Tube driver who led 'free Palestine' chant gets job back after 'apologising to faith groups'

A Tube driver who led a chant of "free, free Palestine" on a Central line train in October has faced "disciplinary action", Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

In footage shared across social media, the driver appeared to lead the chant over the PA system on a Central line train packed full of people heading to a pro-Palestine march in central London.

The driver was suspended by TfL while an investigation was carried out into his conduct.

In an update on Wednesday, a TfL spokesman said: “We can confirm that, following a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our agreed formal processes, disciplinary action has been taken with regard to the driver who made announcements on the Central line on October 21 last year.

“The driver has also written to faith groups that we have been engaging with since October to apologise for the announcements and for the impact they had on some customers travelling on the train and in the wider community.

“It is critically important to everyone at TfL that our network feels, and is, a safe and welcoming place for all Londoners, and we will do all we can to continue to ensure that.”

The driver remains employed by TfL. In the footage of the incident, he could be heard saying "free, free" to which the passengers responded "Palestine" – a popular chant at protests.

He added: "Hope you all have a blessed day. Look after yourselves… Keep all those people in your prayers."

Commenting in October, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the incident was “disturbing”, while security minister Tom Tugendhat said many would find it “intimidating”.