way for both regular users of our network, and those visiting for the first time, to plan their routes around London. By providing up-to-date information on their journeys, as well as detailed real-time accessibility information, we can help make it easier for customers to move around the city.”

TfL said that, despite the cyber attack, that passengers could have faith in the app to keep their personal data secure.

In addition, users go through a “multi-factor authentication check” when logging on from a new device.

This includes a code being sent to the mobile number registered to the account.

The aim is to prevent a passenger’s account being accessed by another person, for example, potential stalkers looking to access a target’s journey history.

About 15.5m journeys a month are made in London using Oyster cards and about 53.3m a month using Contactless cards.

The TfL Go app has been downloaded more than seven million times since its launch in 2020 but the current version is arguably more “clunky” than Citymapper.

After the upgrades to TfL Go have been completed, TfL plans to withdraw its Oyster and Contactless app, which launched in September 2017.

More than 700 stations across London and the South-East now accept Contactless payments for travel, with a further 47 stations being added on February 2, including Shoeburyness, Sevenoaks and Bletchley.