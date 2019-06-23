Thai cave footballers run marathon on anniversary of ordeal

Young Thai footballers who were trapped in a flooded cave for two weeks have run a marathon to mark a year since their ordeal.

Nine of the 12 boys, along with their coach, were raising money to improve facilities at the complex where they had to be rescued in front of the world's media.

The youngsters, who played for Wild Boars, wore orange T-shirts and smiled as they posed for photos.

Around 4,000 people, including British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped in the rescue, took part in the run and bike event in the town of Mae Sai where the cave complex is located.

The site has now become popular with tourists and has had significant renovations with new facilities, paved roads and shops.

The footballers , who were aged between 11 and 16, entered the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on 23 June last year but soon became trapped by flooding.

Divers found them 10 days later and they were rescued during a delicate operation beginning on 10 July.

Mr Unsworth, whose advice and experience was crucial, said: "Not many children could have survived the way they did, so we have to respect them for that.

"What we should do right now is to just let them get on with their lives. Just let them grow up like normal kids."

The operation was initially carried out by Thailand's navy but the complexity meant international experts were brought in to locate and bring the boys out.

Divers had to navigate dark, tight and twisted passageways with muddy water and strong currents to bring the youngsters to safety, and oxygen canisters were placed along the route.

The boys, who were reportedly sedated with the drug ketamine to help protect them from hypothermia , all survived the ordeal but one of the Thai navy divers, Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan, died during the rescue.

A bronze statue has now been erected at the complex in his memory.

Former Wild Boars team coach Ekapol Chantawong said: "I want to thank everybody who has put so much effort and sacrifices to save all of us."

The 12 boys and their coach are set attend a Buddhist merit-making ceremony at Tham Luang on Monday morning.