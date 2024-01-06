TFL’s own safety advisers say Sadiq Khan's bus stops next to cycle lanes are a ‘turd’

Cyclists often fail to stop for pedestrians on Sadiq Khan's 'floating bus stops - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Transport for London’s disability advisers told Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, that bus stops where passengers are forced to board and exit onto cycle lanes are “turds”.

The remarkable and damning description emerged in documents released under Freedom of Information laws.

In October 2020, TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group (IDAG) was shown revised bus stop designs where bus passengers board and disembark directly onto a cycle lane.

Minutes of the panel’s meetings reveal the sheer horror with which 10 disability experts’ viewed so-called “bus stop boarders”.

The minutes say: “There was agreement that this design was an improvement on pre-existing designs.

“However, there was also strong agreement that this design was, in essence, “polishing a turd” i.e. it was still a turd, but a better one.”

The record adds, ‘With apologies for this very unofficial language, the chair believes that this metaphor accurately captures IDAG’s position.’

“The reality is that, with the best will in the world, shared use bus boarders are not fully inclusive even if attempts have been made to make them more inclusive.”

Danger from cyclists

One of the panel members who relies upon a mobility scooter explained how he would “be very anxious” when trying to board or exit a bus from a cycle lane. Another said they “make travelling inaccessible for many people.”

A busy bus stop and crossing on Whitechapel High Street, east London - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

A wheelchair user on the panel said: “I have never been hit by a car, but I have [been hit] by a cyclist several times.”

The minutes add: “Cyclist behaviour and unpredictability is the main concern.”

Vincent Stops, a former Labour Hackney councillor who worked for London TravelWatch, a London transport watchdog, and unearthed the IDAG document, said: “There has been much disquiet and concern amongst groups representing blind people as awareness of these bus stops emerged. But however many times TfL was told blind people couldn’t use them, no one would listen.

“It was particularly shocking that IDAG, TfL’s very capable internal disability advisory group, felt the need to resort to such language and were being ignored as well.”

Joanna Wootten, the IDAG chairman, told The Telegraph: “IDAG works with TfL to help London move, work and grow in a way that works for everyone. However, this is not always easy in a historical city.

“A good example of when it’s a challenge is bus stop bypasses. IDAG has always been straightforward with our feedback and suggestions so that TfL staff can take this into account, alongside other factors when making decisions.

“IDAG will continue to advise and support TfL in mitigating any barriers faced due to certain bus stop designs.”