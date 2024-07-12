TGIF: Top News Headlines for July 12

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Sports
What are the odds? Ludvig Aberg's incredibly unlucky shot at the Scottish Open
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.
- The Daily Beast
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Rolls Her Eyes After He Makes Comment About Their Parenting
Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.The pair have been married since 2014 and share t
- 90min Articles
Spain vs England: Supercomputer predicts winner of Euro 2024 final
The Euro 2024 final is now set with Spain facing England in Berlin on Sunday night after two thrilling final-four encounters.La Roja, who have been most watchers' standout team in Germany so far this ...
- Cosmopolitan
Travis Kelce Reveals Astronomical Amount He Paid for Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite
Travis Kelce revealed the astronomical amount he paid for Taylor Swift's suite at the 2023 Super Bowl.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Despite a battle with Parkinson’s, this 2-time PGA Tour winner continues quest to win a major
“The hardest (part) is he’s in so much pain,” his wife Jackie said.
- Yahoo Sports
Michael Kopech becomes first White Sox pitcher to throw immaculate inning in more than a century
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
- Town & Country
Princess Anne Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Being Hospitalized With Head Injuries
The Princess Royal attended the Riding for the Disabled Association’s national championships.
- USA TODAY Sports
Chase Daniel, ex-NFL QB: Joe Burrow angered every player with 18-game schedule remark
Chase Daniel tweeted, "I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying (what he said about an 18-game schedule)."
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Pair of early aces at Amundi Evian Championship, only one player won a Porsche
To say she was stunned when her tee shot found the bottom of the cup would be an understatement.
- BBC
Bradley appointment sparked Europe 'disbelief' - McIlroy
Rory McIlroy reveals "disbelief" at Keegan Bradley being appointed United States captain for the Ryder Cup.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Broncos-era hockey star dearly remembered
One of the greatest players to ever wear a hockey jersey in Penticton is being fondly remembered not only as a great hockey player, but a fun-loving friend, outstanding overall athlete and proud Pentictonite. Chad Campbell, who passed away the last week of June, will be celebrated by family, friends, fans and loved ones on Wednesday, July 17 in the east ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Campbell was a former British Columbia Junior Hockey League scoring champion who was a key member of
- The Canadian Press
Deflated Dutch see dream of a first European title in 36 years slip away as coach disputes penalty
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Dutch fans came to the stadium in a rousing march, 100,000 strong. It will feel like a long journey home.
- The Canadian Press
Hockey Canada introduces new junior-level rules in western pilot project
CALGARY — Hockey Canada is trying out a series of changes in the western provinces in an attempt to streamline the development of junior players.
- The Canadian Press
Destination Paris: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter focus on small stuff in chase for gold
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tara Davis-Woodhall preheats the oven, then heads to the back of the house while her husband, Hunter, pulls out the cutting board and methodically slices the sweet potatoes that will be the star of the show for this afternoon’s lunch.
- MMA Junkie
Dustin Poirier goes off on Michael Chandler: ‘You’re not one of us’
Dustin Poirier pulled no punches when addressing Michael Chandler.
- USA TODAY Sports
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson had CTE when he died in 2019
Greg Johnson, who played seven seasons with the Nashville Predators, died in 2019 from a self-inflicted gunshot. His brain showed he had CTE.
- People
Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Kylie Bought Him Khaki Pants for Golf Tournament and 'Packed Them for Me'
The former Philadelphia Eagles center has been playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe
- Rock Hill Herald
Uruguayan soccer players and Colombian fans fought, but Charlotte got the black eye
In the Copa America semifinal at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, there was an ugly player-fan brawl following Colombia’s 1-0 win over Uruguay.
- USA TODAY Sports
Kysre Gondrezick, Jaylen Brown appear to confirm relationship on ESPY red carpet
WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick and Celtics’ Jaylen Brown went public with their relationship on Thursday arriving together at the ESPY's.
- People
Claudia Franc Williams, Daughter of Red Sox Legend Ted Williams, Dies at 52
Red Sox President Sam Kennedy called her "a cherished member of the Red Sox family" in a statement