TfL resumes refund processing and Zip applications

TfL says it can now process refunds for those who have spent more to travel whilst systems were down [Getty Images]

Transport for London (TfL) has reopened applications for Zip photocards - which discount travel for passengers aged from five to 17 - following a cyber-attack that affected its systems two months ago.

It also said it is now able to process refunds for all customers who have paid more than they should have for their travel due to the pause in services.

It follows the resumption in processing applications for 60+ and 18+ Student photocards, as well as other concessions, at the beginning of November.

A TfL spokesperson said the cyber-attack was "highly sophisticated" and apologised for inconvenience caused to customers.

'Start processing refunds'

Zip cards allow free or discounted travel for those aged 5-10, 11-15 and 16-17.

Those with expired 5-10 and 11-15 photocards will still have their cards accepted until 31 December.

TfL told the BBC its other systems, such as the one that deals with refunds for delays, will be restored "shortly".

On 1 September, about 5,000 customers were contacted by TfL to be told personal details could have been accessed by hackers.

Many TfL systems then became unavailable, including concession photocards, with customers contacting the BBC to share their experiences of having to pay more.

Shashi Verma, who is in charge of technology at TfL, said they had been working to restore systems they had to take offline "as part of our mitigations".

He added: "We are now able to start processing refunds for journeys made using Oyster or paper tickets."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

External Links