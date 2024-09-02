TfL hit by major cyber attack as it issues important message to customers

TfL said it has called in the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Transport for London (TfL) has revealed it is currently dealing with an “ongoing cyber security incident”.

The organisation, which is responsible for most of London’s transport network, has not shared specific details of the incident but it confirmed there is currently no evidence customer data has been compromised.

TfL said it has called in the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to establish the damage caused by the breach.

A statement posted on its website said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber security incident.

“At present, there is no evidence that any customer data has been compromised and there has been no impact on TfL services.

“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems.

“We are working closely with the relevant government agencies to respond to the incident.”

Shashi Verma, TfL’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “We have introduced a number of measures to our internal systems to deal with an ongoing cyber security incident.”

“There is currently no impact to TfL services and we are working closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre to respond to the incident,” he added.

Sources at TfL have told BBC London they have been asked to work at home if possible, and that it is backroom systems at the corporate headquarters which are mainly affected.

A spokesperson for the NCA said: “We are aware of a cyber security incident involving Transport for London (TfL), and are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with TFL itself, to respond to it.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the NCSC confirmed it was working with TfL and law enforcement partners “to fully understand the impact of an incident”.

TfL has been contacted for comment.

It comes following a major cyber attack on the NHS in June, which led to more than 10,000 appointments being cancelled.

Synnovis, which provides pathology services on blood tests, primarily in south-east London, was the victim of a cyber attack – understood to have been carried out by Russian group Qilin – on 3 June.

Synnovis also revealed at the time it had to cancel testing for 20,000 blood samples across 13,5000 patients received since 16 June as it could test them, so samples have “degraded”.

According to the BBC, the cyber criminal group shared almost 400GB of data – including patient names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and descriptions of blood tests – on its darknet site and Telegram channel.

This is a breaking story - more to follow