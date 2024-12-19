TfL’s new eco-uniform includes vegan-friendly leather belts and shoes

Gareth Corfield
·2 min read
The new-look TfL gilet and shirt
The new-look TfL gilet and shirt

Transport for London (TfL) is spending £12 million on a new eco-friendly uniform for its staff – complete with “vegan leather” belts and shoes.

New clothing for TfL workers is being rolled out over the next year amid a renewed push for diversity and inclusion, its uniform supplier said.

The new uniforms, made in a brighter colour than the existing navy blue outfits, also include “vegan leather” options for belts and shoes, with the jackets made from 51 per cent recycled materials.

A spokesman for the transport authority, which is chaired by Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said the uniform was intended to make staff easier for customers to spot.

Transport for London refreshes staff uniforms with a new, brighter look
Transport for London refreshes staff uniforms with a new, brighter look

It will be worn by all TfL staff, starting with those on the London Underground but will also include the Overground and Docklands Light Railway, whose staff currently wear differently coloured uniforms.

Designed in-house by TfL, the new outfits are being made in a shade closer to sky blue rather than the current navy. They also include “larger, brighter roundels” than the previous versions, which were introduced in 2015.

“The refresh also makes certain items available to colleagues who require them, such as headscarves and vegan alternatives to leather belts and one of the shoe designs,” a TfL spokesman said.

To ensure maximum eco-friendliness, TfL bosses have ordered that the new uniforms be delivered aboard zero emission vehicles.

Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “The new look will make it easier for those looking for assistance to find staff at our stations, while still continuing to have the professional look we expect.”

A sky blue quilted jacket with a striped jumper
A sky blue quilted jacket with a striped jumper

Neel Raura, of garment manufacturer Cooneen’s, added: “The new uniform is underpinned by the core areas of diversity, inclusion and sustainability and will make the TfL staff more visible.

“It was important for us to take TfL’s feedback on board and the feedback from their customers to allow us to make the changes to the new uniform design.”

So-called “vegan leather”, a polyester and polyurethane material also known as “pleather”, has long been a staple in the fashion industry following a backlash against the use of real leather on animal welfare grounds.

