Thai police detain British husband of Thai woman found dead in Yorkshire Dales

The British husband of Lamduan Armitage, a Thai woman whose body was found in a stream in the Yorkshire Dales in 2004, has been detained by police in Thailand.



David Armitage, a university lecturer, has been detained in Bangkok by immigration officials after an investigation into his visa.

According to the BBC, Armitage, who has a resident visa, was detained at his house in Kanchanaburi on Thursday before being transferred to the Bangkok immigration detention centre while the country’s authorities prepare to revoke his visa.



Lamduan, originally from Udon Thani province in north-east Thailand, was found by a group of walkers on the Pennine Way, between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale, in September 2004.



Detectives initially believed she had died of natural causes but a cold case team announced in 2018 that Lamduan was murdered.



Armitage, who has been living in Thailand since her death, did not report his wife missing and has not managed to be interviewed by Thai or British police about her whereabouts.



The victim’s family in Thailand came forward to say they had not heard from her since 2004 after seeing an e-fit that resembled her issued by North Yorkshire police.



They said she had married a British man in 1991 and moved to north-west England four years later.



The investigation into Lamduan’s death is being conducted by North Yorkshire police.



A spokesperson for the force told the BBC it was aware of Armitage’s detention and added: “We understand it relates to his visa status and residence in Thailand and is entirely a matter for the immigration service of the Royal Thai police.



“Should Mr Armitage be deported, we understand that he will have a choice as to where he goes, which will include return to the UK.



“Should that occur, we will again make every effort to speak to him about the investigation.”



Armitage previously told the Sun newspaper he was not involved in his wife’s death.