TfL dealing with ‘ongoing cyber security incident’

William Warnes, PA
·1 min read

Transport for London (TfL) has revealed it is dealing with an “ongoing cyber security incident”.

The organisation, which is responsible for most of London’s transport network, has not shared specific details of the incident but it confirmed there is currently no evidence customer data has been compromised.

Shashi Verma, TfL’s chief technology officer, said: “We have introduced a number of measures to our internal systems to deal with an ongoing cyber security incident.

“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us and we will continue to assess the situation throughout and after the incident.

“Although we’ll need to complete our full assessment, at present, there is currently no evidence that any customer data has been compromised. There is currently no impact on TfL services and we are working closely with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to respond to the incident.”

A spokesperson for the NCA said: “We are aware of a cyber security incident involving Transport for London (TfL), and are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with TFL itself, to respond to it.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the NCSC confirmed it was working with TfL and law enforcement partners “to fully understand the impact of an incident”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: How and why Russia is using 'almost indetectable' drones

    New jam-proof drones are being used in the war in Ukraine. Here’s the latest on how they work and how they may be used in the future.

  • Chinese AI 'tiger' MiniMax launches text-to-video-generating model to rival OpenAI's Sora

    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up MiniMax has launched video-01, its new text-to-video-generating model, heating up competition with other mainland tech firms that look to catch up with the advances made by OpenAI's Sora. MiniMax - known as one of China's AI "tigers" along with Zhipu AI, Baichuan and Moonshot AI - made video-01 available to the public via its website after unveiling the new tool at the company's first developer conference in Shanghai on Saturday. Video-01 enables a u

  • Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labor

    Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital. Nairobi has a vibrant tech industry with various startups and innovations in operation and has positioned itself as a tech hub in the East African region bearing the nickname The Silicone Savanna. This is the Robot Cafe, believed to be the first of its kind in Nairobi and East Africa, where three robots glide among human waiters serving food to mesmerized customers.

  • Apple Inc. (AAPL): A Leading 5G Innovator According to Short Sellers

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against the other 5G stocks. 5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, is the latest evolution in mobile networks, which is designed to significantly […]

  • Huawei Sets Up Apple Showdown With Event Hours After New iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is preparing to launch new products at an event mere hours after Apple Inc.’s debut for the iPhone 16, setting the stage for the two tech giants’ next clash.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsConsumer group chief Richard Yu announced the Sept. 10 reveal on Weibo, teasing “an epoch-making product” that took five years of work and investment. H

  • 'Emotion AI' may be the next trend for business software, and that could be problematic

    As businesses experiment with embedding AI everywhere, one unexpected trend is companies turning to AI to help its many newfound bots better understand human emotion. It’s an area called "emotion AI," according to PitchBook’s new Enterprise Saas Emerging Tech Research report that predicts this tech is on the rise. Emotion AI claims to be the more sophisticated sibling of sentiment analysis, the pre-AI tech that attempts to distill human emotion from text-based interactions, particularly on social media.

  • Analysis-Apple set for music, TV streaming fight in India after Airtel deal

    Apple's partnership with India's second-biggest telecoms firm will give the iPhone maker a sorely needed boost in a content market where it lags far behind the likes of Spotify and Walt Disney. The U.S. technology giant, working to boost revenue globally from services including apps, payments and media, is set to offer free music and video streaming to many of Bharti Airtel's 281 million customers. The deal is likely to greatly expand the user base for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in a country where Apple has long emphasised the manufacturing side of business to diversify its supply chain beyond China.

  • Tune in to the best Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy, LG and more

    Turn any night at home into movie night with these Labor Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens at major retailers.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Analyzing Its Position Among the Top 5G Stocks

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other 5G stocks. 5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, is the latest evolution in mobile networks, which is designed to […]

  • 'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'

    The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.

  • Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet

    Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.

  • Lawyer couple found in contempt of court amid evidence they stole millions from homebuyers

    A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane in Dominican Republic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claimed to have won, while the opposition said its vote tallies showed its candidate to have soundly defeated him. Maduro, his associates and the OPEC member-state's vital oil sector are under heavy U.S. sanctions, and his handling of the election has raised the prospects that further measures could be imposed.

  • Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania

    ‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’

  • Anthony Scaramucci Drops Bombshell Melania Claims

    Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that Melania Trump wants Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election, and that she “hates” her husband. The former White House communications director recycled allegations that the former first lady is not keen on four more years in the White House during an interview with the MeidasTouch podcast over the weekend.Claiming Melania “is tired of all this nonsense,” Scaramucci said of the 2024 presidential campaign: “Nobody wants (Kamala Harris) to win more tha

  • Microexpressions Expert Reveals What Harris’ Face Was Saying in CNN Interview

    Vice President Kamala Harris said a lot during her interview alongside running mate Tim Walz with CNN’s Dana Bash. And a lot of it came through on her face, according to microexpressions expert Annie Särnblad.The Q&A session was Walz and Harris’ first joint interview, watched live by nearly 6 million viewers on Thursday night, and Bash covered a wide range of topics—most of them addressing claims made by her opponent, Donald Trump.In a series of analytic videos made exclusively for The Daily Bea

  • Trump praises men for ‘allowing’ their wives to attend MAGA rallies without them

    Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.

  • My Daughter Was Being Bullied. I Thought It'd Eventually End — Until I Had A Chilling Realization.

    "I wish I could say I swooped in and saved Nina from her tormentors, but I would have to accept failure — and acknowledge my own powerlessness — in order to do that."

  • Antiques Roadshow viewers in hysterics as shocked seller almost swears over whopping valuation

    Antiques Roadshow headed to the Derbyshire Dales, where one lucky seller received a whopping valuation on a jewellery collection.